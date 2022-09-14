Read full article on original website
brproud.com
East Baton Rouge School System speaks out about Capitol Middle Magnet brawl
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Parish School System speaks out about the large fight that happened at Capitol Middle School on Tuesday. “A male and female student got into some kind of verbal altercation and that led into a fist fight between the two of them,” according to EBRPSS Director of Communication, Ben Lemoine.
wbrz.com
Five students facing expulsion after brawl at Capitol Middle Magnet
BATON ROUGE - Several students at Capitol Middle Magnet are facing expulsion after a fight broke out Tuesday morning. The EBR Parish School System said Friday two students began fighting near the end of first period before the brawl escalated. Following the fight, which was reportedly caught on video, five...
KNOE TV8
CPSO searching for Denham Springs accused child predator
VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a Denham Springs man accused of sex crimes involving a minor. The CPSO Cyber Crime Unit began an investigation on Sept. 11 into a suspect who they say initiated a sexual conversation online with a minor.
WAFB.com
LSU student identified as victim in deadly shooting on Government Street overnight
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR. An LSU student was found dead inside her bullet-riddled car on the edge of downtown Baton Rouge early Friday morning, Sept. 16, police said. School officials address Capitol Middle fight. Updated: 7 hours ago. The East Baton Rouge Parish...
Fraudulent donation page created after death of LSU student
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A fraudulent donation page created in response to the recent death of a Louisiana State University student has been deleted. According to the Rice family, the donation page was created by a person who is not a member of the family. Plumfund officials were able to verify that the account […]
iheart.com
LSU Student Killed In Government St. Shooting
The victim of a fatal shooting in Baton Rouge early Friday morning is identified as an LSU student. Officials say Allison Rice, 21, was found dead inside of her car on Government Street at around 2 a.m. Police said there were multiple bullet holes in Rice's vehicle. An investigation is...
brproud.com
5 students face expulsion after large fight at Capitol Middle School
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Parish School System (EBRPSS) has issued a statement about the large fight that happened at Capitol Middle School on Tuesday. The fight started with two students but escalated near the end of the first period. EBRPSS says five students could...
Police asking for help to locate missing teen
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing teen. Authorities say Mariah Alvarado, 14, hasn’t been seen since Sunday, August 21, in the area of East Black Oak Drive and North Sherwood Forest Drive. The teen...
WAFB.com
Police presence reported on Government Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A police presence was spotted on Government Street early Friday, Sept. 16. Just after 3 a.m., multiple BRPD units could be seen blocking the roadway between 17th Street and Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr. The coroner’s office was also called to the scene. WAFB has...
LSU student killed in Friday morning shooting on Government Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a 21-year-old was found shot to death inside her vehicle on Government Street Friday morning. LSU confirmed that the woman killed in this shooting was student Allison Rice, 21, of Geismar. She was a senior studying marketing at the university. Police said […]
Woman shot, killed on Government Street, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman was killed in a shooting overnight Friday, Sept. 16, a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed. Police say the woman was shot while inside her vehicle around 2:19 a.m. in the 1500 block of Government Street. Multiple BRPD units could be...
wbrz.com
'I heard the train, then I heard the shots:' LSU student found shot to death in car at Gov't St. railroad crossing
BATON ROUGE - An LSU student was gunned down in Downtown East while stopped at a railroad crossing late Thursday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the victim, 21-year-old Allison Rice, was found shortly after 2 a.m. on Government Street, between I-110 and Park Boulevard. Investigators said she was shot multiple times.
Baton Rouge Magnet High student charged with terrorizing after allegedly posting threat on social media, school officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Magnet High School sent an alert to parents on Wednesday, Sept. 14, letting them know a student has been arrested and charged with terrorizing after allegedly posting a threat on social media. School officials said the security staff notified law enforcement they had...
wbrz.com
As victim faces hefty tow bill to get his stolen car back, police chief working to make it right
BATON ROUGE - Dozens of people have reached out wanting to help Roy Johnson, the man whose stolen car was found at a towing yard. Johnson is on the hook for a bill he can't afford to pay. Friday, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul told 2 on Your Side's...
wbrz.com
Police: 17-year-old charged with murder after allegedly shooting, killing man in a BREC park Tuesday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - Two juvenile suspects were arrested for their involvement in a shooting that left a man dead. Baton Rouge police said Friday evening that one of the 17-year-old suspect's charges were upgraded to first-degree murder, armed robbery and illegal use of a weapon. The juvenile, who also had...
Lafayette man arrested after allegedly fondling, exposing himself inside library
Lafayette man arrested after police say he exposed himself inside the Cecilia Public Library
Louisiana town clerk suffers heart attack, dies during investigation into stolen funds
Arnaudville town clerk suffers heart attack, dies during investigation into stolen funds
brproud.com
Person killed while walking along Siegen Lane Friday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A person was killed near Siegen Lane Friday morning after being struck by a vehicle. Louisiana State Police Troopers say the crash happened around 9 a.m. near Siegen Lane. Through an investigation, Troopers learned that Danisha Jackson, 24, was walking south on LA 3246 along the grassy shoulder while a 2015 Toyota Camry was heading south in the right lane.
wbrz.com
Man accused of shooting LSU student during on-campus mugging arrested Wednesday
BATON ROUGE - A man accused of shooting an LSU student during a botched robbery attempt outside a dorm was arrested Wednesday, weeks after police identified him as the attacker. Clarence Hypolite, 19, was arrested on charges of attempted armed robbery and attempted murder in the Aug. 19 shooting. Hypolite...
wbrz.com
Southern University kicks students out of dorm over brawl, may change campus visitation policy
BATON ROUGE - Multiple students were kicked out of a dorm on Southern University's campus after a massive crowd watched two women get into a brawl outside the building. The video shows the two women throwing punches and rolling around on the ground as onlookers gathered in a circle. The fight went on for nearly a minute with no one stepping in to break it up.
