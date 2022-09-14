For the first time ever, the Aynor Hoe-Down parade will not have a grand marshal. This time, there will be 38 of them. “We are honoring our veterans this year," said Aynor Hoe-Down Parade Coordinator Diana Jones. "We have a large number of grand marshals and we are very blessed to be able to support our veterans.”

AYNOR, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO