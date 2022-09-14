Read full article on original website
Related
Catch These Shows Before Grand Junction Theatre Demolished
You can still catch a handful of shows at this Grand Junction theatre before its impending demolition. Here's a sneak peek at the remaining performances scheduled for Colorado Mesa University's Robinson Theatre. Looking at the schedule, at least one musical, a dance concert, and a number of concerts will appear...
Grand Junction Colorado Knows How to Make Relationships Last
Couples in Grand Junction, Colorado really know how to make a relationship last. It's amazing how many marriages have lasted 20, 30, and in some cases, 60 years and more. I posted on Facebook, "Today would have been my parents' 59th wedding anniversary. How long have you been in your current relationship?" Check out the awesome replies.
Vintage Local Newscast Takes Grand Junction Back In Time To 1983
If you are like me, you probably don't remember all that much specifically about 1983. All I know about the fall of 1983 is that I was in my second year of college, I was driving a 1979 Oldsmobile Starfire, and I was still a virgin. Beyond that, I don't really recall what was happening in the world, let alone my local community.
Circles of Hell: The 10 Worst Parking Lots Around Grand Junction, Colorado
Which is worse? The traffic on roads like Patterson or North Avenue, or the way people drive in the parking lots at places like Peach Tree Center?. We asked you to tell us about the parking lots in and around Grand Junction that you can't stand. Maybe it's too crowded. Perhaps people drive like maniacs. Maybe it's the people on foot who are sometimes clueless?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Haunted Places to Explore Around Grand Junction Colorado and the State
Fall is in the air and it's time to get ready for hayrides, pumpkin patches, and a few fun haunted houses. Colorado is home to all manner of hauntings with haunted roads, ghost towns, haunted old buildings, and a legend or two for each corner of the state. Scroll on...
Help This Grand Junction Colorado Item Find Its Way Home
Someone in Grand Junction, Colorado is searching for their missing Apple iPad. Can you help it to find its way home?. Smart money says this item was stolen and dumped. Somewhere out there is a person who would appreciate its return. Perhaps it's yours. Found In The Dirt. I found...
Palisade Dream Home with a Pool for Sale Near the Colorado River
Do you daydream of swimming pools, peach orchards, and living in Colorado wine country? Two acres are calling in Palisade along with a three-bedroom home that boasts some impressive views. Enjoy the view from one of the greenest areas in the Grand Valley. This location is close to the James...
Tour The 10 Least Expensive Apartments in Grand Junction Colorado
Are you searching for an apartment in Grand Junction, Colorado? Check out the least expensive rentals on the market as of September 14, 2022. The word on the street is the housing market is starting to take a turn. With that in mind, I would like to present the ten least expensive rentals on the market in Grand Junction.
RELATED PEOPLE
Grand Junction Pets of the Week Are Sweet and Unique
You never know when the love of your life may come along so you always have to be ready at any moment. Today we are featuring three homeless pets from Roice-Hurst Humane Society that are looking for new homes - and a human to love. It's possible the love of your life is just waiting for you to come and get them.
Who is the Most Famous Person Grand Junction Graduated With?
Who was the most famous person you graduated high school alongside in Grand Junction? Did you happen to know this person while in school or find out you were classmates much later in life?. Scroll on to see some of the famous names you dropped. You find some surprising A-listers...
Montrose Colorado Bucket List: 7 Things Everyone Should Do At Least Once
Ever since that movie The Bucket List came out back in '07, I swear that I haven't been able to go an entire day without hearing someone talk about their own bucket list. Which is really morbid when you stop and think about it, but whatever. I'm not here to judge.
LOOK: Montrose Colorado’s Unbelievable View of the Milky Way
Take a look at this amazing footage captured just days ago in Montrose, Colorado. When was the last time you saw footage of our galaxy this clear?. This video out of Montrose went live on September 2, 2022. Clear Skys Over Colorado. As brutal as the last few days have...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Grand Junction Colorado’s Canyon View Park Celebrates 25 Years
Grand Junction's Canyon View Park is one of my favorite places to visit to get outdoors and enjoy the fresh air. No matter what season, Canyon View Park is easy to access and offers over three miles of sidewalk and walking trails. Did you know that the park is about...
Plan Unveiled But Will Grand Junction Ever Get A Community Rec Center?
Is a community recreation center in Grand Junction's near future?. What is it that Montrose, Delta, Fruita, Durango, and Gunnison have that Grand Junction doesn't have? The answer, of course, is a community recreation center. Montrose was the latest western Colorado town to get a rec center when voters approved a measure in 2014 and the facility was completed in 2017.
Is That Three-Year-Old Mustard In the Refrigerator Too Old To Be Eaten?
Have you ever wondered if that jar of mustard that's been sitting in the refrigerator forever was gonna go bad?. Aging mustard is certainly a valid issue considering the fact that it generally doesn't get used all that frequently. Before you know it, months - and in some cases even years - have rolled by while that yellow condiment continues to age gracefully. But, how do you know when it's time to move on? Can eating old mustard kill you?
Fun Fruita House Includes A Pool & Hot Tub Near Olga Anson Park
If you have ever dreamed of having your own pool and still live close to downtown Fruita, then today could be your lucky day. Take a look at 201 S. Bookcliff Court, presented by Karen McLean-Wilson with The Christi Reece Group. This listing in Fruita, Colorado was added to Realtor.com...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Drowning at Corn Lake Makes 2022 Deadliest Year Ever On Colorado Waters
It has been the deadliest year ever on Colorado waters. Three drownings over the weekend set a new record for water fatalities in Colorado bringing to 36 the number of people who have died on Colorado waters in 2022. The previous record was in 2020 when 34 people lost their lives. In 2021, the total number of fatalities was 22.
All the Restaurants in Downtown Grand Junction + Their Food
What's for dinner tonight? Maybe let someone else do the cooking tonight, and head to downtown Grand Junction to see what's on the menu. The many restaurants that line downtown Main Street, 4th Street, Colorado Street, 7th street, and more. Discover a variety of food options that complement any trip downtown for any reason.
Charming Grand Junction Colorado House is Super Affordable
There's a house on the market in Grand Junction that could possibly be the perfect combination of rustic and affordable. If you're looking for a home, or possibly an investment, you have to check this place out. This house, located in Orchard Mesa, just went on the market on September...
112-Year-Old Grand Junction Farmhouse With Chicken Coop for Sale
This farmhouse in Grand Junction has five bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. The over 2,300 square foot house boasts views of the Grand Mesa as well as the Bookcliffs. There's plenty of space for relaxing and hosting parties in the backyard as there's a front and back porch, lots of patio space and an enclosed seating area. The farmhouse's backyard also has a shed and chicken coop too.
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
Grand Junction, CO
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0