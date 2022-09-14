RECORDS: Barbe 1-1, 0-1; Sam Houston 0-2, 0-1. LAST WEEK: Barbe lost 50-29 to Carencro; Sam Houston lost 35-24 to New Iberia. OUR TAKE: The Bucs could not get out of their own way last week, turning the ball over four times against Carencro, which turned each of the ensuing possessions into a touchdown. The Bucs were otherwise able to move the ball, gaining 299 yards. Sam Houston faded late against NISH, allowing two fourth-quarter TDs to the Yellow Jackets. The Broncos allowed NISH to move the ball on the ground (143 yards) and through the air (208 yards) and will need to find a way to make Barbe one dimensional to have success.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 22 HOURS AGO