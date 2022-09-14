ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake County, UT

KUTV

Assistance League of SLC honors outstanding women in Utah community

KUTV — The following information was submitted by Assistance League of SLC. Each year, the Consociates auxiliary of the Assistance League of SLC honors an outstanding woman, who through her community, professional, or educational accomplishments has made a significant influence on others. The 2022 honoree is Ann Hoffman, local advocate for the fight against Multiple Sclerosis, Diabetes and Cystic Fibrosis.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Preview of Utah RV Supershow

KUTV — Tim Hansen gave Sarah a preview of the Utah RV Supershow that's happening this weekend at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy. Follow Fresh Living on social media, subscribe to our newsletter, and check out our podcast. Watch Fresh Living every weekday at 1 pm MST...
SANDY, UT
KUTV

Lindsey Stirling announces tour date in Utah

KUTV — The talented Lindsey Stirling is going to perform in Utah at the Maverik Center on Dec. 16. Brian Prutch joined Fresh Living to tell us all about it. Follow Fresh Living on social media, subscribe to our newsletter, and check out our podcast. Watch Fresh Living every...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Fall Fashion Week: Vionic at City Creek Center

KUTV — Don't forget about shoes while you are shopping for trendy new fall outfits!. Kelly Grayson spoke to Elora about Vionic's new fall collection. For more information visit shopcitycreekcenter.com. Follow Fresh Living on social media, subscribe to our newsletter, and check out our podcast. Watch Fresh Living every...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Police say fatal shooting targeting teen in Midvale was gang-related

MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — A teen boy who was fatally shot Thursday night in a Midvale neighborhood was targeted in a gang-related incident, police said. The 16-year-old died sometime after being transported to the hospital, where he was admitted in critical condition. According to the Unified Police Department, while...
MIDVALE, UT
KUTV

Utahns celebrate start of Hispanic Heritage Month

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Mayor Erin Mendenhall and her staff celebrated the start of Hispanic Heritage Month on Friday. The mayor read a proclamation outside the city and county building. Following that, there was a special ballet performance by the group "Ballet Folklórico Eck" in Salt Lake City....
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Teen faces charges after firing gun near Bountiful High School

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — A Bountiful teen is facing charges after police say the teen fired a gun near Bountiful High School. Police said they were called to the parking lot near the school on Tuesday around 1:30 p.m. to a report of an aggravated assault with a firearm at 640 South 750 East.
BOUNTIFUL, UT
KUTV

Police remind drivers about speeding after collision with semi-truck injures man in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man was injured after losing control and crashing into a semi-truck in Salt Lake City Saturday morning. “Fortunately, no one was seriously injured in this crash given how much damage there was to the SUV,” said Sergeant Mark Wian. “We would like to remind drivers to always drive safely and obey the posted speed limits. This crash could have been far worse."
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

