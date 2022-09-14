Read full article on original website
UMD Volleyball Improves to 11-0 with Straight Set Sweep Against MSU-Moorhead
UMD (11-0) will next face Northern State on Saturday at 2 PM.
Coaches Corner: Matt Krivinchuk
PROCTOR, Minn.- For this week’s Coaches Corner we caught up with head football coach at Proctor, Matt Krivinchuk. The Rails are coming off their first win since 2020, defeating Hibbing 18 to 0 on September 9th.
Prep Football: Duluth East, Esko, Duluth Denfeld, and New Richmond Earn Victories
HERMANTOWN, Minn.- Duluth East football would rally from a 14 point deficit to defeat Hermantown 28 to 14 on Friday. Here are some other scores from around the Northland:
Prep Soccer: Wins for C-E-C & Duluth Marshall Boys, Esko Girls
CLOQUET, Minn.- The Cloquet-Esko-Carlton boys soccer team would rally from a 2-0 deficit on Thursday, to defeat Duluth East 3-2. Thursday’s win marks the 6th overall victory for the Lumberjacks. In other boys action, Duluth Marshall would handle Proctor by a final of 5 to 1. And in girls...
Wilson’s Hat Trick Propels UWS Past Northland 5-0
SUPERIOR, Wis.- The UWS women’s soccer team would have a big 2nd half on Wednesday to defeat Northland 5-0. Niya Wilson would net a hat trick to lead the Yellowjackets in the victory. Kamryn Hill and Allison Alessi would account for the other goals for UWS. UWS (1-2-2) will...
Northshore Inline Marathon and Skate Fest Weekend
DULUTH, Minn. — Skaters are rolling in to the northland for this weekends 26th annual Northshore Inline Marathon and Skate Fest. It’s known as the nations largest skating race, with over 2,000 people competing in the many rollerblading, roller skiing, and running events. The full-marathon race is more...
UW-Superior Announces New Stadium, Set to Open in Fall 2023
SUPERIOR, Wis.- It’s been a long time since the UWS soccer teams as well as the track squads had a home contest on campus. 2016 to be exact. That will end in the fall of 2023. As this afternoon the school announced plans to build a new stadium on...
University of Minnesota Duluth Medical School Celebrates 50th Anniversary
DULUTH, Minn. — Thursday marks year 50 for the medical school within UMD’s campus. For the past 5 decades, the medical school has given Bulldogs the opportunity to gain medical training to become future physicians. Thursday, campus and city leaders came together to celebrate the milestone. Duluth’s campus...
Oliver Bridge In Gary New Duluth To Close For Inspection
DULUTH, Minn. — A heads up for people who use the Oliver Bridge in Gary New Duluth. It will be closing for inspection September 21 for a few days. The bridge is located above the St. Louis River at the junction of Highway 39 and Wisconsin Highway 105. It...
Lake Superior College Recognizes Upcoming National Constitution Day
DULUTH, Minn. — There was a lot of red, white, and blue at Lake Superior College Wednesday. The campus was acknowledging National Constitution Day, which comes up on September 17. American flags and, of course, copies of the United States Constitution were available for anyone interested. It was on...
Chief Buffalo Mural Unveiled
DULUTH, Minn. – A celebration was held to honor the unveiling of the Chief Buffalo mural in Gichi-ode’ Akiing Park. Chief Buffalo was a respected figure of the Ojibwe people in the western Lake Superior region. The mural unveiled today has been in the works for the past...
Local Man Breaks Paddleboarding Record in B.W.C.A.
DULUTH, Minn. — A Duluth man has broken the record for the fastest trip across the Boundary Waters Canoe Area from Sha-Sha Resort near International Falls to Grand Portage on a standup paddleboard. Mike Ward completed the 250 mile trek in 5 days, 10 hours and 31 minutes. It...
Spirit of the Times Fundraiser Returns In Person
DULUTH, Minn. – Zeitgeist’s first ever Spirit of the Times Fundraiser marked the first in-person event of this kind since 2019. It was a block party feel as the street between 2nd and 3rd Avenue East was shut down so they could put up a tent. The event featured an auction, food and drinks, and live music performed by Take it with You.
DPD Finalist Mike Ceynowa Meet and Greet
DULUTH, Minn. – There was a public meet and greet for Duluth Police Chief Finalist Mike Ceynowa at Myers-Wilkins Elementary. Ceynowa has been with the Duluth Police Department for 24 years and currently serves as the Deputy Chief of Patrol. He says his experience has taught him that it takes a team to improve public safety and recognizes the importance of working with community partners.
Group of Grade Schoolers Gather to Cleanup Park Point Boat Launch
TWIN PORTS–Before snow starts to cover the ground, a group of grade school students got together to collect trash on Park Point. Today kicked off the annual Twin Ports coastal cleanup effort. A way for Northlanders to collect data and participate in the International Coastal Cleanup initiative. The City...
One Building Deemed Total Loss after Duluth Fire
DULUTH, Minn. — On Wednesday, downtown Duluth was smoke-filled after a building caught fire in the Central Hillside neighborhood. According to Duluth Fire Chief Shawn Krizaj, a fire was reported on 522 East Fourth Street at 5:37pm. Engulfed in the flames was the Lake Superior Medical Equipment building and...
Local Fire Departments Provide Parents with Car Seat Safety Clinics
DULUTH, Minn.- Three out of four car seats in America are not properly installed, which could potentially lead to your child not having enough protection in a crash. At a firehall in Duluth on Thursday, St. Luke’s provided parents an opportunity to learn how to properly install a car seat. The safety clinic is something provided every month in a partnership with various local fire departments. The clinic shows parents the right way to strap in their from infants up until 10 to 12 years old.
Nearly 15,000 Nurses Return to Hospitals after MNA Strike
DULUTH, Minn. — On Thursday, nearly 15,000 nurses with the Minnesota Nurses Association returned to work after their historic three-day strike. The strike came after months of unresolved contract negotiations between the MNA and 15 minnesota hospitals, with nurses expressing frustration over what they say are unsafe staffing levels and not enough pay.
Farmer Doug’s Pumpkin Patch Opens for Fall
DULUTH, Minn. — How do you fix a broken pumpkin? With a pumpkin patch. Despite the rainy weather, Farmer Doug’s Pumpkin Patch officially opened for picking. From short and round to tall and lean, there is a pumpkin for everyone in the greens. In addition, you can also...
Marina Drive Dedicated To Superior’s Longest Serving Mayor
SUPERIOR, Wis. — The major road through Barker’s Island got a new name Thursday, in memory of the man who helped make the development possible. Marina Drive became Bruce Hagen Drive and is named after Superior’s longest serving mayor. Bruce Hagen died 3 years ago, but only...
