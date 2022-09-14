ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Meet Cooper Rush, the Cowboys QB filling in for Dak Prescott

Cooper Rush is about to be thrust into the spotlight on America's Team. It's been several days since Dallas Cowboys franchise quarterback Dak Prescott was diagnosed with a fracture behind his right thumb. And in that time, Jerry Jones and Co. haven't made a trade for Jimmy Garoppolo nor have they brought in a free-agent veteran signal caller like Cam Newton.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where KJ Jefferson checks in in the national quarterback rankings

Quarterback is, undoubtedly, the most important position in football. Perhaps in all organized team sports. Among the teams in Football Bowl Subdivision, the most elite ones have elite quarterbacks. Think about it. When is the last time a team short on truly big-time quarterback play had a legitimate shot at a national championship? That’s the case again this year. The best quarterbacks play on the best teams. Or, rather, it’s more accurate to say the teams have the best quarterbacks. Among those is Arkansas and signal-caller KJ Jefferson, whose sophomore season broke him out, but his junior season, so far, has made him...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Yardbarker

CeeDee Lamb Needs To Lead Receiving Corps On Sunday

With a receiving corps that largely underwhelmed against the Buccaneers, many have to up their game against the Bengals in Week 2 with CeeDee Lamb in the firing line. Coming into the season, the most significant question mark on the Dallas offense was how the receivers and Dak Prescott work together and cope without Amari Cooper and Cedric Wilson.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears: Despite Slow Start, Fields Shows How Good He Can Be

Despite a rough start in the first half of Week 1’s game against the San Francisco 49ers, quarterback Justin Fields kept his confidence and continued to work hard until the victory was sealed. The Chicago Bears are still the subject of some surprise talk after they upset the San...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans C Justin Britt out against the Broncos

Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith says that starting center Justin Britt will not be available for the Denver Broncos in Week 2. “Justin Britt will not play this week,” Smith told reporters Friday. “As I’ve told you, he’s been out for personal reasons. We’ll be able to give you more information a little bit more in the day, but he will not play this week.”
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Baker, Southern Illinois stun Northwestern 31-24

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Nic Baker hit Jacob Garrett with a touchdown pass for the second time in the game to break a tie with 12:28 left in the fourth quarter, and Southern Illinois went on to top Northwestern 31-24 on Saturday. Garrett caught Baker’s toss to cap a 19-play, 74-yard drive to put the Salukis ahead 23-17 as SIU (1-2) beat a Big Ten opponent for only the second time. A Missouri Valley Conference member, Southern Illinois’ other win over a Big Ten foe — against seven losses — was against Indiana in 2006 when coach Nick Hill was their quarterback. SIU made it 31-17 when Baker pushed up the middle for a 1-yard score with 5:09 left after Northwestern quarterback Ryan Hilinski fumbled at the Wildcats 10-yard line. The Salukis needed the extra score. Hilinski capped a late 16-play, 75-yard drive with a fourth-and-goal touchdown pass to Malik Washington with 1:19 left.
EVANSTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy