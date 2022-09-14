Read full article on original website
US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz will opt-out of opening round of the Davis Cup Finals
Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz will skip the opening round of the Davis Cup Finals on Wednesday, which is taking place only three days after the Spanish teenager won the U.S. Open. Alcaraz arrived in Valencia a day before Spain was scheduled to face Serbia in the group stage. Sunday’s victory over...
Yardbarker
Lionel Messi Among Players Called Up for Argentina’s Friendlies Ahead of World Cup
The FIFA World Cup is right around the corner, and this international break will be the last for managers to begin trimming down the players they’re considering taking to Qatar. Argentina will play two friendlies in the United States against Honduras and Jamaica to prepare for the competition. Manager...
FOX Sports
Top-ranked Alcaraz loses to Auger-Aliassime at Davis Cup
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime ruined the homecoming of Carlos Alcaraz after fighting back to beat the world’s new top-ranked player 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2 to level Canada with Spain at 1-1 in the Davis Cup on Friday. Spaniards flocked to Valencia to see 19-year-old Alcaraz in...
Great Britain beaten by USA in decisive late-night Davis Cup doubles finish
Great Britain eventually succumbed to the United States 2-1 in Glasgow as Andy Murray and Joe Salisbury were defeated in a deciding doubles rubber
SkySports
Davis Cup: Great Britain out of the competition after Netherlands defeat in Glasgow
Great Britain crashed out of the Davis Cup in Glasgow on Friday as the Netherlands won a deciding doubles rubber to end the hopes of Andy Murray and his team-mates. Dan Evans gave Britain the perfect start with a straight-sets victory over Tallon Griekspoor, then Cameron Norrie could have sealed the tie with victory over Botic van de Zandschulp but was well beaten 6-4 6-2 to send it to a deciding doubles rubber.
Spanish agent tells Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr to 'stop playing the monkey' after his cocky goal celebration against Mallorca, before quickly apologising by claiming he 'misused' the expression - as Neymar tells his Brazil team-mate to keep dancing
A Spanish agent has apologised for using the expression 'stop playing the monkey' in reference to Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr, which understandably sparked a furious reaction on social media on Friday. Pedro Bravo, President of the Spanish Agents association, compared Vinicius Jr's behaviour to that of a monkey after...
BBC
Davis Cup: Great Britain lose 2-1 against Netherlands and fail to qualify for knockout stage
Group stage venues: Bologna, Glasgow, Hamburg and Valencia Dates: 13-18 September. Coverage: Live TV coverage of Great Britain's matches on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app. Great Britain failed to reach the Davis Cup...
WTA roundup: Linda Fruhvirtova, Katie Swan reach first career semis
September 17 - Linda Fruhvirtova converted six of 13 break points en route to posting a 6-4, 6-3 victory over second-seeded Varvara Gracheva of Russia to reach the semifinals of the Chennai Open in India.
Dutch beat Americans to finish top of Davis Cup Finals group
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Botic van de Zandschulp and Tallon Griekspoor won their singles against Americans Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul for the Netherlands to finish top of their Davis Cup Finals group with a 2-1 win on Saturday. Van de Zandschulp settled the tie when he defeated Fritz,...
Despite a massive game from Dennis Schroder, Spain ousts Germany 96-91 from the EuroBasket
It would be one of his best games of the 2022 European Basketball Championship for his German National Team, but Dennis Schroder’s big game would not prove to be enough to get Germany past the Spanish National Team in EuroBasket knockout play on Friday, Schroder’s squad falling 96-91.
France tops Poland, Spain beats Germany in EuroBasket semis
BERLIN (AP) — France sent a message on its way to grabbing a spot in the EuroBasket championship game and a showdown with Spain. Guerschon Yabusele scored 22 points, and France rolled past Poland 95-54 in the semifinals of the European championships on Friday. “We just played our basketball,” Yabusele said. “We were really good on defense and we were really aggressive. We made everything hard for them.” The 41-point margin was the largest ever in a EuroBasket medal-round game played under the current tournament format, one more than 40-point wins posted by Croatia over Greece in the 1993 bronze-medal game and by the Soviet Union over Poland in the 1967 semifinals.
Barcelona 3-0 Elche: Player ratings as Lewandowski brace fires Blaugrana to the top of La Liga
Match report and player ratings from Barcelona's La Liga meeting with Elche
theScore
Borja Iglesias, Nico Williams selected in Spain's Nations League squad
Madrid, Sept 16, 2022 (AFP) - Luis Enrique named potential debutants Borja Iglesias and Nico Williams in his Spain squad on Friday for the Nations League games against Switzerland and Portugal next week, while leaving out Ansu Fati. Striker Iglesias, 29, has been in good form for Real Betis with...
EuroBasket 2022 semifinal: Usman Garuba shines as Spain advances past Germany
Houston Rockets prospect Usman Garuba isn’t starting for Spain at the 2022 European Basketball Championship (EuroBasket), owing to the veteran frontcourt duo of Willy and Juancho Hernangomez. But the 20-year-old forward is still playing a critical role. “Our idea was that Lorenzo (Brown) would lead the team in attack,...
theScore
Bautista gives Spain lead over Canada at Davis Cup before Alcaraz match
VALENCIA, Spain (AP) — Roberto Bautista fought back to beat Canada's Vasek Pospisil 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 and give Spain a 1-0 lead in their group tie at the Davis Cup Finals on Friday. Carlos Alcaraz, the newly crowned world No. 1 and U.S. Open champion, will next face Canada's...
Yardbarker
Watch: Barcelona slice Elche open with beautiful football for opening goal
Barcelona are attempting to respond from their defeat to Bayern Munich on Tuesday and have got off on the right foot. Xavi Hernandez made five changes to the side that began in midweek, including second starts for Memphis Depay and Franck Kessie. After less than 15 minutes, they were helped...
Argentina vs South Africa live stream: How to watch Rugby Championship match online and on TV
Argentina host South Africa as Round Five of the 2022 Rugby Championship continues.New Zealand’s wild win over Australia on Thursday has taken Ian Foster’s side top of the standings, but either of these two sides would draw level with a bonus point win.South Africa have endured off-field tumult since getting back on track with by beating Australia two weekends ago, with fly-half Elton Jantjies sent home from camp.A pitch deemed to be in unsuitable condition to host Test rugby has forced the relocation of this encounter from the Jose Amalfitani Stadium in Buenos Aires to the nearby port city of...
