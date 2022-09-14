Read full article on original website
KUTV
Genealogy of Black Mormon Pioneer reveals past challenges with religion in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — When soaking up the scenes of nature, one might recall an old saying, the taller the tree, the deeper its roots. As it turns out a family’s history tree can be just like that. Elsie Virginia Ritchie was the youngest of 12 children,...
KUTV
Assistance League of SLC honors outstanding women in Utah community
KUTV — The following information was submitted by Assistance League of SLC. Each year, the Consociates auxiliary of the Assistance League of SLC honors an outstanding woman, who through her community, professional, or educational accomplishments has made a significant influence on others. The 2022 honoree is Ann Hoffman, local advocate for the fight against Multiple Sclerosis, Diabetes and Cystic Fibrosis.
KUTV
Preview of Utah RV Supershow
KUTV — Tim Hansen gave Sarah a preview of the Utah RV Supershow that's happening this weekend at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy. Follow Fresh Living on social media, subscribe to our newsletter, and check out our podcast. Watch Fresh Living every weekday at 1 pm MST...
KUTV
2 years after opening, new SLC Airport seems to be bursting at the seams
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — This week marks two years since the opening of the new Salt Lake City International Airport. Unlike when it opened in the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for the airport is surging. “Every day, we are fighting the battle of trying to find...
KUTV
Police searching for suspect after report of one person shot in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police responded to the Fairpark neighborhood in Salt Lake City after they received reports that one person was shot. According to a witness, a black sedan fled the area after the incident. They said they heard yelling prior to the shooting near 550 West and 400 North Friday afternoon.
KUTV
Homicide investigation underway after body found under overpass in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police are investigating a homicide after a body was found under an overpass in Salt Lake City. Officials said the investigation began on Monday around 8:25 a.m. when reports came in that a community member found an unconscious person on the ground near 400 South 600 West.
KUTV
Mediation set in SLC schools' saga; push to hold board of education more accountable
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A date is now set for mediation between Dr. Timothy Gadson—the superintendent of the Salt Lake School District who was put on administrative leave two months ago—and the school board which reportedly asked him to resign. The session will be held next...
KUTV
Lindsey Stirling announces tour date in Utah
KUTV — The talented Lindsey Stirling is going to perform in Utah at the Maverik Center on Dec. 16. Brian Prutch joined Fresh Living to tell us all about it. Follow Fresh Living on social media, subscribe to our newsletter, and check out our podcast. Watch Fresh Living every...
KUTV
Boil Water Advisory issued for residents living east of Pleasant Grove
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (KUTV) — Parts of Pleasant Grove are under a Boil Advisory after city officials noticed cloudy water on Wednesday. The advisory mostly impacts residents living east of Murdock Canal. City leaders believe the recent high turbidity water could be related to the recent rainfall. "We take...
KUTV
Fall Fashion Week: Vionic at City Creek Center
KUTV — Don't forget about shoes while you are shopping for trendy new fall outfits!. Kelly Grayson spoke to Elora about Vionic's new fall collection. For more information visit shopcitycreekcenter.com. Follow Fresh Living on social media, subscribe to our newsletter, and check out our podcast. Watch Fresh Living every...
KUTV
Students at Skyline High School released early due to leaking roof
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Students at a Salt Lake County high school were released early on Wednesday after classrooms flooded due to an aging roof. Skyline High School administrators sent out the letter to all parents and families advising the decision was made to ensure student safety. According...
KUTV
Probationer with serious drug addiction known to carry wanted for assault charges
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A probationer with a serious drug addiction who is known to carry a loaded gun is the focus of this week’s At Large: Utah's Fugitives. LEE EUGENE ELENZ ON METRO GANG UNIT 10 MOST WANTED LIST. Lee Eugene Elenz, 29, is on...
KUTV
Victim identified in fatal car vs. train crash south of downtown SLC
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Authorities have identified the victim who was killed in a car vs. train crash during an Uber ride near downtown Salt Lake City. Salt Lake City officials were called at approximately 7:45 a.m. near West Temple and 700 South on Sept.14. According to information...
KUTV
NTSB releases final report of 2020 plane crash that killed 4 in West Jordan
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — National Transportation Safety Board investigators have released their final report of a 2020 plane crash in West Jordan that killed four people and injured two others. The flight was piloted by 43-year-old Lee Wyckoff and carried five passengers. The occupants of the plane were...
KUTV
Police say fatal shooting targeting teen in Midvale was gang-related
MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — A teen boy who was fatally shot Thursday night in a Midvale neighborhood was targeted in a gang-related incident, police said. The 16-year-old died sometime after being transported to the hospital, where he was admitted in critical condition. According to the Unified Police Department, while...
KUTV
Utahns celebrate start of Hispanic Heritage Month
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Mayor Erin Mendenhall and her staff celebrated the start of Hispanic Heritage Month on Friday. The mayor read a proclamation outside the city and county building. Following that, there was a special ballet performance by the group "Ballet Folklórico Eck" in Salt Lake City....
KUTV
Teen faces charges after firing gun near Bountiful High School
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — A Bountiful teen is facing charges after police say the teen fired a gun near Bountiful High School. Police said they were called to the parking lot near the school on Tuesday around 1:30 p.m. to a report of an aggravated assault with a firearm at 640 South 750 East.
KUTV
GALLERY: Thunderstorms bring heavy rain, flooding along parts of Wasatch Front
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Heavy rainfall caused flooding in parts of the Wasatch Front as storms moved across the Beehive State on Wednesday. The National Weather Service warned residents in Salt Lake and Utah Counties to expect localized ponding of water on roadways. "Some estimates of near one...
KUTV
Park City women's tennis coach facing charges after physical confrontation with student
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Charges have been filed against the women's tennis coach at Park City High School following an altercation with a student-athlete. Lani Wilcox, 62, was booked on charges related to aggravated child abuse and damage to a communication device. Court records state that the incident...
KUTV
Police remind drivers about speeding after collision with semi-truck injures man in SLC
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man was injured after losing control and crashing into a semi-truck in Salt Lake City Saturday morning. “Fortunately, no one was seriously injured in this crash given how much damage there was to the SUV,” said Sergeant Mark Wian. “We would like to remind drivers to always drive safely and obey the posted speed limits. This crash could have been far worse."
