One injured in motorcycle rollover near Michigan, ND
He lost control of the motorcycle and skidded northwest and entered the ditch.
trfradio.com
UPDATE on Highway 2 Crash
According to the Minnesota State Patrol Bruce Lee Klicker was injured when the eastbound 2013 Ford F150 pickup he was driving collided with a northbound 2017 Chevy Suburban driven by 51 year old William Bennett, of Nevis at the intersection of Highway 2, and Polk County Road 4 in Colombia Township.
kroxam.com
POLK COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT RESPONDS TO A SEMI-VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 102
Earlier today, at approximately 7:15 a.m. The Polk County Sheriff’s Department and Minnesota State Patrol responded to a crash between a semi-vehicle and another vehicle on Highway 102, between Crookston and Fertile, near 375th Street, about 13 miles southeast of Crookston and 7 miles north of Fertile. According to reports from the Department, the owner of the semi-vehicle was not injured in the crash, while the driver of the other vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
valleynewslive.com
Traffic slowed as crews clean up gravel truck tipped near 52nd Ave. S.
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Traffic is down to one lane on the road off 52nd Ave. S. near Walmart in south Fargo. A gravel truck carrying a load tipped on its side on 38th St. S. while turning to go south. The driver, who was uninjured, told Valley News Live, that it might have been loaded to the one side, causing it to tip. The truck is one of several taking loads to a nearby field for future use.
valleynewslive.com
Gilby, ND man arrested on suspicion of DUI
GILBY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man from Gilby has been arrested after getting his vehicle stuck in a ditch. The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office responded to the complaint around 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 15. Deputies received a call about a vehicle driving aggressively in the...
valleynewslive.com
Maplewood Park in West Fargo vandalized
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Maplewood Park in West Fargo has fallen victim to vandalism. Fortunately, the West Fargo Park District says the spray paint was cleaned up by the Park Maintenance team. They were able to get a majority off today. Their team is now working...
KNOX News Radio
Crookston man killed in head-on collision is identified
The North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the Crookston man who died Tuesday morning in a head-on collision east of Thompson (ND). Forty-two-year-old Thomas McWaters was killed when his westbound pickup truck was struck by an eastbound Dodge Charger that crossed the center line on County Road 7. McWaters was...
Polk County officials report body found days after man goes missing
POLK COUNTY, Minn. – The Polk County Sheriff's Office says they have located a dead body, days after asking for the public's help to find a missing man.The 58-year-old had last seen on the afternoon of Sept. 6 in "rural Comstock, Town of Johnstown" in east central Polk County.The sheriff's office said that he "suffers from a mental health disorder."On Thursday, at about 4 p.m., the county sheriff's office said they located the man's body in the woods near Johnstown. They said they believe it was the person who went missing, though his identity was not yet confirmed.
kvrr.com
Garages, Vehicle Burn In Overnight Fire
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Firefighters tackle a fire in a row of garages overnight in South Fargo. They responded to a detached row of garages on the 800 block of 42nd Street South just before 11:30 Tuesday night. Fire was shooting through the roof of a garage and had...
kfgo.com
Victim of fatal crash in Grand Forks County identified
THOMPSON, N.D. (KFGO) – A 42-year-old Crookston, Minnesota man has been identified as the victim of a deadly car-pickup collision on a Grand Forks County road near Thompson. Thomas McWaters died at the scene of the crash Tuesday morning. The State Patrol says the pickup driven by McWaters collided...
valleynewslive.com
One arrested after report of gunshot in south Moorhead
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man was arrested after a report of a gunshot during a fight on Moorhead’s southside Tuesday night. Moorhead Police responded to the area of 30th Avenue and 18th Street South around 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 13. An officer found a firearm on the ground near where two people were engaged in a physical altercation.
valleynewslive.com
Police use drone to locate suspect in field after chase
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Multiple agencies worked together to detain a man who led authorities on a car chase and then hid in a field. At approximately 11:25 p.m. on Tuesday, the West Fargo Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation near the 800 block of 40th Avenue E.
KNOX News Radio
Gilby man charged with DUI, fleeing deputies
The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office says a Gilby (ND) man faces several charges, including DUI, after fleeing a deputy Thursday night. At about 8:00 PM, the S-O got a report of a pickup driving aggressively in the 3000 block of 34th Street Northeast in Gilby. A deputy tried...
valleynewslive.com
Update: Power restored to thousands in West Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An estimated 6,670 CCEC members in West Fargo were experiencing a power outage as of 3:30 PM Thursday. As pf 4:15 PM, power has been restored. The cause was an equipment malfunction at the substation. For more information on the outage, click here.
valleynewslive.com
Crews respond to fire in downtown Fargo, blocks streets for a time
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Firefighters say a string of dumpster fires eventually started a building on fire. Crews were called out to Fabricators Unlimited around 3:50 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15 in the 800 block of NP Ave. N. for reports of a fire. Officials say it started...
valleynewslive.com
Suspicious device found at Gladys Ray Shelter deemed to be fireworks, officials say
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities surrounded a Fargo homeless shelter for more than an hour Wednesday afternoon. Fargo Police say officers were called around 2:45 p.m. Thursday for a suspicious bag that was left behind. The Red River Valley Bomb Squad was soon called in, and officials say after a thorough investigation, the package was identified as parts of commercial grade fireworks. No bomb materials were identified. The fireworks will be properly deposed of by the Red River Valley SWAT Bomb Squad.
Man missing in Polk County area
POLK COUNTY, Minn. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 58-year-old man who went missing in the area. Police say the man, Michael Minteer, was last seen traveling on foot in rural Comstock in east central Polk County on Sept. 6. He was wearing blue jeans and a t-shirt when he was seen last.
valleynewslive.com
Man arrested in connection to body found in downtown Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities arrested a man wanted for manslaughter and aggravated assault on Wednesday. Fargo Police say 58-year-old Roberto Garcia was arrested for his involvement in the death of 53-year-old Cirilo Contreras, who was found dead in downtown Fargo on Aug. 14. Garcia was arrested in...
valleynewslive.com
Valley News Live | News | Fargo, ND
Car wash employee fired after being accused of stealing nearly $4,000 from customer’s vehicle. An employee of Don’s Car Wash on 13th Avenue has now been terminated after a couple accused him of stealing $4,000 from their vehicle. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. By Joe Skurzewski. Amtrak has...
valleynewslive.com
One vehicle, several garages damaged in Fargo fire
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Fire is investigating what led to a garage fire Tuesday night. Just before midnight, crews were called to a detached row of garages at 825 42nd St. S. When they arrived, flames were coming through the roof of the garage and had extended to a second garage.
