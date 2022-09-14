ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to death of four-time All-Star

The Major League Baseball world lost one of its all-time great players on Friday as longtime New York Mets star catcher John Stearns has passed away at the age of 71. MLB insider and columnist Jon Heyman of the New York Post announced the news of Stearns’ death on Twitter on Monday morning.
QUEENS, NY
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs pull off something nobody else in MLB has done this year

The pitching was supposed to be impenetrable, the task impossible. Just not the way anyone who has followed National League baseball this year could imagine. Behind stout starting pitching performances from Javier Assad, Adrian Sampson and Drew Smyly, the Cubs went to New York and swept a Mets team with the second-best record in the league — and All-Stars Chris Bassitt and Jacob deGrom starting the first two games.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trayce Thompson
Person
Matt Beaty
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Albert Pujols’ home run, Ryan Helsley’s immaculate inning

The St. Louis Cardinals had a historic night in their 6-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds. Albert Pujols is turning back the clock as the 42-year-old is in a race to become the fourth player to reach 700 home runs before he wraps up his 22-year MLB career. In the sixth inning, Pujols belted his 698th homer to tie the game. This came two days after Pujols became the third player to hit for 2,200 RBI, with the other two being Hank Aaron (2,297) and Babe Ruth (2,213).
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Corbin Carroll not in Thursday lineup for Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll is sitting Thursday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Carroll is being replaced in left field by Stone Garrett versus Padres starter Sean Manaea. In 48 plate appearances this season, Carroll has a .279 batting average with a .912 OPS, 3 home...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The San Diego Padres#Preller#Triple A
dodgerblue.com

Miguel Vargas Watched ‘The Sandlot’ For 1st Time Before Dodgers Dress-Up Day

The annual Los Angeles Dodgers dress-up day was held last weekend for the team’s final flight out of California this season as they made their way to Arizona. Some of the costumes included Trea Turner dressing up as “Jordan Belfort,” the main character in “The Wolf of Wall Street,” Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman paired up to go as Tiger Woods and caddie Steve Williams, and Tony Gonsolin and Alex Vesia went as “Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy,” from “Spongebob Squarepants.”
FOX Sports

Jameson wins in major league debut, Dbacks top Padres 4-0

PHOENIX (AP) — Drey Jameson pitched seven shutout innings in his major league debut and the Arizona Diamondbacks hit three home runs in a 4-0 victory over the San Diego Padres on Thursday night. Jameson, called up Thursday from Triple-A Reno, gave up two hits — both by Brandon...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Trade Rumors

Red Sox designate catcher Kevin Plawecki for assignment

Plawecki has spent the past three seasons in Boston, with much of that time backing up Christian Vázquez. The right-handed hitting backstop performed well in a limited role between 2020-21, but he’s had a rough go of things in 2022. Through 173 plate appearances, Plawecki carries a .219/.291/.290 line with one home run. He’s made plenty of contact, but he hasn’t made a huge impact from a power perspective.
BOSTON, MA
MLB Trade Rumors

Cubs Select Jared Young

The Cubs have selected the contract of infielder/outfielder Jared Young, per Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune. Outfielder Rafael Ortega is going on the 60-day IL in a corresponding move after fracturing his finger last night. Young, 27, was a 15th-round selection of the Cubs in 2017 and has been...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Drury hits 2 HRs, Snell goes 7, Padres topple Diamondbacks

PHOENIX (AP) — San Diego's blockbuster deal for Juan Soto and Josh Bell at the trade deadline garnered so much attention that the addition of Brandon Drury was barely noticed. Turns out it was a pretty important acquisition. Drury hit a pair of homers, Blake Snell threw a season-high...
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanSided

FanSided

283K+
Followers
536K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy