Milwaukee, WI

WISN

5 shot in Milwaukee after fight; woman arrested

MILWAUKEE — Five people are recovering from gunshot wounds after a fight escalated into gunfire, according to Milwaukee police. According to police, the shooting started at 8:14 p.m. on N 13th Street, near Fiebrantz. Three men, ages 25, 26 and 31, along with a woman, 67 were wounded. All four are expected to survive.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Derrick Watkins guilty; Commerce and Pleasant fatal shooting

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County jury found Derrick Watkins guilty on Friday, Sept. 16 of two charges associated with the fatal shooting of a man at a residence near Commerce and Pleasant in February 2021. Watkins was found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
WISN

Homeowner kills intruder in struggle in Kenosha

KENOSHA, Wis. — A homeowner shot and killed an intruder during a struggle inside their home, according to Kenosha police. Police say they got a call around 7:20 p.m. about a man damaging cars at random and trying to break into houses near 64th Avenue and 69th Street. They...
KENOSHA, WI
WISN

Suspect dead after officer involved shooting in Slinger

Washington County — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in the Village of Slinger on Industrial Drive just south of Highway 60 at around 7:00 am. A news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office says that the incident occurred after two...
SLINGER, WI
WISN

Parents of Brady St. hit-and-run victim speak out, suspect at large

MILWAUKEE — Days after a hit-and-run crash that killed Arne Bast on Brady Street, the Milwaukee Police Department asked for the public's help in locating the driver. The victim's family told WISN 12 News reporter Kendall Keys on Thursday they hoped someone would come forward, either pointing police in the right direction or taking responsibility.
MILWAUKEE, WI
#Police#Shooting#Manhunt#Guns#Galena#Wisn 12 News
WISN

Milwaukee police investigating death

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner was called to the scene of a death investigation on Saturday. A 12 News crew saw Milwaukee police blocking off an area near 12th & Keefe. 12 News is working to get more details on what happened.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Teutonia and Vienna shooting; man wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday, Sept. 15 near Teutonia and Vienna. It happened at approximately 12:25 a.m. Police say the victim, a 39-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by gunfire. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Police: Baby slammed into crib at daycare

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A daycare worker is accused of slamming a child face down into a crib at the Lawrence School in Waukesha. Heather M. Miller, 48, made her initial court appearance in Waukesha County Court Thursday afternoon, a day after police arrested her at the daycare center now at the center of a child abuse investigation.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brown Deer shot fired, Milwaukee woman arrested

BROWN DEER, Wis. - A Milwaukee woman, 29, was arrested after police said she fired a weapon at a vehicle a man was driving in Brown Deer Thursday, Sept. 15. Police responded to an office building parking lot near 55th and Brown Deer shortly before noon. According to police, the man's back window was hit by the one round the woman fired.
BROWN DEER, WI

