Cleveland, OH

Bears Legend Dick Butkus Has 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers

Before the NFL season started, Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus made a strong statement about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On Wednesday night, he revisited that statement. In late August, Butkus tweeted: "Boy, I hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw passes to himself because if not,...
The Baltimore Sun

With fully guaranteed deal, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could help ‘pave the way’ for NFL contracts

With Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson declining to talk Wednesday about his suspended contract talks — “I’m focused on the Dolphins now,” he told reporters — his last public comments on the matter this year could, appropriately enough, be about the issue of guaranteed money. After Sunday’s season-opening win over the New York Jets, a reporter asked Jackson whether he’d turned down an offer of a ...
Sean Payton Names The NFL's Best Quarterback, Says It's 'Obvious'

Ex-NFL head coach Sean Payton is one of the best talent evaluators in the game. But it doesn't take a genius to figure out who the NFL's best quarterback is. Payton told FS1's Colin Cowherd this week that Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback in the NFL, and it's "obvious." He adds there's "no argument" to be made against his claim.
3 reasons the Cleveland Browns will lose against the New York Jets

Three reasons the Cleveland Browns are looking at a trap game with the New York Jets. The Cleveland Browns should defeat the New York Jets on paper. Their offense is not very good at the moment and a lot of that has to do with the fact that Joe Flacco is the guy directing the offense. The team doesn’t seem to have a spark and they limped to the finish line against the Baltimore Ravens last week.
Myles Garrett has funny take on Browns’ new midfield logo

The Cleveland Browns have an unconventional new logo at midfield for the 2022 season, and Myles Garrett has some mixed feelings about it. The Browns let their fans vote on which logo should be painted at midfield of FirstEnergy Stadium. The voters selected “Brownie the Elf,” the team’s primary logo from 1948-1969, and the organization previewed the finished product earlier in the week.
Steelers Announce Significant Najee Harris News

The Pittsburgh Steelers got the frustrating news that star pass rusher TJ Watt is going to miss over a third of the season with an injury. But the injury report on star running back Najee Harris is much better. On Friday, the Steelers released their final injury report of the...
