California mayor 'calls foul' as homeless people are sent to city's hotels without notice
The mayor of a San Diego suburb sounded the alarm on "Fox & Friends" Friday about homeless people being bussed to hotels in his city without his knowledge. El Cajon, California Mayor Bill Wells described a huge influx of homeless people, with some hotels becoming full due to the program.
Gavin Newsom blasted for demanding investigation into GOP govs transporting migrants: ‘Live by your own rules’
Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., was raked over the coals on Twitter after he condemned conservative governors for sending migrants to blue states and demanded the Department of Justice investigate. Republican Governors Ron DeSantis of Florida and Greg Abbot of Texas have both been transporting illegal immigrants to liberal regions, such...
Gov. Newsom signs first bill to regulate dog trainers
The first law ever to regulate dog trainers requires them to disclose any criminal convictions or civil judgments related to their business.
Gov. Newsom says Prop. 30 is "trojan horse", firefighters calling it an answer to "crisis"
SACRAMENTO -- As the Mosquito Fire continues to burn in El Dorado and Placer counties, supporters of a November ballot measure believe, if passed, the results could reduce the number of acres burned in California every year by 300-500K. Proposition 30 proposes a 1.75% increase on personal income for taxpayers who make more than $2 million annually. The revenue collected from this new tax would support zero-emission vehicle programs and wildfire response and prevention plans. Supporters of the measure told CBS13 it would reinforce California's aggressive climate action plans and prevent deadly wildfires. They say the increased revenue from the taxes will...
Sweeping reforms will make neighborhood planning groups more diverse, but possibly less powerful
City Council votes to encourage more diversity, renters; critics say changes may squelch housing opposition
SD Board of Supervisors to pursue funding district for river trail project
The Board of Supervisors Wednesday unanimously voted to have county staff pursue the formation of a special financing district for the proposed 130-mile San Diego River Park and Trail.
SFGate
California governor signs sweeping climate legislation
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a sweeping package of bills Friday to expand California's reliance on clean energy and reduce carbon emissions, moves he said further establish the state as a global climate leader. The new laws include proposals aimed at reducing exposure to gas and...
