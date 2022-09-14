ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Grand Junction, CO
Grand Junction, CO
Colorado State
Colorado Entertainment
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Plan Unveiled But Will Grand Junction Ever Get A Community Rec Center?

Is a community recreation center in Grand Junction's near future?. What is it that Montrose, Delta, Fruita, Durango, and Gunnison have that Grand Junction doesn't have? The answer, of course, is a community recreation center. Montrose was the latest western Colorado town to get a rec center when voters approved a measure in 2014 and the facility was completed in 2017.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Is That Three-Year-Old Mustard In the Refrigerator Too Old To Be Eaten?

Have you ever wondered if that jar of mustard that's been sitting in the refrigerator forever was gonna go bad?. Aging mustard is certainly a valid issue considering the fact that it generally doesn't get used all that frequently. Before you know it, months - and in some cases even years - have rolled by while that yellow condiment continues to age gracefully. But, how do you know when it's time to move on? Can eating old mustard kill you?
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

112-Year-Old Grand Junction Farmhouse With Chicken Coop for Sale

This farmhouse in Grand Junction has five bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. The over 2,300 square foot house boasts views of the Grand Mesa as well as the Bookcliffs. There's plenty of space for relaxing and hosting parties in the backyard as there's a front and back porch, lots of patio space and an enclosed seating area. The farmhouse's backyard also has a shed and chicken coop too.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Grand Junction, CO
ABOUT

KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado.

