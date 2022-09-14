Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
‘She-Hulk’ just saw a major ‘Daredevil’ foe hop into the MCU, and everybody’s missing it
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 5. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continued today with its fifth episode, which at long last finally set up the incoming arrival of Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock on the scene. The latest installment of the Marvel Studios series featured Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters going to a superhero costume designer to get some custom clothing, with the episode ending on the revelation that they’ve also created a new suit for a certain horn-headed vigilante from Hell’s Kitchen.
Disney has 11 more Marvel superhero movies in the works. Here they all are.
Marvel altered the release dates for its upcoming superhero movies and announced the release dates for "Ant-Man 3" and "GotG Vol. 3."
TVGuide.com
Marvel's Thunderbolts: Cast, Release Date, Everything to Know
Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is coming to an end soon, and one of the most talked about titles of Phase 5 is none other than Thunderbolts. It'll be a while before the movie featuring a supervillain team-up hits theaters — as its release is scheduled for 2024 – but the anticipation has been high since Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige announced the film at Marvel's San Diego Comic-Con panel on July 23.
NME
Here’s every ‘Star Wars’ TV series and film in the works
Since Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader blew the box office away in 1977’s A New Hope, Star Wars has expanded over four decades into a multimedia juggernaut. With three film trilogies, TV spin-offs, novels, theme park attractions and a large roster of video games, the galaxy far, far away sometimes feels like it’s never been closer.
RELATED PEOPLE
ComicBook
Thunderbolts Cast Reveals If They Are Supervillains in the MCU
Marvel's Thunderbolts revealed its big ensemble cast of characters during D23 Expo 2022. The lineup includes Sebastian Stan (Bucky/Winter Soldier), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova/Black Widow II), Wyatt Russell (John Walker/US Agent), Hannah John-Kamen (Ava/Ghost), David Harbour (Red Guardian), Olga Kurylenko (Taskmaster), and Julia Louis-Dreyfuss (Valentina Allegra de Fontaine). That's a pretty eye-raising mix of shady covert agents, failed super-soldier experiments, and/or outright criminals. So is that the kind of team we're getting with this Thunderbolts movie?
ComicBook
Marvel's Scarlet Witch Series Debuts Wanda Maximoff's New Costume
Wanda Maximoff is embarking on new adventures as part of a new Scarlet Witch series. Announced earlier today, Scarlet Witch #1 comes from the creative team of writer Steve Orlando, artist Sara Pichelli, and colorist Matt Wilson, with a cover by Russell Dauterman. Along with setting up Scarlet Witch's new status quo following X-Men: The Trial of Magneto, the new series will also see Dauterman create a new costume for Wanda Maximoff. Russell Dauterman has been doing cover work for plenty of Marvel titles, most recently the X-Men franchise, and even did a variant cover featuring many of Scarlet Witch's costumes for Avengers Forever #1.
She-Hulk episode 5 credits make the MCU's first references to [SPOILERS]
Marvel has come up with a sneak-y way to officially introduce the mercenary, the mutant, and the astronaut into the franchise
Charlie Cox Wants More Legal Drama in ‘Daredevil: Born Again’
One of the most beloved cameos in “Spider-Man: No Way Home” was Charlie Cox’s appearance as Matt Murdock a.k.a. Daredevil. Cox played the blind superhero in three seasons of “Daredevil” on Netflix and reprised the role for “The Defenders,” but neither of those shows were part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe at the time. Netflix canceled “Daredevil” and its other Marvel series in 2019, but Feige confirmed ahead of “No Way Home” that Daredevil would join the MCU. That film used a multiverse plot device to shoehorn beloved characters into the MCU’s mythology. Fans quickly began clamoring for more Daredevil...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘She-Hulk’ Cast: Everything You Need to Know About Tatiana Maslany
Here's a look at 'She-Hulk' star Tatiana Maslany's career and how she feels about joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
thedigitalfix.com
Avengers: Endgame directors turned down Scarlet Witch’s crown
After several instalments in the MCU, Wanda Maximoff transformed into the Scarlet Witch in WandaVision. The fantasy series completed her arc in becoming a Marvel villain, and she got her proper costume. She would’ve gotten it earlier, but there were some naysayers. According to Andy Park, director of visual...
Elite Daily
The First Trailer For Marvel’s Secret Invasion Brings Fury Back To Earth
Since the Skrulls were introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Captain Marvel, fans have been anticipating the MCU adapting one of its most famous comic runs: Secret Invasion. The story of the Skrull takeover of Earth was a massive bestseller when it debuted in 2008. But it turns out the story won’t be a movie, but a limited Disney+ series. Here’s what we know about Marvel’s Secret Invasion, and the details about the series sound so promising.
