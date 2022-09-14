ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homer, LA

Lake Charles American Press

Tonight’s SW La. high school football schedule

RECORDS: Barbe 1-1, 0-1; Sam Houston 0-2, 0-1. LAST WEEK: Barbe lost 50-29 to Carencro; Sam Houston lost 35-24 to New Iberia. OUR TAKE: The Bucs could not get out of their own way last week, turning the ball over four times against Carencro, which turned each of the ensuing possessions into a touchdown. The Bucs were otherwise able to move the ball, gaining 299 yards. Sam Houston faded late against NISH, allowing two fourth-quarter TDs to the Yellow Jackets. The Broncos allowed NISH to move the ball on the ground (143 yards) and through the air (208 yards) and will need to find a way to make Barbe one dimensional to have success.
KNOE TV8

Oak Grove stuns Sterlington

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Tigers hosted the defending 3A State Champion Panthers. Oak Grove sophomore quarterback Jackson Bradley put on a show and led the Tigers to a 52-20 victory against Sterlington.
Minden, LA
Byrd outlasts Calvary to remain unbeaten

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Missed opportunities cost the Calvary Cavaliers in their upset attempt on Thursday night, falling to C.E. Byrd 14-7. Dixon Poirier’s touchdown run early in the fourth quarter gave the Yellow Jackets a 14-7 lead. Christian Jones intercepted a Bryce Carpenter pass in the redzone to seal the win for Byrd.
SHREVEPORT, LA
St. Frederick rallies to victory against Jena

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It was a battle at Chip Luffey Field as the Warriors hosted the Giants. St. Frederick scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 37-yard pass from quarterback Micah Bell to William Patrick with only minutes remaining in the game. The Warriors held on to beat Jena 26-20.
MONROE, LA
LSU issues traffic updates for 2022 season

(Press release via LSU Athletics) Saturday’s historic football contest between LSU and Southern brought the city of Baton Rouge together for an unforgettable celebration. For that, we are forever grateful, and we look forward to increased collaboration and partnership between our two institutions, as we all work together toward elevating our city and our state.
BATON ROUGE, LA

