Jacoby Brissett must try to rebound against another aggressive, attack-minded defense in the Jets: Mary Kay Cabot

Perrion Winfrey not at practice, back in Cleveland Browns doghouse
He is just a rookie, and it is only Week 2, but Perrion Winfrey cannot seem to stay out of the doghouse and stay on the field for the Cleveland Browns. At his press conference today, head coach Kevin Stefanski has stated that Winfrey was not at practice today due to a discipline issue, and would not say whether or not he will see the field against the New York Jets.
3 reasons the Cleveland Browns will lose against the New York Jets
Three reasons the Cleveland Browns are looking at a trap game with the New York Jets. The Cleveland Browns should defeat the New York Jets on paper. Their offense is not very good at the moment and a lot of that has to do with the fact that Joe Flacco is the guy directing the offense. The team doesn’t seem to have a spark and they limped to the finish line against the Baltimore Ravens last week.
Myles Garrett has funny take on Browns’ new midfield logo
The Cleveland Browns have an unconventional new logo at midfield for the 2022 season, and Myles Garrett has some mixed feelings about it. The Browns let their fans vote on which logo should be painted at midfield of FirstEnergy Stadium. The voters selected “Brownie the Elf,” the team’s primary logo from 1948-1969, and the organization previewed the finished product earlier in the week.
NFL Week 2: Saquon Barkley, Joe Burrow ... and the 2-0 Cleveland Browns? What to watch for
USA TODAY Sports previews all 16 Week 2 matchups. Some of the best include the resurgence of Saquon Barkley and the possibility of the 2-0 Browns.
NFL insider could see Baker Mayfield back with Carolina Panthers in 2023
Just four years ago, Baker Mayfield became the surprise No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the
Report: Don't expect Chester Rogers as the Browns return man in Week 2
It was an easy connection and speculation to make. When the Browns signed wide receiver Chester Rogers to the practice squad this week, it was pretty clear the move was related to special teams and not the Cleveland offense. Rogers finished in the top 10 in the NFL in 2021 in both punt and kick returns while with the Tennessee Titans.
Patrick Mahomes uses NY Jets QB’s name as audible call
A New York Jets signal-caller is the namesake of a Patrick Mahomes audible. On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Chargers paid a visit to the Kansas City Chiefs for a battle between two high-powered Super Bowl contenders that promised to be incredibly exciting. The New York Jets found a way...
Jacoby Brissett is who we thought he was, and that's good news for the Browns
Calling a QB a "game manager" has a negative connotation. Few teams have a backup QB they trust to guide them for a significant amount of time. It's not an easy thing to do. We see at least one team lose their starting QB every year and immediately panic. The speculation about trades and/or free agent signings starts immediately.
3 Browns poised for stand-out performances vs. Jets
The Cleveland Browns will look to stay undefeated in Week 2 when they take on the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday. Building on their success against the Carolina Panthers on the NFL’s opening weekend, the Browns seem primed to make something special happen against the lowly Jets, and have their revitalized offense ready to prove that their Week 1 performance wasn’t a fluke.
Film Room: Cleveland Browns get massive leap from James Hudson
The Cleveland Browns are about to enter into their Week 2 matchup against the New York Jets on the heels of a Week 1 victory over the Carolina Panthers and former quarterback Baker Mayfield. Before we completely turn the page over, right tackle James Hudson deserves some praise for his performance.
Ravens officially make four roster moves on Wednesday
The Baltimore Ravens lost cornerback Kyle Fuller for the season during their Week 1 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh confirmed on Monday that Fuller suffered a torn ACL, effectively ending his season. However, the team has already made a move to add more depth at the cornerback position.
The NY Jets’ complete gameplan for defeating Browns
After losing to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1, the New York Jets have a chance to upset the Cleveland Browns on the road. Before the New York Jets game against the Ravens in Week 1, I wrote that the team had a path to upset Lamar Jackson and Co.
Browns’ Jacoby Brissett, Kevin Stefanski address controversial non-call to end Week 1 vs. Panthers
The Cleveland Browns’ win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 did not come without controversy. Towards the end of the game, Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett appeared to have been guilty of intentional grounding when he didn’t immediately spike the ball. The referees, however, decided that there was no violation on the play, and Cleveland emerged with a 26-24 victory.
NFL Odds: Jets vs. Browns prediction, odds and pick – 9/18/2022
After a wild opening week of the NFL season, the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns should provide plenty of fireworks ahead of their Week 2 matchup that is scheduled to take place at the Dog Pound. Join us for our NFL odds series, where our Jets-Browns prediction and pick will be made.
NY Jets OC Mike LaFleur needs to make one big change in Week 2
Mike LaFleur must atone for a head-scratching decision in the New York Jets’ opener. While there are a few criticisms that can be directed at New York Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur for his role in the team’s bad season-opening offensive performance, I thought LaFleur did a decent job overall. Most of the team’s struggles had to do with poor execution by the players.
