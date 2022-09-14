Quarterback is, undoubtedly, the most important position in football. Perhaps in all organized team sports. Among the teams in Football Bowl Subdivision, the most elite ones have elite quarterbacks. Think about it. When is the last time a team short on truly big-time quarterback play had a legitimate shot at a national championship? That’s the case again this year. The best quarterbacks play on the best teams. Or, rather, it’s more accurate to say the teams have the best quarterbacks. Among those is Arkansas and signal-caller KJ Jefferson, whose sophomore season broke him out, but his junior season, so far, has made him...

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO