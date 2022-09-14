ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 60 - New Blood: The latest fresh Contender crew

The Contender Series pipeline shows no sign of slowing, as UFC Vegas 60 this weekend (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022) inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, can attest. On this edition of “New Blood,” the series where hand-filmed fights are an under-appreciated gift, we look at a trio of impressive-looking graduates from the program.
mmanews.com

UFC Vegas 60 Weigh-In Results: Ladd Misses Again, Fight Canceled

UFC Vegas 60 is set to take place tomorrow night, and MMA News is here to bring you the official weigh-in results as the bouts become official. Tomorrow night inside the UFC APEX, Cory Sandhagen will headline UFC Vegas 60 opposite 24-year-old upstart Song Yadong. Sandhagen will enter the bout ranked at #4, with Yadong currently listed at #10. The co-main event will feature Chidi Njokua taking on Gregory Rodrigues.
mmanews.com

MMA Community Reacts To Aspen Ladd’s Latest Weight Miss

Aspen Ladd has missed weight for the fourth time in her UFC career, and the MMA community is not letting her off easily. At one point, Ladd was considered one of the brightest prospects that the UFC’s 135lb division had to offer, going undefeated in her first 8 bouts as a pro. However, she has since become synonymous with having a tough weight cut at every fight, being a part of some of the most terrifying weigh-in moments in UFC history, and having multiple fights canceled due to her inability to safely make the bantamweight limit.
MiddleEasy

Aljamain Sterling Names 2 Next Potential Challengers After He ‘Gets The Job Done’ On T.J. Dillashaw At UFC 280

Aljamain Sterling revealed who among the other contenders deserves a title shot. “Funk Master” is confident but isn’t writing off T.J. Dillashaw. After a series of war of words, reigning bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling will finally face his nemesis T.J. Dillashaw at UFC 280. As early as now, “Funk Master” already has an idea of who deserves to get the nod as his next title challenger.
MMAmania.com

SCRATCHED! Latest scale fail from repeat offender cancels bout, shakes up UFC Vegas 60 fight card

UFC bantamweight Aspen Ladd missed weight for her Sara McMann fight scheduled for the UFC Vegas 60 MMA event on Sat. night (Sept. 17) at APEX in Las Vegas, clocking in at 138 pounds. That’s two pounds over the limit of 136 when factoring in the one-pound allowance afforded in non-title fights. As a result, their ESPN+ “Prelims” contest has been scratched and the card will continue with 13 bouts.
MMAmania.com

Cody Garbrandt vs Rani Yahya scratched from UFC Vegas 61

For the second time this year, UFC bantamweight veteran Rani Yahya has been forced to withdraw from a three-round showdown opposite former 135-pound champion Cody Garbrandt. The Brazilian originally bailed on their UFC Vegas 58 scrap back in July and will now strand “No Love” at the UFC Vegas 61 card on Oct. 1.
