UFC Fight Night 210 predictions: Is anyone riding Yadong against Sandhagen?
The UFC stays home in Las Vegas this week with a key bantamweight matchup at the top of the bill. UFC Fight Night 210 takes place Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The card streams on ESPN+. (Click here to open a PDF of the staff picks grid...
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 60 - New Blood: The latest fresh Contender crew
The Contender Series pipeline shows no sign of slowing, as UFC Vegas 60 this weekend (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022) inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, can attest. On this edition of “New Blood,” the series where hand-filmed fights are an under-appreciated gift, we look at a trio of impressive-looking graduates from the program.
Rani Yahya forced out of his scheduled UFC bout with Cody Garbrandt
Rani Yahya is forced out of his scheduled UFC bout with Cory Garbrandt. It was to be Rani Yahya (28-10 MMA) vs Cody Garbrandt (12-5 MMA) in the bantamweight co-main event on October 1st in Las Vegas. The bout had been rescheduled as it was originally taking place on July...
UFC Fight Night 210: Quick Picks and Prognostications
MMA Junkie analyst Dan Tom breaks down the UFC’s top bouts. Today, we look at the main card for UFC Fight Night 210. UFC Fight Night 210 takes place Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The card streams on ESPN+. Last event’s results: 4-1 Overall picks...
Video: Did Irene Aldana upkick her way to a title shot at UFC 279?
Two straight wins doesn’t normally put someone into title contention, but there are exceptions to the rule. In the UFC, some divisions are less deep than others, and that might benefit Irene Aldana. Then there’s the memorable way in which she won her second straight fight. Recency bias could play a part, too.
mmanews.com
UFC Vegas 60 Weigh-In Results: Ladd Misses Again, Fight Canceled
UFC Vegas 60 is set to take place tomorrow night, and MMA News is here to bring you the official weigh-in results as the bouts become official. Tomorrow night inside the UFC APEX, Cory Sandhagen will headline UFC Vegas 60 opposite 24-year-old upstart Song Yadong. Sandhagen will enter the bout ranked at #4, with Yadong currently listed at #10. The co-main event will feature Chidi Njokua taking on Gregory Rodrigues.
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 60 free fight: Watch Song Yadong retire Marlon Moraes with vicious knockout | Video
Song Yadong will attempt to win his fourth straight fight inside the Octagon this Saturday night (Sept. 17, 2022) when he battles Cory Sandhagen in the main event of UFC Vegas 60, which is set to go down inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Before then, let’s take a trip back to his most recent win, a knockout victory over long-time veteran, Marlon Moraes.
mmanews.com
MMA Community Reacts To Aspen Ladd’s Latest Weight Miss
Aspen Ladd has missed weight for the fourth time in her UFC career, and the MMA community is not letting her off easily. At one point, Ladd was considered one of the brightest prospects that the UFC’s 135lb division had to offer, going undefeated in her first 8 bouts as a pro. However, she has since become synonymous with having a tough weight cut at every fight, being a part of some of the most terrifying weigh-in moments in UFC history, and having multiple fights canceled due to her inability to safely make the bantamweight limit.
UFC champion Leon Edwards captures another belt: a black belt in jiu-jitsu
Leon Edwards has had quite a few weeks. Less than a month after dethroning pound-for-pound king Kamaru Usman to become welterweight champion at UFC 278, Edwards (20-3 MMA, 12-2 UFC) has been awarded his black belt in jiu-jitsu. The native of Birmingham, England, posted on Instagram to share the news,...
Aljamain Sterling Names 2 Next Potential Challengers After He ‘Gets The Job Done’ On T.J. Dillashaw At UFC 280
Aljamain Sterling revealed who among the other contenders deserves a title shot. “Funk Master” is confident but isn’t writing off T.J. Dillashaw. After a series of war of words, reigning bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling will finally face his nemesis T.J. Dillashaw at UFC 280. As early as now, “Funk Master” already has an idea of who deserves to get the nod as his next title challenger.
MMAmania.com
SCRATCHED! Latest scale fail from repeat offender cancels bout, shakes up UFC Vegas 60 fight card
UFC bantamweight Aspen Ladd missed weight for her Sara McMann fight scheduled for the UFC Vegas 60 MMA event on Sat. night (Sept. 17) at APEX in Las Vegas, clocking in at 138 pounds. That’s two pounds over the limit of 136 when factoring in the one-pound allowance afforded in non-title fights. As a result, their ESPN+ “Prelims” contest has been scratched and the card will continue with 13 bouts.
MMAmania.com
Cody Garbrandt vs Rani Yahya scratched from UFC Vegas 61
For the second time this year, UFC bantamweight veteran Rani Yahya has been forced to withdraw from a three-round showdown opposite former 135-pound champion Cody Garbrandt. The Brazilian originally bailed on their UFC Vegas 58 scrap back in July and will now strand “No Love” at the UFC Vegas 61 card on Oct. 1.
