New Jersey is the most gym obsessed state in the country
There is new research that came out this week that shows that New Jersey is the most gym-obsessed state in the country. The survey conducted by fitness experts Fitness Volt using Google trends and other collected data shows that New Jersey ranks high in overall totals with points assigned to commitment to going to the gym.
Nine NJ schools get U.S. ‘Blue Ribbon’ recognition for 2022
With the new academic year underway, the U.S. Department of Education on Friday announced its National Blue Ribbon School selections for 2022. Of the 297 schools chosen nationwide from a pool of up to 420 applicants, nine New Jersey schools in eight different counties in the Garden State were recognized as "exemplary high-performing schools." A second category is reserved for schools that are considered "exemplary" in closing their achievement gaps.
2023 list: The best community colleges in New Jersey
Looking at everything from cost and academics, to student diversity and safety, ranking and review site Niche is out with its list of the best community colleges in New Jersey. Below is a list of the top 5. There are 18 community colleges in the state. The rankings are the...
What’s happening in Pennsylvania? Dr. Oz is not their only major candidate from NJ
TV doctor-turned-Senate candidate Dr. Oz is not the only major Pennsylvania political candidate to call New Jersey home until recently. Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano's biography plays down his New Jersey roots and doesn't mention he was born at St Peter's Hospital in New Brunswick January 2, 1964. His family...
Jobs in NJ erase pandemic losses — but here’s how economy changed
TRENTON – Employment in New Jersey has finally fully recovered from the losses suffered during the economic shutdowns imposed in the first months of the pandemic, according to preliminary estimates released by the state Thursday. Estimates produced by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report a record-high number of...
Things everyone from New Jersey misses when they go out of state
As I’m writing this, I’m preparing to go on a trip out of the Garden State for a few days. Not long, but just enough to miss the good ol’ dirty Jerz. A few days away really puts into perspective what’s so great about New Jersey, other states just don’t function the way we do.
Experts Say It’s Going To Be Rough Year For The Flu In New Jersey
Just when you think we're in the clear of germs for a while, flu season is fast approaching here in the Garden State and beyond. It's a common known fact that you can get sick at any time of the year, but everybody knows the winter months bring on bacteria and infection something fierce. I, for one, can't even hold it together during the fall allergy season, so knowing that the possibility of catching the flu is right around the corner, too, has me stressing just a little bit.
10 Surefire Ways You Know Mercury is Retrograde in New Jersey
You may have been hearing a lot of people discussing that the planet Mercury is in Retrograde. But what does it mean? And more specifically, what does it mean for New Jersey?. If Mercury is Retrograde, it technically means that the planet appears to be moving backward. That's not what's really happening. Astrology Zone explains it really well - pretty much, Mercury speeds past Earth, giving it the illusion of moving backward.
NJ eyes extending robust online bet market another 10 years
TRENTON — Mindful that its thriving internet gambling market is one of the brightest spots in New Jersey's uneven gambling landscape, the state's lawmakers are moving to extend authorization for online bets for another 10 years. A state Assembly committee held a hearing Thursday to consider extending the law...
NJ health officials seek Mercer volunteers for Legionella testing
On the heels of the widespread discovery of the bacteria that causes Legionnaires' disease in Hamilton Township, resulting in a handful of cases in humans in the past year that included one death, four more Mercer County municipalities served by Trenton Water Works are being asked to volunteer their homes for testing.
Murphy OKs increased benefits to NJ veterans with disabilities
TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday signed into law a measure that increases annual payments from the state of New Jersey to its military veterans with certain disabilities from $750 to $1,800. The bill, sponsored by Sens. Linda Greenstein and Michael Testa and Assembly members Daniel Benson, Raj...
8 places in New Jersey to still enjoy fireworks this fall
Just because summer is over and we’re back to our regular scheduled program doesn’t mean we can’t pretend we’re still in it. I’m a big fan of the fall season. It’s actually my favorite season of the four, but the one thing I miss the most when we transition from the hot summery days to the crispy autumn nights is fireworks.
This Was Voted Best Small Town To Visit For Halloween In New Jersey
It's definitely starting to feel like fall. The days are shorter, and the mornings are chillier, just the other day when I left my apartment it was 59 degrees out. Fall is a great season, there's just a nice crisp in the air as the leaves start to change colors and the sky can be especially gorgeous this time of year.
The grass is greener but the NJ drought watch continues
Thanks to the recent rains we had lawns across New Jersey are turning green again, but if you think this means the Garden State’s drought concerns are over, think again. According to state climatologist Dave Robinson, the latest drought monitor report indicates most of Jersey is still facing moderate drought or abnormally dry conditions, with an area that includes parts of Middlesex, Monmouth, Somerset and Mercer counties experiencing severe drought conditions.
How New Jersey’s Powerball Winning Stack Up Against Other States
It turns out that New Jersey is not among the luckiest states in the nation when it comes to Powerball. Every time we head to the convenience store, the pharmacy, or wherever we get our lottery tickets, we are full of hope and dreams, and why not? You know what they say. You never know.
Only True New Jersey Locals Can Pronounce These 10 Town Names
Don't call yourself a local unless you know how to pronounce these places. New Jersey has a rich and interesting history. Many of our town names and other places come from Native American words, are named for historical figures, or are named for their location (take the easy-to-say Seaside, for example).
Child patients hospitalized with virus: NJ mom urges caution
Families are being told to stay aware as health officials monitor an uptick in young patients hospitalized with severe respiratory illness, who tested positive for rhinovirus, enterovirus — or both. There are more than 100 types of rhinoviruses and enteroviruses that can infect people, and about half of all...
Study Says New Jersey Is Among America’s Least Friendly States
This is going to be the least shocking news you hear all day. New Jersey is not among America's most friendly states. Anyone who has spent a minute in the Garden State knows that politeness isn't always on the top of our daily to-do lists, and the statistics fully back up that point.
A Sobering Message From NJDEP For Dog Owners In New Jersey
This story for pet owners is going to be a very sobering conversation and some of the content in this piece is going to be hard to read. We've got a bit of a warning for dog owners in New Jersey...and worldwide. According to Abc7NY.com, a 9-year-old dog named Chester...
Holocaust-era cattle car exhibition making its way through NJ
LONG BRANCH — An interactive, educational experience dubbed the "Hate Ends Now" tour will be at The Chabad of The Shore on Thursday — after a few other stops in Monmouth County. The harrowing exhibit to commemorate the real atrocities of the Holocaust features "The Cattle Car: Stepping...
