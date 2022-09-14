ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Shooting Outside Garland Sonic Leads to Lockouts at Several Schools

A shooting outside a fast-food restaurant in Garland prompted emergency responses at several Garland schools Thursday afternoon. Garland Police said they were called to a shooting on the 3300 block of Broadway Boulevard at about 3 p.m. where officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment. His condition is not known.
GARLAND, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas police identify suspect wanted for double homicide

DALLAS - Police need help finding the suspect in last weekend’s double murder at a Dallas strip mall. Houston Littles IV was seen on security video shooting two people several times Saturday in the shopping center parking lot near Park Lane and Greenville Avenue. The 39-year-old suspect then took...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Arlington Fire deputy chiefs suing city for overtime pay

ARLINGTON, Texas — Deputy chiefs with the Arlington Fire Department are suing the city, arguing they're owed more than $250,000 in overtime pay. The suit was filed in the Tarrant County Courthouse Wednesday morning by deputy chiefs Troy Brooks and Scott Hofstrom. Court documents show the plaintiffs are asking...
ARLINGTON, TX
wbap.com

North Texans pay Respects to Queen Elizabeth II

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – North Texans lined up inside Dallas City Hall on Friday to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II. Ahead the Monday funeral for the late Queen, North Texans signed the Queen’s book in the city hall lobby. “Normally we open the book only in the Consulate...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Dallas Observer

Another DFW Drag Show Is Canceled For 'Safety' Reasons

Denton’s Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studio canceled its weekly Thursday night Glitterbomb drag event, the latest cancellation following threats to another local drag performance over the weekend. Chad Withers, Rubber Gloves' general manager, described the move as a “precautionary cancellation out of concern for the safety of performers.” Withers did...
DENTON, TX
Dallas Roberts
Person
Eddie Garcia
CBS DFW

Garland schools briefly lock down after shooting

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Schools in Garland were locked down for a short time this afternoon after a shooting off Broadway Blvd.Police said that just after 3:00 p.m., they responded to reports of a shooting from the 3300 block of Broadway Blvd. Multiple schools were locked down as a safety precaution, but have since been released.When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, and his condition is not currently known.Meanwhile, police are still searching for the suspect, who they describe as a Hispanic male between the ages of 17 and 19. He has a short haircut and was wearing a grey sweatshirt and grey sweatpants.Investigators said they believe that a fight between two men led up to the shooting, but do not know what started their argument.The investigation is ongoing.
GARLAND, TX
CBS DFW

Bombshell discovered at construction site in Crandall

CRANDALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A bombshell was unearthed across from Crandall High School on Wednesday. According to the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, they received a call about the bombshell that was found at a construction site.The Kaufman County Fire Marshal and Garland Police Department Bomb Squad responded to the location. The Air Force Explosive Ordinance Disposal responded to evaluate the bombshell and detonated it Wednesday night at the location.  
CRANDALL, TX
#Dallas Police#Violent Crime#Newstalk#Wfaa
CBS DFW

Abbott accuses O'Rourke of supporting efforts to defund police, O'Rourke pushes back

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - After the Fort Worth and Austin Police Associations endorsed Gov. Greg Abbott for a third term, Abbott accused his Democratic opponent Beto O'Rourke of supporting efforts to defund the police."Beto's approach to defund the police is an extraordinarily dangerous approach, a deadly approach," Abbott said.Abbott's remarks in Fort Worth on Wednesday referred to comments O'Rourke made about defunding the police during the "Looking Ahead to Beto Days" podcast in June of 2020, after George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer."I really love that Black Lives Matters and other protesters have put this front...
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

Dallas Sting coach responds to Hollywood backing out of project

RICHARDSON, Texas — The first inkling Bill Kinder had that Hollywood producers were becoming hesitant to tell the story of his 1980s version of the women's soccer team the Dallas Sting came in a phone call on Aug. 29. "The Sting evolved out of the Spring Valley Athletic Association,"...
DALLAS, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox4news.com

Dallas tops list of cities for cheaters in U.S., Fort Worth ranks No. 2

DALLAS - Dallas and Fort Worth claimed the top two spots on a new list of the Most Unfaithful Cities in the United States. The website MyDatingAdviser.com put together what it calls the Infidelity Index. The website studied 200 major U.S. cities, looking at marriage, divorce and separation rates. It also factored in addition to the number of places to meet for an affair and the Google searches for the word "affair" and the affair hookup website Ashley Madison.
FORT WORTH, TX

