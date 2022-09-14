ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Francisco, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
FOX Sports

Giants open 3-game series at home against the Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers (98-44, first in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (69-74, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Dustin May (1-2, 4.71 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (13-8, 3.19 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 149 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -162, Giants +138; over/under is...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Yairo Munoz not in lineup Saturday for Philadelphia

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Yairo Munoz is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. Munoz is being replaced at third base by Nick Maton versus Braves starter Jake Odorizzi. In 60 plate appearances this season, Munoz has a .211 batting average with a .654 OPS, 3 home runs,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robbie Grossman
Person
Austin Wynns
Person
Gabe Kapler
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Logan Webb
FOX Sports

Jameson wins in major league debut, Dbacks top Padres 4-0

PHOENIX (AP) — Drey Jameson pitched seven shutout innings in his major league debut and the Arizona Diamondbacks hit three home runs in a 4-0 victory over the San Diego Padres on Thursday night. Jameson, called up Thursday from Triple-A Reno, gave up two hits — both by Brandon...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#The San Francisco Giants#The Atlanta Braves#Nl#Rbi

Comments / 0

Community Policy