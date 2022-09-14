Read full article on original website
myhorrynews.com
Jack E. Farren Sr. was a 'Jack of all trades'
Jack E. Farren Sr., 73, peacefully entered the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Sept.12 in Murrells Inlet. Jack married his high school sweetheart, Penny, whom he met in junior high. Together they had four children. He was an Eagle Scout, served in the National Guard and worked...
myhorrynews.com
'To temper justice with mercy,’ Baby Boy Horry judge postpones sentencing
On Dec. 4, 2008, five line workers from Horry Electric were clearing the right-of-way along Meadowbrook Road only a couple miles away from Coastal Carolina University when they found a cardboard box. At first they thought they found a doll. “Inside the box was a Bath & Body Works tote...
myhorrynews.com
Aynor Harvest Hoe-Down set for Saturday
For the first time ever, the Aynor Hoe-Down parade will not have a grand marshal. This time, there will be 38 of them. “We are honoring our veterans this year," said Aynor Hoe-Down Parade Coordinator Diana Jones. "We have a large number of grand marshals and we are very blessed to be able to support our veterans.”
myhorrynews.com
St. James Elementary School wins national Blue Ribbon award
Felisa McDavid waved a blue and white pompom as she walked the halls lined with St. James Elementary School students on Friday morning. “What is it? Do we get out of school early?” a girl asked another sitting crisscross applesauce beside her. McDavid had asked the teachers to get...
myhorrynews.com
Coroner IDs victims in Horry County plane crash
Two North Carolina men were killed in Wednesday's plane crash in Horry County, authorities said. Terry Druffell, 66, and Barrie McMurtrie, 72, both from Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, died at the scene from injuries they sustained in the crash, according to a news release from the Horry County Coroner's Office.
myhorrynews.com
Two dead in Horry County plane crash north of Myrtle Beach
Both people in a single-engine Piper P28R were killed around noon Wednesday when the plane crashed into a wooded area about eight miles north of Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Coroner's Office and the Federal Aviation Administration. The plane "experienced engine issues, crashed in a wooded area and caught...
myhorrynews.com
Surfside Beach finally passes right-of-way restrictions
After months of wrangling and several unsuccessful efforts, the Surfside Beach Town Council voted this week to keep the first three feet of the right-of-way adjacent to public streets clear. The ordinance in various forms has been discussed since earlier this year but failed to get a majority approval until...
myhorrynews.com
Scenes from Carolina Forest's dramatic win over Stratford
Late-game heroics helped Carolina Forest beat Stratford 17-14 Friday. Late drive lifts Carolina Forest over Stratford in thriller. Late-game heroics helped Carolina Forest beat Stratford 17-14 Friday.
myhorrynews.com
Aynor offense continues to roll in win over Philip Simmons
Aynor’s offense again took center stage. The Blue Jackets routed Philip Simmons 52-31 Friday to improve to 3-1 on the season. Coming off of a win over Lakewood, the Blue Jackets did not waste any time lighting up the scoreboard. Within the first four minutes of the opening quarter, Wyatt Cody ran it in and Daniel Stanley added the two-point conversion, giving Blue Jackets an 8-0 lead.
myhorrynews.com
Turnovers, injuries doom Green Sea Floyds in loss to Carvers Bay
For the third game this year, Green Sea Floyds was held scoreless, falling 21-0 to Carvers Bay Friday night. Turnovers were the kryptonite for the Trojans as the Bears forced two, including a pick-six that changed the dynamic of the game late in the first half. Injuries also plagued the...
myhorrynews.com
Loris picks up ‘momentum win,’ remains perfect with victory against Conway
Two weeks of knowing what was coming. Two weeks of motivational speeches from the principal and pep talks from fans. Every detail imaginable discussed until every Loris football player was just ready to go to work. It all came down to stopping Conway on one play. Those two weeks weren’t...
myhorrynews.com
Here's your guide to this week's high school football games
Conway (2-2) at Loris (3-0) Broadcast | WLFF-FM 106.5; WLSC-FM 106.7/www.tigerradio.com; WPDE 15.2 (HTC Channel 16; Spectrum Channel 4) Last meeting | Conway 38, Loris 0 (1985) About the game | As we wrote earlier in the week, Conway quarterback Devin Grainger is coming into his own. Not only is...
myhorrynews.com
FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: Scores from tonight's high school football games
Scores will be updated throughout the night. Conway 7 Loris 13 (FINAL) Carvers Bay 21 Green Sea Floyds 0 (FINAL) Stratford 14 Carolina Forest 17 (FINAL) Dillon 44 Socastee 33 (FINAL) Aynor 52 Philip Simmons 31 (FINAL) St. James 10 Ashley Ridge 26 (FINAL)
myhorrynews.com
Special teams miscues hurt Socastee in loss to Dillon
Special teams giving up big plays was the difference Friday night in the undefeated Dillon Wildcats’ 44-33 victory over the Socastee Braves at the Braves home field. The game was a low-scoring defensive struggle through much of the first half with Dillon going to the locker room after two quarters clinging to a 16-14 lead.
