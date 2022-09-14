ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Mar, CA

CBS Sacramento

Gov. Newsom says Prop. 30 is "trojan horse", firefighters calling it an answer to "crisis"

SACRAMENTO -- As the Mosquito Fire continues to burn in El Dorado and Placer counties, supporters of a November ballot measure believe, if passed, the results could reduce the number of acres burned in California every year by 300-500K. Proposition 30  proposes a 1.75% increase on personal income for taxpayers who make more than $2 million annually. The revenue collected from this new tax would support zero-emission vehicle programs and wildfire response and prevention plans. Supporters of the measure told CBS13 it would reinforce California's aggressive climate action plans and prevent deadly wildfires. They say the increased revenue from the taxes will...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

California governor signs sweeping climate legislation

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a sweeping package of bills Friday to expand California's reliance on clean energy and reduce carbon emissions, moves he said further establish the state as a global climate leader. The new laws include proposals aimed at reducing exposure to gas and...
CALIFORNIA STATE

