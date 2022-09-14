Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
New ‘Halloween Ends’ images tease the final showdown between Michael and Laurie
Prepare to witness the final showdown between Laurie Strode and Michael Myers… uh, again. To be honest, Halloween fans have already seen the eternal enemies wrap it up on several occasions now — Laurie killed Michael in Halloween H20, Michael killed Laurie in Halloween: Resurrection, and then there’s the Rob Zombie remakes to consider… But forget all about those, as the incoming Halloween Ends promises to be the definitive conclusion to the longest-running rivalry in horror history.
wegotthiscovered.com
John Carpenter’s ‘Halloween’ returning to theaters for spooky season
The Halloween season is a time for men and women to dress in risqué fashions. It is also where you can often wonder what lurks in the dark and deserted alley on a cold and leaf-strewn night. John Carpenter captured this in 1978, and, now, his movie is back.
ComicBook
Halloween Ends Won't Explain Where Michael Myers Has Been Since Last Sequel
The upcoming Halloween Ends is jumping four years into the future of the series' timeline, but director David Gordon Green recently confirmed that fans shouldn't expect to learn much about what the murderous Michael Myers has been doing since we last saw him. In the current timeline of the series, Myers was apprehended following his deadly rampage in 1978 and locked up for 40 years, before escaping in the events of 2018's Halloween. The last sequel, Halloween Kills, picked up right from the events of its predecessor, but Green noted that he wasn't interested in exploring Myers' time in seclusion and isolation ahead of the upcoming conclusion to his trilogy of films. Halloween Ends hits theaters and Peacock on October 14th.
The Real Reason Marci Miller Left Days Of Our Lives
Marci Miller became a quick favorite among "Days of Our Lives" fans when she took over the role of Abigail Deveraux DiMera from Kate Mansi. The actress stepped into the shoes of the legacy character and made it her own, showing off her acting chops with storylines such as a split personality disorder, which landed her an Emmy nomination. However, viewers know that Miller's time on the soap opera wasn't always a smooth transition, per Soap Hub.
RELATED PEOPLE
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s Daughter Charlotte Makes Rare Public Outing With Her Mom
Watch: Freddie Prinze Jr. on Marriage to Sarah Michelle Gellar. On Sept. 14, Charlotte Grace Prinze, daughter of Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr., stepped out for a rare public appearance as her mother's date to the Los Angeles screening of Sarah's new Netflix movie, Do Revenge. The 12-year-old...
Blake Lively Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 4 With Ryan Reynolds
Watch: Blake Lively's Most MEMORABLE Fashion Moments. One secret Gossip Girl is ready to tell? Blake Lively is pregnant! The 35-year-old is expecting her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds. Blake—who is already mom to daughters James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 3—debuted her baby bump on Sept. 15 during...
See JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus Make Their Red Carpet Debut as a Couple
Watch: JoJo Siwa Confirms She's VERY HAPPY Dating Avery Cyrus. You oughta know—that JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus just made their romance red carpet official. The "Boomerang" singer and the content creator attended the opening night of Alanis Morissette's musical Jagged Little Pill at the Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles on Sept. 15. For the event, JoJo wore a white blouse with black trim, ruffle cuffs and a bow tie from Alice + Olivia as well as a black skirt, coordinating belt and pink sneakers. She added a touch of sparkle to her look with her accessories, which included a shimmering headband, glittery gloves and earrings.
Saturday Night Live: Meet the 4 New Comedians Joining the Season 48 Cast
Watch: Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon & More Say Goodbye to "Saturday Night Live" NBC announced Sept. 15 that Saturday Night Live's 48th season will see the addition of four new cast members, Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker. And while the quartet is new to Studio 8H,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trisha Yearwood Owns The Stage In Dazzling Sparkling Jumpsuit
Despite not being active in the music scene, Trisha Yearwood makes sure whenever she makes her rare appearances, she does so with the panache needed to cement her love in the mind of her fans. Her music lovers couldn’t get enough of fashion style while singing with her husband, Garth Brooks, on stage during his US stadium tour in Texas.
The Best Movies On Netflix Right Now - September 2022
From stunning originals to modern classics, these are the best movies on Netflix...
From Kurt Russell to Austin Butler, The Best and Worst On-Screen Portrayal of Elvis Presley
It was recently announced that the crown and studded jumpsuit will be passed once again to an actor taking on the role of Elvis Presley. Many have done it, but only a select few have succeeded at portraying the rocker. It takes a lot to play the King, in the first place. It takes even more, to truly capture the late legend.
‘The Woman King’ Eyes Long Haul At Fall Box Office After Hot TIFF Premiere With 100% Rotten Tomatoes – Weekend Preview
The Viola Davis African warrior epic The Woman King —a flashback to the type of historical epics Columbia Pictures has had a long history of notching Oscars with– is looking at a $12M opening this weekend, per Sony, while rivals have it in the $13M-$16M range. While adults made their way back to the box office this summer, giving Top Gun: Maverick a $700M-plus stash and putting Elvis at $150.3M stateside, the question remains how they’ll come out a time when there’s very little on the marquee. The hope is that this Gina Prince-Bythewood feature about the Agojie — a unit of powerful female...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
JoJo Siwa Confirms She's Dating Avery Cyrus
Watch: JoJo Siwa Confirms She's VERY HAPPY Dating Avery Cyrus. JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus are making their relationship TikTok official. The "D.R.E.A.M." singer and the content creator confirmed their romance in a video posted to the social platform on Sept. 12. In the clip, JoJo and Avery can be seen sitting in front of a Chuck E. Cheese photobooth that snaps pictures and turns them into drawings. JoJo then showed footage of them posing for the pics and how the sketches turned out. After smiling for the camera for the first pic, JoJo and Avery shared a kiss. The Dance Moms alum captioned the clip, "Happiest girl."
Andrea Barber, Candace Cameron Bure to reunite on holiday movie
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Former Full House co-stars Andrea Barber and Candace Cameron Bure will reunite on a new holiday movie. Barber will star in the Great American Family holiday film Candace Cameron Bure Presents: Christmas on Candy Cane Lane, produced by Bure. Christmas on Candy Cane Lane is based...
Rosie O’Donnell Says She Was “Hurt” By Ellen DeGeneres’ Past Comments About Her
Watch: A League of Their Own EXCLUSIVE: Rosie O'Donnell's Impactful Cameo. Rosie O'Donnell is clearing the air about her strained relationship with Ellen DeGeneres. During the Sept. 15 episode of Watch What Happens Live, the American Gigolo actress—who hosted The Rosie O'Donnell Show from 1996 to 2002 and later fronted The Rosie Show before it got canceled in 2012 after one season due to low ratings—discussed why she never appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres Show and why she and Ellen are not close friends today.
ETOnline.com
Melanie Lynskey and Husband Jason Ritter Have an Emmys Date Night
Melanie Lynskey and husband Jason Ritter had a parents' night out! The couple arrived on the carpet at the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards for a glammed-up date night. The Yellowjackets star dazzled in a light green, tulle Christian Siriano gown and completed her look with a silver clutch, while Ritter looked dapper in a black tuxedo and bowtie.
Ben Stiller brought his 20-year-old daughter Ella as his date to the Emmys
Ella, who Stiller shares with wife Christine Taylor, said she was "so proud" of her dad and "honored to be his date" to the 2022 Emmys.
Martha Stewart Proclaims That Pete Davidson Is Having the Time of His Life
Watch: Martha Stewart Is Ready to Get the Scoop on Pete Davidson. Martha Stewart might have an eligible bachelor on her podcast soon. The lifestyle guru's son she never had, more famously known as Pete Davidson, is booked and busy but could still make an appearance on the Martha Stewart podcast.
Collider
‘Pennywise: The Story of IT’ Documentary Lands UK Distribution Deal
Iconic killer clown and personification of evil Pennywise is the reason for so many childhood fears. From stray balloons floating in the streets to blood in the bathroom sink, you can thank the iconic 1990 miniseries IT for your fear of big honking clown shoes. Based on Stephen King's 1986 novel, the miniseries has haunted viewers for over thirty years now. And a new documentary, Pennywise: The Story of IT, will soon take us on a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the series, and Deadline reports that UK distribution rights for the film will be picked up by Kaleidoscope Home Entertainment.
IGN
The Biggest Upcoming Movies and Release Dates | Fall Movie Preview 2022
Fall 2022 at the movies means a return to Wakanda, Pandora, Haddonfield, and the Quick Stop. Fans can expect two high-profile Pinocchio projects, Dwayne Johnson joining the DCEU, a new Spielberg film, and Benoit Blanc back on the case. Hocus Pocus gets a sequel, A24’s X gets a prequel, and directors David O. Russell, Noah Baumbach, Henry Selick, Paul Feig, and Damien Chazelle have tantalizing new offerings.
E! News
212K+
Followers
51K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0