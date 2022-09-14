ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

I've Been Binge-Watching "Law & Order: SVU" For All Of My Formative Years, And This Is My Definitive Ranking Of The Seasons

By Like Comments
msn.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Law & Order's Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni's Chemistry Is Off the Charts at 2022 Emmys

Watch: Will SVU's Olivia & Elliot Ever Get Together? Mariska & Christopher Say... Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni—the gift that keeps on giving!. The Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime stars appeared on the Emmys 2022 red carpet (See all the red carpet looks here and find out all the Emmys winners here.), taking place live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif., Sept. 12. The pair stopped to speak with Live From E! co-host Loni Love, who couldn't help but ask the question on all our minds: "Are we ever going to see Olivia [Benson] and Elliot [Stabler] get together? Come on. Give me the tea."
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abigail Breslin
Person
Simon Marsden
Person
Mariska Hargitay
Person
Jennette Mccurdy
Deadline

Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO

Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Chris Meloni and Mariska Hargitay Hold Hands as They Fly to the Emmys Together

Friends that fly together stay together. In honor of the upcoming Emmy Awards, Chris Meloni posted pictures from his flight to Los Angeles alongside his "Law & Order: SVU" costar Mariska Hargitay. On his Instagram, the two are seen first leaning over to talk to each other from either side of the aisle and then holding hands from opposite sides of the plane. "Talkin Emmy stuff with random lady," Meloni joked in his caption. "We became friends #OfftoLA."
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Svu#Binge Watching#Casey Novak#Nbc#Nbc Via#Carisi#Ada
Page Six

Sheryl Lee Ralph had ‘horrible’ fashion emergency before Emmys 2022

This wardrobe emergency could have gotten someone sent straight to the principal. “Abbott Elementary” star Sheryl Lee Ralph stunned on the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet on Monday, September 12, wearing a sleek, strapless black velvet gown with an orange lining — but she almost suffered a serious fashion faux pas by showing up in the same dress as someone else. “A designer gave my co-star and me the same sketch for the same gown,” the sitcom star told the Associated Press on the carpet. Ralph discovered the situation on set when said co-star, Lisa Ann Walter, showed Ralph a picture of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
TheDailyBeast

Kelli Giddish Isn’t Leaving ‘Law & Order: SVU’ by Choice: Report

Kelli Giddish announced earlier this week that, after starring in Law & Order: SVU for 12 years, the upcoming 24th season of the hit NBC series will be her last. But, multiple sources told Variety on Thursday, the exit wasn’t her idea. Nor was it showrunner David Graziano’s, the trade publication said. Instead, the “shake-up was a call made from above,” Variety reported, with one person close to the production saying “that the company is always looking to keep the show as up to date and current as possible.” Giddish’s bow was also reportedly cemented over the objections of SVU star Mariska Hargitay and at least one other heavyweight on the show. On Wednesday, Graziano, who became the target for many irate fans in the wake of the initial announcement, addressed the “complex” situation without going into detail. “You might take a moment to entertain the idea that things are more complex than they appear in a world of emojis and tweets,” the showrunner wrote on Instagram. “All I’ll say is Kelli has handled this with the most incredibly classy comportment.”Read it at Variety
TV SERIES
Deadline

Ellen Pompeo Talks About Reduced ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Presence, Reveals When She Will Return & Says “I’ll Never Truly Be Gone”

Ellen Pompeo on Friday made her first public comments about her reduced on-screen presence on Grey’s Anatomy next season. As Deadline exclusively reported last month, Pompeo will appear in only eight episodes of ABC’s top scripted series for the upcoming 19th season. She is using the time to star in and executive produce an eight-episode Untitled Orphan limited series for Hulu. “[Grey’s is] still gonna be just fine without me — I’m still gonna do the voiceover,” Pompeo told Deadline today on the red carpet for the Disney Legends ceremony at the D23 Expo, confirming that she will still do the series’...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Showrunners Hint at Rollins and Carisi’s Future

Back in August, Kelli Giddish shared the heartbreaking news that Season 24 of Law & Order: SVU would be her last as the beloved Detective Rollins. Giddish has been with the police procedural for more than a decade, and the unexpected news sent shockwaves through the fandom. Reactions from fans ranged from outrage to sorrow, many taking to social media to make their displeasure known.
TV SERIES
Us Weekly

Emmys 2022 Best Moments: Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Almost Kiss, ‘Abbott Elementary’ Cast Supports Sheryl Lee Ralph and More!

A night to remember! Hollywood's biggest stars came together to celebrate TV at the 2022 Emmys in Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater on Monday, September 12, bringing the laughs and more. The big event kicked off with host Kenan Thompson remixing hit songs from shows including Friends, The Brady Bunch, Game of Thrones and Stranger Things. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

ABC’s Reveals ‘Big Sky’ Sneak Peek, ‘Abbott Elementary’ Guest Stars at TCA (TV News Roundup)

ABC announced a slew of news regarding their fall programming at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour on September 14, headlined by guest star announcements for the second season of recently-anointed Emmy-winner “Abbott Elementary.” Read below for a summary of ABC’s announcements from the TCA press conferences. GUEST STARS Debuting on Wednesday, September 21, the second season of Quinta Brunson‘s hit show will feature recurring guest roles from actor Leslie Odom Jr., Lauren Weedman and Keyla Monterroso Mejia. Odom Jr. will play Draemond, the owner of a batch of charter schools in the area who visits Abbott. Weedman will play Kristin...
NFL
Outsider.com

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Reveals Major Character Will Return: ‘You Asked, We Listened’

With Ellen Pompeo taking on a reduced role, Grey’s Anatomy is turning to some of its old-school characters to fill the void for season 19. So say hello, again, to Kate Walsh’s Dr. Addison Montgomery. Grey’s Anatomy brought back Addison for a three-episode arc last season. And she’s back again this year, Variety reported Wednesday. Her first episode back should be sometime in late October. Grey’s Anatomy kicks off its 19th season on Oct. 6 on ABC. Walsh also confirmed the news on her Instagram page.
TV SERIES
AdWeek

Squid Game Creator Addresses Reality Spinoff Controversy

Squid Game showrunner Hwang Dong-hyuk has spoken out about Netflix’s planned reality competition based on the series. Hwang Dong-hyuk, who won the Outstanding Directing award at the 74th Emmy awards Monday night, was asked by the press about his thoughts on the planned competition series. “I think that even...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy