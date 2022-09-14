Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two California Residents Become Victims of Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' Scams in Bank ScamsZack LoveSan Francisco, CA
Video of Vallejo, Ca School Shooting seen nationally as football coach recovers from ordealJames PatrickVallejo, CA
Former Head Coach Sean Payton says that 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will eventually take over for Trey LanceJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
From “Baby Bull” to Icon in Bronze: Remembering Orlando Cepeda at Age 85IBWAASan Francisco, CA
Leave an Item Behind at a Hotel? This San Francisco Hotel Donates it to CharityMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®San Francisco, CA
Related
Dodgers Highlights: No No-No, but L.A. Downs Giants
The Dodgers beat the Giants, 5-0, on Friday night, knocking around Logan Webb for four runs on seven hits in four innings. Los Angeles tacked on another run on an RBI single by Freddie Freeman in the ninth. Dustin May threw five hitless innings to earn the win, allowing just...
Braves activate 2B Ozzie Albies from 60-day IL
The Atlanta Braves activated second baseman Ozzie Albies from the 60-day injured list ahead of Friday’s series opener against the
Braves power for six runs in eighth, overtake Phillies
Ronald Acuna Jr. hit a go-ahead two-run home run off Seranthony Dominguez as part of a six-run eighth inning that
J.T. Realmuto’s two homers power Phillies past Marlins
J.T. Realmuto homered twice and drove in four runs, leading the Philadelphia Phillies to a 6-1 win over the host
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
Giants open 3-game series at home against the Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers (98-44, first in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (69-74, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Dustin May (1-2, 4.71 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (13-8, 3.19 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 149 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -162, Giants +138; over/under is...
Rockies score twice in ninth to end Cubs’ win streak
Charlie Blackmon and Elias Diaz each drove in a run in the ninth inning as the visiting Colorado Rockies ended
numberfire.com
Yairo Munoz not in lineup Saturday for Philadelphia
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Yairo Munoz is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. Munoz is being replaced at third base by Nick Maton versus Braves starter Jake Odorizzi. In 60 plate appearances this season, Munoz has a .211 batting average with a .654 OPS, 3 home runs,...
Miguel Cabrera hopes to return to Detroit Tigers in a few days: 'He wants to play'
Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera, on the injured list, took a trip to Ann Arbor on Saturday morning and attended a portion of Michigan football's 59-0 win over Connecticut at the Big House. By 2 p.m., Cabrera was in the Tigers' clubhouse. Not long after that, the 39-year-old took early batting practice on...
RELATED PEOPLE
MLB Odds: Dodgers vs. Giants prediction, odds, pick – 9/17/2022
The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the San Francisco Giants. Check out our MLB odds series for our Dodgers Giants prediction and pick. Julio Urias goes to the mound for the Dodgers, while the Giants have not yet announced a starter as of 12:30 p.m. Eastern time, 9:30 a.m. Pacific, on Saturday.
FOX Sports
Jameson wins in major league debut, Dbacks top Padres 4-0
PHOENIX (AP) — Drey Jameson pitched seven shutout innings in his major league debut and the Arizona Diamondbacks hit three home runs in a 4-0 victory over the San Diego Padres on Thursday night. Jameson, called up Thursday from Triple-A Reno, gave up two hits — both by Brandon...
Dodgers News: Seven L.A. Prospects Named to Arizona Fall League Roster
The Dodgers announced on Friday that seven players from their minor-league system will be playing for the Glendale Desert Dogs of the Arizona Fall League next month. Vivas is on the Dodgers’ 40-man roster, and a few of the others are likely 40-man additions this offseason. The AFL is...
Yardbarker
Dodgers Highlights: Joey Gallo Makes Sliding Catch Against Giants
The Los Angeles Dodgers started their final series against the San Francisco Giants this season with a 4-0 win at Oracle Park. The game was played in front of a national audience as part of the “Friday Night Baseball” stream on Apple TV+. Logan Webb entered the night...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kansas City Royals activate outfielder Edward Olivares
The Kansas City Royals activated outfielder Edward Olivares from the 60-day injured list on Saturday. Olivares returned from a rehab
Dustin May leads Dodgers to shutout win over Giants
Dustin May threw five no-hit innings, the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers sent Logan Webb to an early shower, and the
Yardbarker
This Day In Dodgers History: Chin-Feng Chen Becomes First Taiwan-Born Player In Major Leagues
This day in Los Angeles Dodgers history saw Chin-Feng Chen become the first Taiwan-born player to play in the Major Leagues when he made his MLB debut against the Colorado Rockies on Sept. 14, 2002. Chen pinch-hit for Paul Lo Duca in the sixth inning, drew a walk and scored...
Comments / 0