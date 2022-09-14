Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Men Are Missing In AlaskaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedUnalaska, AK
5 Facts You May Not Know About Norms, LA’s Iconic DinerLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Mysterious Death of a Canadian Student at the Cecil Hotel Fueled Rumors of a Ritual Game That Originated in KoreaYana BostongirlLos Angeles, CA
These are the Best Free Food and Foodie Deals in Los Angeles for the next 5 DaysCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
The Mai Tai ... How and wherePeter DillsPasadena, CA
Related
Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman Touches on Clayton Kershaw’s Future in LA
As the clubhouse celebration died down on Tuesday night, Dodger insider David Vassegh caught up with president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman, the architect of the best team in baseball. Vassegh asked Friedman about Clayton Kershaw, who threw seven shutout innings in the clinching game and has a 2.44 ERA...
dodgerblue.com
Trea Turner: Contract Extension Negotiations With Dodgers ‘Didn’t Really Get Anywhere’ During Spring Training
Although the Los Angeles Dodgers were strongly linked to a potential Max Scherzer trade at the 2021 deadline, it wasn’t until an agreement was in place with the Washington Nationals that it was reported they were acquiring Trea Turner as well. Scherzer was possibly only going to be a...
New York Mets legend John Stearns dies aged 71 as MLB teams pay tribute to four-time All-Star
FORMER New York Mets star John Stearns has passed away at the age of 71. A four-time All-Star, Stearns was known as 'Bad Dude' and played for the Mets between 1975 to 1984. The catcher was also a talented football player in college and was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 1973 NFL Draft.
dodgerblue.com
Clayton Kershaw: Dodgers’ 2013 Pool Party At Chase Field Wasn’t Meant To Be ‘Disrespectful’
The Los Angeles Dodgers won their ninth National League West title in the past 10 seasons with a win over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Tuesday. Following the win, the team did their usual celebration with beer and champagne in the clubhouse, but it didn’t include a repeat of a pool party.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to death of four-time All-Star
The Major League Baseball world lost one of its all-time great players on Friday as longtime New York Mets star catcher John Stearns has passed away at the age of 71. MLB insider and columnist Jon Heyman of the New York Post announced the news of Stearns’ death on Twitter on Monday morning.
NBC Sports
Always looking for pitching depth, Phillies add righty from San Diego
MIAMI -- Even as they bear down on their first postseason berth since 2011, the Phillies aren't about to risk running short on pitching depth over the final three weeks of the regular season. To wit: The team on Wednesday claimed right-hander Tayler Scott off waivers from the San Diego...
Dodgers: Mookie Confident His Star Teammate Will Come Through When it Counts
Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts has confidence that struggling star Cody Bellinger will turn his poor offensive season around when October comes.
Cubs pull off something nobody else in MLB has done this year
The pitching was supposed to be impenetrable, the task impossible. Just not the way anyone who has followed National League baseball this year could imagine. Behind stout starting pitching performances from Javier Assad, Adrian Sampson and Drew Smyly, the Cubs went to New York and swept a Mets team with the second-best record in the league — and All-Stars Chris Bassitt and Jacob deGrom starting the first two games.
RELATED PEOPLE
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Albert Pujols’ home run, Ryan Helsley’s immaculate inning
The St. Louis Cardinals had a historic night in their 6-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds. Albert Pujols is turning back the clock as the 42-year-old is in a race to become the fourth player to reach 700 home runs before he wraps up his 22-year MLB career. In the sixth inning, Pujols belted his 698th homer to tie the game. This came two days after Pujols became the third player to hit for 2,200 RBI, with the other two being Hank Aaron (2,297) and Babe Ruth (2,213).
Former Mets All-Star Catcher John Stearns Dies
Nicknamed “Bad Dude,” the former No. 2 draft pick spent almost all of his career in New York.
Mets manager Buck Showalter addresses possibility of losing NL East to Braves
New York Mets manager Buck Showalter addressed the possibility of losing the NL East division to the Atlanta Braves, and he takes accountability. The New York Mets are fairly likely to lose the NL East division to the defending World Series champions, the Atlanta Braves. Mets manager Buck Showalter shared...
numberfire.com
Corbin Carroll not in Thursday lineup for Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll is sitting Thursday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Carroll is being replaced in left field by Stone Garrett versus Padres starter Sean Manaea. In 48 plate appearances this season, Carroll has a .279 batting average with a .912 OPS, 3 home...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dodgerblue.com
Miguel Vargas Watched ‘The Sandlot’ For 1st Time Before Dodgers Dress-Up Day
The annual Los Angeles Dodgers dress-up day was held last weekend for the team’s final flight out of California this season as they made their way to Arizona. Some of the costumes included Trea Turner dressing up as “Jordan Belfort,” the main character in “The Wolf of Wall Street,” Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman paired up to go as Tiger Woods and caddie Steve Williams, and Tony Gonsolin and Alex Vesia went as “Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy,” from “Spongebob Squarepants.”
FOX Sports
Jameson wins in major league debut, Dbacks top Padres 4-0
PHOENIX (AP) — Drey Jameson pitched seven shutout innings in his major league debut and the Arizona Diamondbacks hit three home runs in a 4-0 victory over the San Diego Padres on Thursday night. Jameson, called up Thursday from Triple-A Reno, gave up two hits — both by Brandon...
Dodgers News: Friday Night Match Up Only Available on Streaming
The Dodgers will be streaming on AppleTV+ for the third time this season
Dodgers News: A Positive Update on an Injured All-Star
Finally, Dave Roberts had a more positive update on this Dodger starter.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Red Sox designate catcher Kevin Plawecki for assignment
Plawecki has spent the past three seasons in Boston, with much of that time backing up Christian Vázquez. The right-handed hitting backstop performed well in a limited role between 2020-21, but he’s had a rough go of things in 2022. Through 173 plate appearances, Plawecki carries a .219/.291/.290 line with one home run. He’s made plenty of contact, but he hasn’t made a huge impact from a power perspective.
Cubs Select Jared Young
The Cubs have selected the contract of infielder/outfielder Jared Young, per Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune. Outfielder Rafael Ortega is going on the 60-day IL in a corresponding move after fracturing his finger last night. Young, 27, was a 15th-round selection of the Cubs in 2017 and has been...
FOX Sports
Drury hits 2 HRs, Snell goes 7, Padres topple Diamondbacks
PHOENIX (AP) — San Diego's blockbuster deal for Juan Soto and Josh Bell at the trade deadline garnered so much attention that the addition of Brandon Drury was barely noticed. Turns out it was a pretty important acquisition. Drury hit a pair of homers, Blake Snell threw a season-high...
FanSided
283K+
Followers
536K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0