Disney+’s ‘She-Hulk’ blatantly lied — and an update on Daredevil’s cameo
After loads of cameos, from Mark Ruffalo to Megan Thee Stallion, fans are still waiting for Daredevil to show up.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
New Planet of the Apes Movie Casts It Star in Lead Role
20th Century's latest Planet of the Apes feature has found its lead man. It star Owen Teague has landed the lead character in the Disney franchise's latest trilogy. The report from Deadline says the studio has made the new Apes series a top priority with plans to begin filming by the end of the year. Maze Runner helmer Wes Ball has been writing the project and working on pre-viz for the film since 2019. He'll also direct once principal photography rolls around.
Werewolf by Night Marvel explained
Everything you need to know about Werewolf By Night from comics
ComicBook
She-Hulk Episode 5's Hidden QR Code Revealed
Thanks to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, some of the wackier and more fascinating parts of Marvel Comics lore have made their way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series has had a distinct approach to Easter eggs and references, some of which are from incredibly specific corners of Marvel lore. In the process, every episode of She-Hulk has featured a QR code that, when scanned, takes readers to a free comic on Marvel Unlimited. For this week's fifth episode, the QR code in question can be found when Nikki Ramos (Ginger Gonzaga) and Augustus "Pug" Pugliese (Josh Segarra) are entering the boba shop that they believe will lead to a secret superhero fashion designer. The comic the QR code leads to is 2005's She-Hulk #10, which is Dan Slott and Paul Pelletier's retelling of Mary MacPherran / Titania's (Jameela Jamil) origin story and rivalry with Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany).
Keanu Reeves Will Return for a 'Constantine' Sequel — Here's What We Know
Actor Keanu Reeves is known for his many iconic films, and it appears his career is taking him on a trip down memory lane. After recently starring in Matrix: Resurrections, Keanu is revisiting another popular franchise by reprising his role as John Constantine. Fans may recall that Keanu appeared in the 2005 film Constantine as the titular exorcist, a character from DC Comics.
thedigitalfix.com
Naomi Watts wants to be a Marvel villain for one specific reason
A lot of actors have made the jump from drama movies to the MCU, and it looks like Naomi Watts may join them in the future, as she revealed in an interview with ComicBook.com that she’s definitely open to the idea of being a villain in a Marvel movie one day.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Episode 5 Has Hidden Deadpool and Fantastic Four Easter Eggs
She-Hulk had a big tease for fans in the credits sequence. A Fantastic Four tease sat alongside a Deadpool nod, and viewers are wondering what it could all mean. Pug took Nikki on a journey into the fashion world during this week's episode. He was on the hunt for some Iron Man sneakers, and fans got a look at his closet during the credits. Alongside the Avenger in that collection were pairs of shoes themed around all sorts of MCU favorites. But, no one was expecting a pair of sneakers themed around The Thing or some sneakers that looked like Deadpool's mask. The series continues to gesture towards all kinds of Marvel history in the margins. While diving for deep cuts, just about anything could pop up in this series. We've already seen the writers room reference the massive Celestial in the ocean and Wolverine in the MCU. Check out the nod for yourself down below!
James Cameron Opens Up About Releasing Avatar 2 Over A Decade After The Original And Why He Thinks It Will Work
When moviegoers were introduced to Avatar in 2009, the original Avengers had yet to be assembled, the Star Wars sequel trilogy wasn’t even a twinkle in Lucasfilms’ eye, nor the Jurassic World trilogy for Universal, each of which have since come and gone. As Avatar: The Way of Water gets closer to release, one might wonder whether audiences are ready for a sequel after so many years since the original’s release. However, James Cameron has a solid reason as to why he thinks it will work.
The Story Behind Those Perfect ‘Clueless’-Inspired Costumes in ‘Do Revenge’
When Cher Horowitz strutted into the fictitious Beverly Hills high school in Clueless, her yellow plaid matching set wasn’t the official uniform—but it might as well have been. Mona May’s indelible costume design for that film created a high bar for cinematic academic attire that is rarely topped.In the years since Amy Heckerling's landmark film, the students of classic teen movies and TV shows like Cruel Intentions and Gossip Girl opted for traditional private school threads, with some modifications to suit their sartorial moods. Now, director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson’s playful, candy-colored Do Revenge, Netflix’s contemporary twist on Alfred Hitchcock’s Strangers...
Comments / 0