Read full article on original website
Stacy Wacy
2d ago
That Days Inn is a run down blight on the area. Whomever buys it needs to raze it and build something else on the parcel. The same family owns other dumps called motels in the area.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Roanoke's Henry Street Heritage Festival 2022 offers free afternoon admission in Elmwood Park on SaturdayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Pulaski woman faces charges after TSA agents catch her with a loaded gun at the Roanoke- Blacksburg Regional AirportCheryl E PrestonPulaski, VA
Roanoke activist Kiesha Preston was the keynote speaker for the Kering Foundation Caring for Women fundraiser dinnerCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Yard Bull Meats has opened in Southwest RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Days Inn on Orange Avenue in Roanoke is closingCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke companies reopens 115-year-old Fire Station One
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Txtur & Old School Parners has announced that it will be opening Fire Station One on Sept. 23. Organizing officials say, the 115-year-old renovated fire station will reopen as a flagship retail gallery for Txtur, a furniture manufacturer. The event will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony,...
WSLS
In Your Town: Discovering popular spots in and around Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – Friday was a perfect day for 10 News to be In Your Town highlighting popular spots in the Star City. From opportunities to explore the outdoors to get a bite to eat, Roanoke seems to have it all. Check out some of the highlights from Friday’s...
WSLS
All aboard!: Southern Caboose renovated to become Airbnb in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – All aboard the newest Airbnb in Lynchburg. The 1951 Southern Caboose was renovated on a Hill City property overlooking the James River and a local foundry, giving it an industrial vibe. Owners Amy and Marc Corbett said they bought it on Facebook Marketplace from West Virginia...
WSLS
Bed Bath & Beyond in Christiansburg set to close
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – One Southwest Virginia Bed Bath & Beyond location is just one of 56 across the nation that will be closing soon, according to an updated list. The company had announced in August that it would eventually close around 150 of its stores, slashing its workforce by 20% in an attempt to rebound from major stock dips, the AP reported.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSLS
Firefighters investigating incident in Downtown Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE: 11:20 a.m. Roanoke Firefighters said the fire started at Cedar’s Lebanese Restaurant. They got a call shortly before 10 Saturday morning. Investigators said the sprinkler system put most of the fire out and firefighters contained the small fire. As a precaution, firefighters have evacuated...
WSLS
Henry Street Heritage Festival returns to Roanoke this weekend
ROANOKE, Va. – You can celebrate Roanoke’s African American culture this weekend in the Star City. The 32nd Annual Henry Street Heritage Festival returns to Elmwood Park on Saturday. The festival is free from 1 to 5 p.m., and there will be music, food, shopping, and more. Then,...
WSLS
Days Inn on Orange Ave. in Roanoke is closing
ROANOKE, Va. – Another business is closing on Orange Avenue in Roanoke. After Sheetz announced that they were relocating from their Williamson Road intersection, Days Inn just down the road announced that they are closing for good. The Days Inn by Wyndham on Orange Avenue will be closing sometime...
WSLS
Rocky Mount DMV Customer Service Center set to reopen
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – The DMV Customer Service Center in Rocky Mount will reopen soon. On Thursday, Virginia DMV announced that the Rocky Mount DMV Customer Service Center is set to reopen to appointment customers and walk-in customers on Monday. The office was closed for interior renovations, which they...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSLS
Pulaski residents getting new garbage collection service
PULASKI, Va. – People in the Town of Pulaski will see changes come with garbage pickup. Leaders recently decided to hire a private company to handle collections. “We actually had the same arrangements for garbage collection since 1986,” Pulaski Town Manager Darlene Burcham said. Burcham said it was...
WSLS
‘We will guide you’: Rescue Mission of Roanoke welcoming those who may be displaced due to hotel closing
ROANOKE, Va. – With the Days Inn on Orange Avenue closing soon, there is a concern for some people experiencing homelessness who stayed there because of the affordable prices. The Rescue Mission of Roanoke has already welcomed some guests who used to stay in hotels, like the Ramada and...
cardinalnews.org
How newcomers are reshaping Smith Mountain Lake
MONETA – Should one of the first Smith Mountain Lake lot owners who sold out early then returned today, more than a half-century after that initial wave of rather crude development, they might have to take a long pause to gather in the scene. A good guess is anyone...
wakg.com
Survey Reveals How Danville and Pittsylvania County Can be Better Promoted
The Danville Office of Economic Development and Tourism revealed the results of their recent regional tourism branding survey on Thursday morning at the Danville Science Center. Eddy Alexander Marketing Agency conducted and revealed the results of the wide-ranging survey. The goal for the survey is to help development and tourism...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSLS
Southwest Virginia Sleep Center opens in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – A new way to treat sleep apnea has arrived in Southwest Virginia. The Southwest Virginia Sleep Center, an addition to Henritze Dental Group, is one of the first of its kind in the region to offer a combined dental officer and sleep center under one roof.
cardinalnews.org
Friendship acquires Salem facility; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of briefs from around Southwest and Southside:. Friendship, a Roanoke-based senior living and rehabilitation center, has announced its acquisition of Salem Terrace at Harrogate, now Friendship Salem Terrace, a senior living community that offers Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care. Friendship will mark the addition...
WSLS
Downtown Roanoke ambassador program kicks off
ROANOKE, Va. – Downtown Roanoke launched a new initiative Thursday to promote a cleaner and safer downtown – and it’s already in full swing. Ambassadors could be found downtown today cleaning off graffiti, picking up trash, and helping patrons. The ambassadors are broken into three teams, each...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg Planning Commission moves forward with Dearington Neighborhood Plan
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Dearington Neighborhood Plan has been in the works for around three years. Wednesday night, the Lynchburg Planning Commission unanimously voted to move the project to its next steps for being adopted into the City’s Comprehensive Plan 2013-2030. “The plan proposes significant investment in Jefferson...
WSLS
Roanoke Italian restaurant to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants
ROANOKE, Va. – The ABR Roadshow will be making a visit to Roanoke in the near future. On Thursday, America’s Best Restaurants announced that they will soon be featuring Remini’s, a Roanoke Italian restaurant. ABR said they will be visiting Roanoke to film at Remini’s on September...
WDBJ7.com
A realtor in Roanoke is trying to close the gap and increase Latino homeownership in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Less than half of Latinos in this country own their own homes. One man in Roanoke is doing his part to close the gap. As a child in Belize, Jonathan Lazaro and his brother sold fruit while their friends played outside. “We’d be riding around with...
WSLS
Roanoke naturalization ceremony celebrates new U.S. citizens
ROANOKE, Va. – Celebrating new citizens in the Roanoke Valley. On Friday, the City of Roanoke held its naturalization celebration in downtown as part of Welcoming Week. Mayor Sherman Lea and other city council members were there to honor those who have become United States citizens in the last year.
WSLS
Lynchburg’s Old City Cemetery to host annual Candlelight Tours
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A popular attraction is returning to Lynchburg’s Old City Cemetery just in time for the spooky season. Tickets are now on sale for this year’s Candlelight Tours. It’s considered a “living-history program” with actors portraying individuals among the gravestones over the past 200 years,...
Comments / 11