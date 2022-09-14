Read full article on original website
California Governor Accuse Texas and Florida Governor of Committing a CrimeTom HandyTexas State
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersNew York City, NY
NYC Couple Quit their Jobs to Make $128K a Month Baking Mini Croissants at their French BakeryZack LoveNew York City, NY
Take a Step Back in Time Aboard this Unforgettable Train Experience in New YorkTravel MavenArcade, NY
Morristown’s Annual Festival on the Green, Northern NJ’s Premier Fall Event October 2Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
What Happened to Roman on DAYS OF OUR LIVES
The history of Roman Brady on DAYS OF OUR LIVES can be a little confusing, so we’re here to tray and straighten things out for you if you need it! The character first appeared in December 1981 and was played by Wayne Northrop until his exit in 1984. Roman returned to the canvas in January 1986, played by Drake Hogestyn, although in 1991, Northrop returned to reclaim his role. (We’ll get to that in a bit!) After his departure in 1994, Roman remained off-camera until the character was recast with Josh Taylor in July 1997. (This surprised some DAYS fans as Taylor had previously played Chris Kositchek on the soap!)
Here's How Days Of Our Lives Will Change After Its Move To Peacock
"Days of Our Lives" is one of the longest-running soap operas of all time, per Showbiz CheatSheet. The NBC sudser has been a staple on daytime television for nearly six decades, and fans are still obsessing about the dramatic lives of the residents of the fictional Midwestern town, Salem. Viewers of the show span generations within many families, but things are about to change.
The Real Reason Marci Miller Left Days Of Our Lives
Marci Miller became a quick favorite among "Days of Our Lives" fans when she took over the role of Abigail Deveraux DiMera from Kate Mansi. The actress stepped into the shoes of the legacy character and made it her own, showing off her acting chops with storylines such as a split personality disorder, which landed her an Emmy nomination. However, viewers know that Miller's time on the soap opera wasn't always a smooth transition, per Soap Hub.
Kelly Clarkson Reveals She Spent the Summer With Ex Brandon Blackstock and Kids at Their Montana Ranch: It’s ‘Been a Rough Couple Years’
Putting their family first! After finalizing her divorce, Kelly Clarkson offered a glimpse at her coparenting approach with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. “It’s obviously been a rough couple years so it was really important to me to, like, shut down for a minute,” Clarkson, 40, told Today on Tuesday, August 23, about taking daughter River, 8, and son Remi, 6, to Montana for the summer. “I literally four-wheeled in the mountains, and I have a lot of water on my property so my sister, my nephew and I, and a couple friends just spent the whole summer in the mountains, just hanging out in nature.”
‘NCIS’ Star David McCallum Opened Up About the Tragic Death of His Son
NCIS star David McCallum has had a lot of success in his life and career but there’s also been sadness and heartbreak. Back in 1989, his adopted son Jason died from an accidental drug overdose. He was 26 years old and was found dead at his home in Los Angeles. Reportedly, the young man had been struggling with drug addiction. McCallum finds himself among many other parents who have to deal with a tragedy like this.
How Carly's Crash Landing On General Hospital Will Change Her Forever
Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) has survived many disasters on "General Hospital." As seen on YouTube, in 2005, a train carrying many of the citizens of Port Charles accidentally collided with another train causing a huge wreck. In the aftermath, as characters were attempting to free themselves from the wreckage, Max Giambetti (Derk Cheetwood) — one of the main bodyguards of mob boss Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) — stumbled through one of the cars asking if anyone needed help. Little did Max know he walked right past a woman who was partially concealed by debris. That woman was Carly, and it was Wright's first scene playing the role which had previously been played by four other actresses.
Guess Who This Sweetheart Turned Into!
Before this cutie pie turned into a home cleaning expert and an accomplished actress, she was just a little girl with big dreams and high hopes of being a famous performer while growing up in Missouri and Southern California. This kiddo made her acting debut in the 1995 film "Boys...
