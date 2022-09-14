ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Badger Herald

Volleyball: Shooting stars open room for new talent: Wisconsin volleyball’s new dynamic

A City of Champions is a classification bestowed upon the understanding of consistent success and repeat victory on the biggest stage. In that respect, Madison and the Wisconsin women’s volleyball team are at the top of the mountain. The downfall of this lofty standing is that from the top, you have the farthest distance to fall, and this year’s Badgers are without last season’s strongest tethers.
MADISON, WI
Badger Herald

ASM Student Council meets with Chancellor Mnookin

The Associated Students of Madison held their first meeting of the 2022-2023 school year Wednesday with the newly-arrived Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin. The meeting opened with a 30-minute open Q&A with Mnookin. The chancellor thanked ASM for their service and care for students. Mnookin also discussed events she experienced during her first month in office, including the opening of the Public History Project’s Shifting and Reckoning exhibit in Chazen Art Museum, football games and a record number of freshmen and faculty.
MADISON, WI
Badger Herald

Badvice #2: Housing 101

“First week friends” — a common experience for college freshmen. You’ll form a friend group with the first people you meet on campus and force shared interests until it all falls apart in dramatic succession. But, since leasing season is obnoxiously early in Madison, it’s a great idea to sign a joint lease with these people you’ve known for a total of four (4) days.
MADISON, WI
Badger Herald

National Hispanic Heritage Month begins with March up Bascom

Thursday, the University of Wisconsin kicked off National Hispanic Heritage Month with the March up Bascom. Students and faculty met at the bottom of Bascom Hill at 4:30 p.m. to march up the hill with flags and planned to network, play games and win prizes at the top, according to the UW Chicanx and Latinx Studies website. Partners of the event included ChiLaCSA and the Latinx Cultural Center.
MADISON, WI

