CNBC
Watch CNBC's full discussion with Dan Greenhaus, Anastasia Amoroso and Peter Cecchini
Dan Greenhaus, Solus Alternative Asset Management, joins 'Closing Bell: Overtime' to discuss the markets and whether the Fed will go too far, too fast when it comes to raising interest rates. With Anastasia Amoroso of iCapital and Peter Cecchini of Axonic Capital.
CNBC
September Monthly Meeting: Cramer shares his plan for investing in a treacherous, Fed-driven market
The summer market rally, which was in full swing the last time we met, fizzled in mid-August. The selling continued in September, historically the worst month for stocks. Now pile on worries about the Fed. Rest assured, Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks have a plan to help you manage your portfolio during these uncertain times.
Johns Hopkins economist predicts ‘whopper’ of a recession in 2023 — and points to one key economic reading the Fed is missing
Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, believes the U.S. is heading for a “whopper” of a recession. Americans are worried a recession is looming—and according to a top economist, they ought to be. Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns...
Elon Musk Makes a Dire Prediction About the Economy
Inflation is by far the word of the year 2022. Soaring prices of goods and services are at their highest in 40 years, which considerably affects the purchasing power of households. To relieve consumers, the Federal Reserve has embarked on an aggressive monetary policy, marked by a sharp rise in...
Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These East Coast States in September
As states review budgets this fall more and more are giving extra COVID relief aid money directly back to residents. Over on the East Coast, tax rebates will be sent out starting in September, with...
'We're Going To Have One Whopper Of A Recession In 2023': State of U.S. Economy Remains Uncertain
Chatter about a pending recession has been the talk of the summer, and according to some experts, it's near — and isn't necessarily a product of rising interest rates. According to Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. is headed toward a recession in 2023 because "we've had five months of zero M2 growth, money supply growth, and the Fed isn't even looking at it," Hanke said, per CNBC.
Warren Buffett's top investing advice is still valid but the S&P 500 is 'the worst thing to own' in the near term, says top US stock strategist
Investors should avoid the S&P 500 in the short term, according to the head of US equity and quantitative strategy at BofA Securities. "If you're thinking about what's going to happen between now and let's say the next 12 months, I don't think the bottom is in," Savita Subramanian told CNBC.
Elon Musk Reiterates His Worst Nightmare for The Economy
The markets are slumping as investors worry about the consequences of the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest-rate hikes, designed to fight an inflation rate that's the highest in 40 years. The feverishness of investors was marked by the Sept. 13 equity-market rout that followed a report confirming that inflation is not...
Billionaire investor Bill Ackman has sold all of his Domino's Pizza stock, after building the 5% stake only last year
Bill Ackman sold his stake in Domino's Pizza less than 18 months after establishing it. Ackman's Pershing Square owned $800 million of the pizza chain's stock as recently as June 30. The investor's fund has bought and sold stakes in Berkshire Hathaway and Netflix in recent years. Bill Ackman has...
CNBC
A 'housing recession' won't bring home prices down, economist says: Here's why
Despite talk of a "housing recession," don't hold your breath waiting for home prices to suddenly decline any time soon. In fact, prices are expected to grow through 2023, according to several housing forecasts. The market does seem to be cooling, however. With higher mortgage costs, U.S. home sales are...
JPMorgan CEO Warns U.S. Is Headed Toward Something Worse Than a Recession
Economists have been warning of an impending recession for months. One major financial player thinks things may end up being worse than a lot of people are anticipating. For months now, economic experts have been sounding warnings about an upcoming recession. The Federal Reserve has been quite aggressive with interest rate hikes this year in an effort to slow the pace of inflation. The Fed's goal is to make borrowing expensive enough that consumer spending starts to decline, thereby helping to close the gap between supply and demand that caused the cost of goods to soar.
Bridgewater's co-chief investor says the US is at the center of a global financial bubble - and warns a crushing recession is on the cards
Greg Jensen predicted asset prices wouldn't bounce back to pre-pandemic levels. The Bridgewater boss diagnosed a huge financial bubble, and flagged the risk of a painful recession. The hedge fund's co-chief investor has warned asset prices could tumble as much as 25%. US asset prices won't rebound to pre-pandemic highs,...
Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller warns there's a high probability of the stock market being flat for a decade
A rollback in globlization and easy monetary policy will hit the stock market, said the former lead portfolio manager for George Soros' Quantum Fund.
dailyhodl.com
Here’s a $16,000,000,000,000 Blockchain Opportunity for 2030, According to Consulting Giant BCG
Boston Consulting Group (BCG) believes that blockchain technology presents a massive business opportunity by 2030. The global consulting giant says in a new report that “on-chain asset tokenization” can help address the challenge posed by asset illiquidity. According to Boston Consulting Group, the value of tokenized assets worldwide...
Map: How fast sellers are slashing home prices in America’s 97 biggest housing markets
The Pandemic Housing Boom saw U.S. home prices spike an unprecedented 43% in just over two years. But that’s over now: Spiked mortgage rates have pushed the U.S. housing market into a sharp slowdown that could threaten some of those gains. Some firms—including John Burns Real Estate Consulting, Zonda,...
Zillow forecast: Home prices to fall in these 259 housing markets—while 616 markets go higher
Over the next 12 months, Zillow predicts that U.S. home values will climb 1.4%. Here’s the forecast for your local housing market.
Lumber prices decline to a new 2022 low as Goldman warns housing market has further room to fall
Lumber prices fell 4% to a new 2022 low on Tuesday as the housing market continues to cool off. The decline came on the same day Goldman Sachs warned that it expects a continued decline in the housing market. "The sustained reduction in affordability, waning pandemic tailwind, and recent decline...
tipranks.com
JPMorgan’s (NYSE:JPM) Pinto Warns of Massive Fee Decline
JPMorgan’s (NYSE:JPM) President and COO Daniel Pinto expects the financial behemoth’s third quarter investment banking fees to decline by 45% to 50% from a year ago. It’s trading vertical, on the other hand, is set to record ~5% gains for the quarter. Further, Pinto also expects JPM’s...
Revised: Odds of falling home prices in your local housing market, as told by one interactive map
“We saw [home] prices moving up very very strongly for the last couple of years. So that changes now. And rates have moved up. We are well aware that mortgage rates have moved up a lot. And you are seeing a changing housing market. We are watching it to see what will happen. How much will it really affect residential investment? Not really sure. How much will it affect housing prices? Not really sure,” Powell told reporters in June. “I’d say if you are a homebuyer, somebody or a young person looking to buy a home, you need a bit of a reset. We need to get back to a place where supply and demand are back together and where inflation is down low again, and mortgage rates are low again.”
Housing Market Headed for 'Major Crash,' Billionaire CEO Warns
The CEO of private equity company Starwood Capital Group, Barry Sternlicht, has warned that the American housing market faces a major crash. On CNBC's Squawk Box on Thursday he spoke about upcoming and ongoing issues in the economy overall and the housing market. He said: "The Consumer Price Index, the...
