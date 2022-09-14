Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Texas Doctor Arrested as Part of IV Bag Tampering InvestigationLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Hispanic Heritage Month at Central Market Is Underway in DFWNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
LGBTQ students find allies in the Christian Faith leadership.Matthew C. WoodruffTexas State
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpLarry LeaseDallas, TX
New Fountain and Splash Pad Opens in DallasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Shooting Outside Garland Sonic Leads to Lockouts at Several Schools
A shooting outside a fast-food restaurant in Garland prompted emergency responses at several Garland schools Thursday afternoon. Garland Police said they were called to a shooting on the 3300 block of Broadway Boulevard at about 3 p.m. where officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment. His condition is not known.
fox4news.com
Dallas police identify suspect wanted for double homicide
DALLAS - Police need help finding the suspect in last weekend’s double murder at a Dallas strip mall. Houston Littles IV was seen on security video shooting two people several times Saturday in the shopping center parking lot near Park Lane and Greenville Avenue. The 39-year-old suspect then took...
Arlington Fire deputy chiefs suing city for overtime pay
ARLINGTON, Texas — Deputy chiefs with the Arlington Fire Department are suing the city, arguing they're owed more than $250,000 in overtime pay. The suit was filed in the Tarrant County Courthouse Wednesday morning by deputy chiefs Troy Brooks and Scott Hofstrom. Court documents show the plaintiffs are asking...
wbap.com
North Texans pay Respects to Queen Elizabeth II
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – North Texans lined up inside Dallas City Hall on Friday to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II. Ahead the Monday funeral for the late Queen, North Texans signed the Queen’s book in the city hall lobby. “Normally we open the book only in the Consulate...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Accused in Fatal Crash Put Pillow Under Cyclist's Head Before Driving Away: Police
The driver accused of fatally striking a cyclist in Dallas on Sept. 11 talked with the victim and put a pillow under his head before driving away from the scene, according to police. In an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by NBC 5, Dallas Police said Kenneth Lloyd Conners was driving...
Auditor says she was fired for uncovering ‘grade and attendance manipulation’ within Dallas ISD
DALLAS, Texas — A former Dallas Independent School District auditor asked to be reinstated after alleging the district terminated her for uncovering 'grade changing and attendance manipulation' within its classrooms. The former auditor and manager of Investigative Services within the district's Office of Internal Audit, Andrea Whelan, appealed her...
Dallas Observer
Another DFW Drag Show Is Canceled For 'Safety' Reasons
Denton’s Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studio canceled its weekly Thursday night Glitterbomb drag event, the latest cancellation following threats to another local drag performance over the weekend. Chad Withers, Rubber Gloves' general manager, described the move as a “precautionary cancellation out of concern for the safety of performers.” Withers did...
Two arrested after BP asks migrant wearing Cowboys jersey how the team played
A man and a woman were arrested after they struggled to answer how the Dallas Cowboys performed last week.
If you live in 1 of these 3 Texas cities, you may be getting cheated on: Study
Relationships can be complicated, add romance into them and it skyrockets the complication ten-fold. Well, a new study has come up with the most unfaithful cities in the United States and bad news Texans, you very well may be getting cheated on.
Garland schools briefly lock down after shooting
GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Schools in Garland were locked down for a short time this afternoon after a shooting off Broadway Blvd.Police said that just after 3:00 p.m., they responded to reports of a shooting from the 3300 block of Broadway Blvd. Multiple schools were locked down as a safety precaution, but have since been released.When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, and his condition is not currently known.Meanwhile, police are still searching for the suspect, who they describe as a Hispanic male between the ages of 17 and 19. He has a short haircut and was wearing a grey sweatshirt and grey sweatpants.Investigators said they believe that a fight between two men led up to the shooting, but do not know what started their argument.The investigation is ongoing.
Man suspected of bringing a gun to Frisco Centennial High School
Frisco police have a man locked up after he was suspected of bringing a gun to Centennial High School this week. Detectives have identified Craig Adams as a former Centennial student.
Bombshell discovered at construction site in Crandall
CRANDALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A bombshell was unearthed across from Crandall High School on Wednesday. According to the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, they received a call about the bombshell that was found at a construction site.The Kaufman County Fire Marshal and Garland Police Department Bomb Squad responded to the location. The Air Force Explosive Ordinance Disposal responded to evaluate the bombshell and detonated it Wednesday night at the location.
Daughter of slain Mesquite police officer impact statement to killer: 'I want to know the heart and soul behind the gun'
DALLAS — In court Thursday morning, emotional impact statements were heard from the family of Mesquite Police Officer Richard Houston. The officer was gunned down in December 2021 while responding to a disturbance call. Jaime Jaramillo was convicted Wednesday for capital murder in Houston's death. Houston’s family got a...
Abbott accuses O'Rourke of supporting efforts to defund police, O'Rourke pushes back
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - After the Fort Worth and Austin Police Associations endorsed Gov. Greg Abbott for a third term, Abbott accused his Democratic opponent Beto O'Rourke of supporting efforts to defund the police."Beto's approach to defund the police is an extraordinarily dangerous approach, a deadly approach," Abbott said.Abbott's remarks in Fort Worth on Wednesday referred to comments O'Rourke made about defunding the police during the "Looking Ahead to Beto Days" podcast in June of 2020, after George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer."I really love that Black Lives Matters and other protesters have put this front...
Dallas Sting coach responds to Hollywood backing out of project
RICHARDSON, Texas — The first inkling Bill Kinder had that Hollywood producers were becoming hesitant to tell the story of his 1980s version of the women's soccer team the Dallas Sting came in a phone call on Aug. 29. "The Sting evolved out of the Spring Valley Athletic Association,"...
Former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Brandon Carr arrested in Collin County
Former Cowboys cornerback Brandon Carr has been arrested and jailed in Collin County but the Sheriff’s Office is not saying what the charge is. Carr was booked into the county jail Thursday.
Two Frisco students arrested, accused of beating up a disabled person
Two students at Lone Star High School in Frisco are facing criminal charges. Police say both assaulted a disabled student at the school on Tuesday. The school’s resource officer identified the two suspects.
'It's just sad': Conditions at a cemetery in Dallas have some families demanding answers
DALLAS — Some families are speaking out about conditions at a cemetery in southeast Dallas. "It’s just sad," said Tabrasha Remmy. People who have loved ones buried at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery are complaining about high grass, tall weeds, overgrown areas, shifting headstones, grave markers sinking into the ground and damaged trees among other issues.
fox4news.com
Dallas tops list of cities for cheaters in U.S., Fort Worth ranks No. 2
DALLAS - Dallas and Fort Worth claimed the top two spots on a new list of the Most Unfaithful Cities in the United States. The website MyDatingAdviser.com put together what it calls the Infidelity Index. The website studied 200 major U.S. cities, looking at marriage, divorce and separation rates. It also factored in addition to the number of places to meet for an affair and the Google searches for the word "affair" and the affair hookup website Ashley Madison.
fox4news.com
Mesquite police officer murder: Jury finds suspect guilty in just minutes
MESQUITE, Texas - A Dallas jury found a man guilty of capital murder in the shooting death of a Mesquite police officer. Jaime Jaramillo was found guilty on Wednesday for killing Officer Richard Houston. Officer Houston was shot three times in December while responding to a disturbance call outside a...