Country Music’s Biggest Cheating Scandals — and Where the Couples Are Now
All the makings of a good country song. Jason Aldean, LeAnn Rimes, Miranda Lambert and more have been at the center of cheating scandals over the years. Now married to former cop Brendan McLoughlin, the “If I Was a Cowboy” songstress’ love life has made headlines for years. When Lambert met her first husband, Blake […]
William Reynolds dead at 90 with Gunsmoke actor’s cause of death revealed to be pneumonia complications
GUNSMOKE actor William Reynolds has died at 90 from non-Covid pneumonia complications, his son revealed. Reynolds, who shot to fame as Special Agent Tom Colby in the 1960s series The FBI, died on August 24, his son Eric confirmed to Deadline. Reynolds got his start in Hollywood in 1952 after...
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg’s Wife Shows Off Their Incredible Illinois Home in New Video
The power couple of Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy certainly stay busy. Wahlberg is the star of the hit TV show Blue Bloods, and McCarthy is a judge on the singing competition series The Masked Singer. But when the couple isn’t hard at work in front of the cameras, they’re at their home in St. Charles, Illinois living their best life.
Hold Onto Your Hats! What’s Next on General Hospital Is ‘Unreal,’ Teases Maurice Benard
“Talk is cheap,” the actor noted. “In the end, acting will prevail.”. The life of a mobster can be tough, especially as you start racking up the enemies. But that’s nothing compared to the life of a soap mobster! General Hospital‘s Sonny has ticked off his share of people over his 29 years in Port Charles — and we aren’t just talking about locals!
Ellen DeGeneres Looks Glum During Lunch Date With Wife Portia de Rossi, Marking Her First Outing Since Ex Anne Heche's Death
She's still feeling the blues. Ellen DeGeneres was spotted looking downcast while in Los Angeles on Wednesday, August 24, marking her first public outing since late ex Anne Heche was cremated and buried on August 18. The star was grabbing lunch with wife Portia de Rossi at Tre Lune in...
This ‘Gunsmoke’ Star Appeared in Over 100 TV Shows
While watching shows like Gunsmoke over the years, many actors have walked through the show at different times. There are some actors who built up quite prolific resumes in the medium of TV. Sure, a show like Gunsmoke has its set cast with James Arness, Amanda Blake, Milburn Stone, and in later seasons, Ken Curtis. Well, we have one actor who popped up in Dodge City and a lot of other places as well. In fact, Jack Kruschen appeared in more than 100 TV shows throughout his career.
General Hospital's Michael Blake Kruse is headed to Chicago P.D.
Michael Blake KruseInstagram screenshot Michael Fairman. General Hospital fans are wondering about the fate of Officer Rory Cabrero because his portrayer has a new primetime role. Michael Blake Kruse recently announced on Instagram that he will be working on Chicago P.D. The actor said he is happy to be filming in the Midwest again but gave no other details.
General Hospital Stars Rocked by Casting Shock: ‘Wait… What?!’
Sometimes it’s the actors who are the last to know. As word began to spread that Chloe Lanier would be reprising her General Hospital role of Willow’s “late” twin sister, Nelle, the Emmy winner herself took to Instagram, dropping a photo and teasing, “See ya next week.”
Did Maria Shriver Go Under The Knife? Star Looks Nearly Unrecognizable In Latest Outing
Who's that girl? Over this past weekend, a makeup-free Maria Shriver stepped out in Santa Monica, Calif., looking a bit worse for wear.In the snaps, the star's face appeared somewhat altered, almost as if her skin was pulled back at the temples. She was clad in a lavender tee, black leggings and sneakers, with her hair in a half-up, half-down style.According to a report, she was in the area to check out the progress being made on her new home that's still in construction.While the journalist has been living a more low-key life, her and ex Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Patrick...
Heading for Their Wedding, Days of Our Lives’ Arianne Zucker and Shawn Christian Share a First-Dance Rehearsal Video That’s a Real Scream
Perhaps “Catch Me (I’m Falling)” by Pretty Poison is the song they’re looking for. You don’t have to tell former Days of Our Lives castmates Arianne Zucker and Shawn Christian that a whole lot of planning goes into a wedding. The couple, who got engaged back in the summer of 2021, are currently in the thick of it.
