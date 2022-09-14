ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

East Baton Rouge School System speaks out about Capitol Middle Magnet brawl

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Parish School System speaks out about the large fight that happened at Capitol Middle School on Tuesday. “A male and female student got into some kind of verbal altercation and that led into a fist fight between the two of them,” according to EBRPSS Director of Communication, Ben Lemoine.
Five students facing expulsion after brawl at Capitol Middle Magnet

BATON ROUGE - Several students at Capitol Middle Magnet are facing expulsion after a fight broke out Tuesday morning. The EBR Parish School System said Friday two students began fighting near the end of first period before the brawl escalated. Following the fight, which was reportedly caught on video, five...
CPSO searching for Denham Springs accused child predator

VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a Denham Springs man accused of sex crimes involving a minor. The CPSO Cyber Crime Unit began an investigation on Sept. 11 into a suspect who they say initiated a sexual conversation online with a minor.
Fraudulent donation page created after death of LSU student

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A fraudulent donation page created in response to the recent death of a Louisiana State University student has been deleted. According to the Rice family, the donation page was created by a person who is not a member of the family. Plumfund officials were able to verify that the account […]
LSU Student Killed In Government St. Shooting

The victim of a fatal shooting in Baton Rouge early Friday morning is identified as an LSU student. Officials say Allison Rice, 21, was found dead inside of her car on Government Street at around 2 a.m. Police said there were multiple bullet holes in Rice's vehicle. An investigation is...
Police asking for help to locate missing teen

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing teen. Authorities say Mariah Alvarado, 14, hasn’t been seen since Sunday, August 21, in the area of East Black Oak Drive and North Sherwood Forest Drive. The teen...
Police presence reported on Government Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A police presence was spotted on Government Street early Friday, Sept. 16. Just after 3 a.m., multiple BRPD units could be seen blocking the roadway between 17th Street and Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr. The coroner’s office was also called to the scene. WAFB has...
LSU student killed in Friday morning shooting on Government Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a 21-year-old was found shot to death inside her vehicle on Government Street Friday morning. LSU confirmed that the woman killed in this shooting was student Allison Rice, 21, of Geismar. She was a senior studying marketing at the university. Police said […]
Woman shot, killed on Government Street, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman was killed in a shooting overnight Friday, Sept. 16, a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed. Police say the woman was shot while inside her vehicle around 2:19 a.m. in the 1500 block of Government Street. Multiple BRPD units could be...
Person killed while walking along Siegen Lane Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A person was killed near Siegen Lane Friday morning after being struck by a vehicle. Louisiana State Police Troopers say the crash happened around 9 a.m. near Siegen Lane. Through an investigation, Troopers learned that Danisha Jackson, 24, was walking south on LA 3246 along the grassy shoulder while a 2015 Toyota Camry was heading south in the right lane.
