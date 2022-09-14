Read full article on original website
Prepare for Healthy Winter Grass in Phoenix Area
It is getting to the time of year where many start planning for winter grass overseeding. Did you know that overseeding is stressful to the Bermuda and it is recommended that you “let Bermuda rest” every few years?. By not overseeding, you will save an average of 8,000...
Mission 57 Fights Student Hunger
Too many students in Arizona go to school hungry. It’s something that the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee is tackling along with partners GENYOUth. Fry’s Food Stores and Dairy Council of Arizona. Together, they are making healthy food more accessible to Glendale Elementary School District students by stocking mobile food carts with grab and go healthy breakfast foods, snacks and milk.
