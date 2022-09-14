DULUTH, Minn.- Three out of four car seats in America are not properly installed, which could potentially lead to your child not having enough protection in a crash. At a firehall in Duluth on Thursday, St. Luke’s provided parents an opportunity to learn how to properly install a car seat. The safety clinic is something provided every month in a partnership with various local fire departments. The clinic shows parents the right way to strap in their from infants up until 10 to 12 years old.

DULUTH, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO