ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loris, SC

Comments / 0

Related
myhorrynews.com

Jack E. Farren Sr. was a 'Jack of all trades'

Jack E. Farren Sr., 73, peacefully entered the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Sept.12 in Murrells Inlet. Jack married his high school sweetheart, Penny, whom he met in junior high. Together they had four children. He was an Eagle Scout, served in the National Guard and worked...
MURRELLS INLET, SC
myhorrynews.com

Aynor Harvest Hoe-Down set for Saturday

For the first time ever, the Aynor Hoe-Down parade will not have a grand marshal. This time, there will be 38 of them. “We are honoring our veterans this year," said Aynor Hoe-Down Parade Coordinator Diana Jones. "We have a large number of grand marshals and we are very blessed to be able to support our veterans.”
AYNOR, SC
myhorrynews.com

St. James Elementary School wins national Blue Ribbon award

Felisa McDavid waved a blue and white pompom as she walked the halls lined with St. James Elementary School students on Friday morning. “What is it? Do we get out of school early?” a girl asked another sitting crisscross applesauce beside her. McDavid had asked the teachers to get...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Loris, SC
myhorrynews.com

Coroner IDs victims in Horry County plane crash

Two North Carolina men were killed in Wednesday's plane crash in Horry County, authorities said. Terry Druffell, 66, and Barrie McMurtrie, 72, both from Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, died at the scene from injuries they sustained in the crash, according to a news release from the Horry County Coroner's Office.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Two dead in Horry County plane crash north of Myrtle Beach

Both people in a single-engine Piper P28R were killed around noon Wednesday when the plane crashed into a wooded area about eight miles north of Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Coroner's Office and the Federal Aviation Administration. The plane "experienced engine issues, crashed in a wooded area and caught...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Surfside Beach finally passes right-of-way restrictions

After months of wrangling and several unsuccessful efforts, the Surfside Beach Town Council voted this week to keep the first three feet of the right-of-way adjacent to public streets clear. The ordinance in various forms has been discussed since earlier this year but failed to get a majority approval until...
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goldfinch Funeral Home
myhorrynews.com

Aynor offense continues to roll in win over Philip Simmons

Aynor’s offense again took center stage. The Blue Jackets routed Philip Simmons 52-31 Friday to improve to 3-1 on the season. Coming off of a win over Lakewood, the Blue Jackets did not waste any time lighting up the scoreboard. Within the first four minutes of the opening quarter, Wyatt Cody ran it in and Daniel Stanley added the two-point conversion, giving Blue Jackets an 8-0 lead.
AYNOR, SC
myhorrynews.com

Turnovers, injuries doom Green Sea Floyds in loss to Carvers Bay

For the third game this year, Green Sea Floyds was held scoreless, falling 21-0 to Carvers Bay Friday night. Turnovers were the kryptonite for the Trojans as the Bears forced two, including a pick-six that changed the dynamic of the game late in the first half. Injuries also plagued the...
GREEN SEA, SC
myhorrynews.com

Here's your guide to this week's high school football games

Conway (2-2) at Loris (3-0) Broadcast | WLFF-FM 106.5; WLSC-FM 106.7/www.tigerradio.com; WPDE 15.2 (HTC Channel 16; Spectrum Channel 4) Last meeting | Conway 38, Loris 0 (1985) About the game | As we wrote earlier in the week, Conway quarterback Devin Grainger is coming into his own. Not only is...
CONWAY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
myhorrynews.com

Special teams miscues hurt Socastee in loss to Dillon

Special teams giving up big plays was the difference Friday night in the undefeated Dillon Wildcats’ 44-33 victory over the Socastee Braves at the Braves home field. The game was a low-scoring defensive struggle through much of the first half with Dillon going to the locker room after two quarters clinging to a 16-14 lead.
DILLON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy