WISN
5 shot in Milwaukee after fight; woman arrested
MILWAUKEE — Five people are recovering from gunshot wounds after a fight escalated into gunfire, according to Milwaukee police. According to police, the shooting started at 8:14 p.m. on N 13th Street, near Fiebrantz. Three men, ages 25, 26 and 31, along with a woman, 67 were wounded. All four are expected to survive.
Kenosha homeowner kills intruder after being attacked, police say
A homeowner in Kenosha killed an intruder on Friday, police say. Police responded to the 6900 block of 64th Ave. shortly after 9 p.m. for a death investigation.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
MPD shooting; man charged competent for trial
The Milwaukee man accused of opening fire inside Police District 5 has been found competent to stand trial. He is charged with attempted homicide.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Derrick Watkins guilty; Commerce and Pleasant fatal shooting
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County jury found Derrick Watkins guilty on Friday, Sept. 16 of two charges associated with the fatal shooting of a man at a residence near Commerce and Pleasant in February 2021. Watkins was found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a...
WISN
Homeowner kills intruder in struggle in Kenosha
KENOSHA, Wis. — A homeowner shot and killed an intruder during a struggle inside their home, according to Kenosha police. Police say they got a call around 7:20 p.m. about a man damaging cars at random and trying to break into houses near 64th Avenue and 69th Street. They...
WISN
Suspect dead after officer involved shooting in Slinger
Washington County — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in the Village of Slinger on Industrial Drive just south of Highway 60 at around 7:00 am. A news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office says that the incident occurred after two...
CBS 58
Man charged in shooting at Milwaukee police station pleads not guilty by mental disease or defect
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee man charged with opening fire inside Milwaukee Police District 5 in February entered a special plea of not guilty by mental disease or defect Friday, Sept. 16. Darreon Parker-Bell originally pleaded not guilty to eight charges, including attempted homicide and recklessly endangering safety, back...
WISN
Parents of Brady St. hit-and-run victim speak out, suspect at large
MILWAUKEE — Days after a hit-and-run crash that killed Arne Bast on Brady Street, the Milwaukee Police Department asked for the public's help in locating the driver. The victim's family told WISN 12 News reporter Kendall Keys on Thursday they hoped someone would come forward, either pointing police in the right direction or taking responsibility.
seehafernews.com
Search Is On For Shooter Who Wounded Four People On Milwaukee East Side
People who live nearby say they are a loud crash at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, then they heard several gunshots and at least one scream. Authorities are searching for the shooter who wounded four people on Milwaukee’s east side. Witnesses say one of the victims ran to a nearby...
Fatal shooting: Milwaukee medical examiner responds to 41st and Burleigh
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office (MCMEO) responded to a death near 41st and Burleigh on Friday.
CBS 58
Police pursuit ends after three cars were hit, one suspect in custody
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A police pursuit of a car that was wanted in connection to an armed robbery ended after it crashed into three cars. Milwaukee police say this happened on Wednesday, Sept. 14 around 7:32 p.m. Police say the fleeing car sideswiped another car with a 35-year-old Milwaukee...
WISN
Milwaukee police investigating death
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner was called to the scene of a death investigation on Saturday. A 12 News crew saw Milwaukee police blocking off an area near 12th & Keefe. 12 News is working to get more details on what happened.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Teutonia and Vienna shooting; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday, Sept. 15 near Teutonia and Vienna. It happened at approximately 12:25 a.m. Police say the victim, a 39-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by gunfire. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under...
CBS 58
Crime Stoppers: Break-up leads to shooting near 18th and Atkinson, suspects sought
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A love quarrel and break-up ends with the ex-boyfriend getting shot. It's something MPD officers say they see way too often and they're hoping you can help them solve this case with an anonymous tip. Take a look at the photo. This red Jeep Grand Cherokee...
WISN
Police: Baby slammed into crib at daycare
WAUKESHA, Wis. — A daycare worker is accused of slamming a child face down into a crib at the Lawrence School in Waukesha. Heather M. Miller, 48, made her initial court appearance in Waukesha County Court Thursday afternoon, a day after police arrested her at the daycare center now at the center of a child abuse investigation.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal hit-and-run on Brady Street, suspect vehicle sought
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 32, was taken to the hospital in grave condition after he was hurt in a hit-and-run crash near Brady and Franklin Place Sunday night, Sept. 11. He later died from his injuries. Police are looking for the driver who hit the man. Police said he...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brown Deer shot fired, Milwaukee woman arrested
BROWN DEER, Wis. - A Milwaukee woman, 29, was arrested after police said she fired a weapon at a vehicle a man was driving in Brown Deer Thursday, Sept. 15. Police responded to an office building parking lot near 55th and Brown Deer shortly before noon. According to police, the man's back window was hit by the one round the woman fired.
Gun recovered from drug house next to a Kenosha school
The Kenosha Police Department said it executed a search warrant Friday morning at a drug house right next to a school.
WISN
Wisconsin woman sentenced for concealing death of her baby 13 years ago
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. — Karin Luttinen was sentenced today Sept. 16, 2022, by Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Kristine Snow to a probation period of three years for concealing the death of a child. Thirteen years ago, in April 2009, a property owner discovered a deceased newborn in a...
Milwaukee police fatally shoot suspect, search for 2 others
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police say officers fatally shot a man after their squad car was struck by gunfire. Officials are searching for two other suspects who fled from the scene of the shooting Tuesday night on the city’s north side, police said. Three tactical officers responded to...
