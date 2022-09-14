Read full article on original website
Garfield Heights Mayor Matt Burke Hold Town Hall Meeting: Residents Share Mixed FeelingsBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Jacoby Brissett is who we thought he was, and that's good news for the BrownsEugene AdamsCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
If You're Looking for Jamaican Food in Greater Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Restaurant in Berea, OhioIsla ChiuBerea, OH
Bears Legend Dick Butkus Has 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers
Before the NFL season started, Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus made a strong statement about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On Wednesday night, he revisited that statement. In late August, Butkus tweeted: "Boy, I hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw passes to himself because if not,...
Cleveland Browns rookie defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (disciplinary) sits out practice
Cleveland Browns rookie defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey was held out of practice Friday for disciplinary reasons, coach Kevin Stefanski said.
Gisele reportedly gave Tom Brady an ultimatum 'if he wants to stay married'
A new report by PEOPLE has shed additional light on the apparently rocky situation between the seven-time Super Bowl winner and his supermodel bride.
With fully guaranteed deal, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could help ‘pave the way’ for NFL contracts
With Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson declining to talk Wednesday about his suspended contract talks — “I’m focused on the Dolphins now,” he told reporters — his last public comments on the matter this year could, appropriately enough, be about the issue of guaranteed money. After Sunday’s season-opening win over the New York Jets, a reporter asked Jackson whether he’d turned down an offer of a ...
How to watch the NFL’s new Thursday Night Football live online for free—and without cable
Amazon, which will broadcast Thursday Night Football in 2022, plans to offer the games a bit differently than fans are used to. Thursday night football, for the past few years, has been the domain of the NFL Network and Fox. But starting Sept. 15, change is in the air. Just...
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
AthlonSports.com
Sean Payton Names The NFL's Best Quarterback, Says It's 'Obvious'
Ex-NFL head coach Sean Payton is one of the best talent evaluators in the game. But it doesn't take a genius to figure out who the NFL's best quarterback is. Payton told FS1's Colin Cowherd this week that Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback in the NFL, and it's "obvious." He adds there's "no argument" to be made against his claim.
Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 2 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 2 matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles.
NFL Hands Out Fines After Browns and Panthers Game
The league has handed out fines to members of the Cleveland Browns, as well as one Carolina Panthers player.
3 reasons the Cleveland Browns will lose against the New York Jets
Three reasons the Cleveland Browns are looking at a trap game with the New York Jets. The Cleveland Browns should defeat the New York Jets on paper. Their offense is not very good at the moment and a lot of that has to do with the fact that Joe Flacco is the guy directing the offense. The team doesn’t seem to have a spark and they limped to the finish line against the Baltimore Ravens last week.
Myles Garrett has funny take on Browns’ new midfield logo
The Cleveland Browns have an unconventional new logo at midfield for the 2022 season, and Myles Garrett has some mixed feelings about it. The Browns let their fans vote on which logo should be painted at midfield of FirstEnergy Stadium. The voters selected “Brownie the Elf,” the team’s primary logo from 1948-1969, and the organization previewed the finished product earlier in the week.
Steelers Announce Significant Najee Harris News
The Pittsburgh Steelers got the frustrating news that star pass rusher TJ Watt is going to miss over a third of the season with an injury. But the injury report on star running back Najee Harris is much better. On Friday, the Steelers released their final injury report of the...
Former Browns DE Takk McKinley Getting Another Shot After Achilles Injury
Takk McKinley is heading to the Tennessee Titans to resume his NFL career after a serious injury.
Browns Perrion Winfrey’s Status up in air Against Jets, Chris Hubbard Won’t Play
Rookie Perrion Winfrey will not play Sunday against Jets, others status updated.
