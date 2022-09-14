ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lisbon, NY

WIBX 950

Adams Woman Killed When Bike Crashes into Car in Jefferson County

Authorities are investigation a fatal afternoon bicycle accident in Jefferson County. Emergency responders were called to US Route 11 (North Main Street) in Adams, New York at approximately 2:43pm on Friday, September 16, 2022 for a report of a collision between a bicycle and motor vehicle. Responding to the scene...
ADAMS, NY
94.3 Lite FM

New York State Trooper Arrested After Allegedly Trying To Return An Old Item At Walmart

Buying something you already have and replacing the new with the old, and returning it for your money back is illegal. A New York State Trooper was arrested on Tuesday after the same people that he works with alleged he attempted to return an item at Walmart after switching the contents of the new box with a "weathered" version of the same item according to CNY Central.
WATERTOWN, NY
City
Lisbon, NY
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Canton, NY
wwnytv.com

UPDATE: Woman struck and killed while bicycling on Route 11 identified

TOWN OF ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - A woman is dead after a truck hit her as she bicycled on Route 11 in the town of Adams Friday afternoon. State Police say 28-year-old Jean Winchell of Adams Center was riding south on Route 11 when she collided with a vehicle traveling north, operated by 24-year-old Bailey Monica of Watertown.
ADAMS, NY
informnny.com

Ogdensburg man arrested in connection to 3 shoplifting cases

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Ogdensburg was recently arrested in connection o three open cases in St. Lawrence County. New York State Police alleged that over the past month, 24-year-old Dylan L. Keith of Ogdensburg stole items on two occasions from the Family Dollar on Canton Street in Oswegatchie and on another occasion from Dollar General on State Route 68 in Oswegatchie.
OGDENSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

Woman accused of possessing drugs worth $63,500

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - An Ogdensburg woman faces a drug possession charge after police allegedly found drugs with a street value of more than $60,000 in her vehicle following a traffic stop. Ogdensburg police say 57-year-old Renee Huckle was pulled over Wednesday on State Route 37 in the town...
OGDENSBURG, NY
informnny.com

Ogdensburg woman arrested on rape charges

OSWEGATCHIE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a rape arrest. On September 14, the Sheriff’s Office arrested 23-year-old Paige E. Woods of Ogdensburg on the charges of Rape in the Third Degree for having sexual contact with a juvenile under 17 years old.
OGDENSBURG, NY
informnny.com

2 women arrested following shoplifting at Potsdam Walmart

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two have been arrested following a shoplifting incident at the Walmart Supercenter in Potsdam. According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the larceny at the Walmart located at 7494 U.S. Highway 11 in Potsdam on September 13. Deputies alleged that...
POTSDAM, NY
informnny.com

12 arrested at Upstate Correctional Facility after drug investigation

MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A dozen individuals were recently arrested at the Upstate Correctional Facility in Malone following a contraband and drug investigation. According to police, troopers responded to the facility on September 10, around 8 a.m., for eight people being detained by Correction Officers. Eight visitors at the facility allegedly attempted to smuggle drug paraphernalia into the prison, according to an initial investigation by New York State Police.
wwnytv.com

Troopers seek help finding man wanted in domestic incident

LISBON, New York (WWNY) - State police are asking for help finding a Lisbon man who’s wanted on charges stemming from what they call a “physical domestic” last month. Troopers say 33-year-old Patrick Whitehill is wanted on charges of criminal obstruction of breathing, acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17, and fourth-degree criminal mischief. All the charges are misdemeanors.
LISBON, NY
WCAX

12 arrested for attempting to smuggle contraband into Malone prison

Nationally recognized glass blowers have rolled into Burlington to compete in the annual Pipe Classic held at the Bern Gallery. Nationally recognized glass blowers have rolled into Burlington to compete in the annual Pipe Classic held at the Bern Gallery. NH primary voting underway. Updated: 5 hours ago. Granite Staters...
BURLINGTON, VT
North Country Public Radio

Twelve people accused of smuggling drugs into Malone's prison

Twelve people have been arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into the state prison in Malone. State police say corrections officers detained eight people Saturday at Upstate Correctional Facility. They were arrested on charges of attempting to smuggle drug paraphernalia and controlled substances into the prison. According to state...
MALONE, NY
