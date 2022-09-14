ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandan, ND

Volleyball: A new era for Mandan brings optimism with a new crop of players

By Phil Benotti
KX News
KX News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kJXGM_0hvl50Jv00

The Mandan Braves enter 2022 with a young roster and a new face at the helm, but all these changes aren’t deterring this young core into believing that they can play for a postseason spot at the end of the year.

Maureen Larson is bringing a lot of experience as a first-year head coach at Mandan, a player and an assistant at UMary, and most recently coaching at New Salem Almont. Moving to the WDA hasn’t changed her philosophy.

“A lot of our focus this year that we’ve been talking about is being positive and being in shape and those are the two things that we want to do this year,” says HC Maureen Larson. “So far the girls have been really great at being open-minded and a lot of girls are playing in different positions and I think that they’ve handled that really well and adjusted to it really well.”

Players like Ellie McElvaney, Mandan’s standout junior who is roaming on the court wherever she’s needed.

“I went on the outside a little bit,” says McElvaney. “And then we changed me to the right side so I can set back row if needed and it’s just adjusting to the new thing. Obviously, some of the teams that we are going to be versing, it just depends on how we play during that game.”

It’s been a tough start for the Braves, but it’s also been a tough schedule, already facing two state tournament teams in the first four games. Battle-tested is the best way to describe Mandan.

“After a loss, she really keeps us in line,” says Senior Sydney Heinert. “With anything and everything that we do. She’s just telling us, hey, we got to keep our mind out of the gutter and we just got to keep pushing through it and she always comes with a smile on her face and that’s what I really appreciate.”

Coach Larson is only asking for improvements, she knows she has plenty of time with a young core of girls with hopes of making a few surprises come tournament time.

“I think the girls are really starting to buy into what the coaches are telling them,” says Larson. “I’m excited to see that growth. I think right now, we need to work on putting the ball down and scoring points and I’m hoping we can get there by the end of the season.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Golf: Mandan hoping to maintain consistency down the stretch

Mandan golf has consistently competed as one of the top two teams in the WDA all season, and they’re hoping to continue the upward trend with postseason play on the horizon. The Braves are led by Anna Huettl, who is seen as one of the top golfers in the state, but in three of the […]
MANDAN, ND
KX News

Volleyball: A state title game rematch highlights a big night in the WDA

The WDA enters Thursday with four games on the schedule, including a state championship rematch from a year ago between Century and Bismarck. WDA Volleyball Scores: Century Patriots 3 Bismarck Demons 0 Final St. Mary’s Saints 3 Mandan Braves 0 Final Turtle Mountain Braves 0 Legacy Sabers 3 Final Dickinson Midgets 3 Williston Coyotes 1 […]
BISMARCK, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mandan, ND
Mandan, ND
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#A New Era#Mandan Braves#Wda
KX News

KX Conversation: Boy Scouts

During the conversation, McCartney discussed why boy scouts is important, the ages your child needs to be to join, what skills are taught, and why you should have your child join.
BISMARCK, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
US 103.3

$2.5 Million Will Get You This Mandan North Dakota Compound

$2.5 Million Will Get You This Mandan North Dakota Compound. That's more millions than we are all likely to come across in our lives. This house kind of feels sad to me....did someone create this place for their future? Only to have their future change? If so, you're lucky this property fell into YOUR future!
MANDAN, ND
valleynewslive.com

Three North Dakota schools earn Blue Ribbon honors

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three North Dakota schools are being celebrated for earning the designation of Blue Ribbon School: Linton Public School, Larimore Elementary School, and Roosevelt Elementary in Bismarck. Linton is a PreK-12 school, with 242 students, located 65 miles southeast of Bismarck. Larimore Elementary, with 195...
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

KX Conversation: School Lunches

During the conversation, Kennedy discussed what families in need of free or reduced lunches can do, how many students and families are being affected, how schools are handling inflation, and how to sign up.
BISMARCK, ND
US 103.3

Breaking: The 4th ND Country Fest Artists Has Just Been Announced

North Dakota Country Fest has made another big announcement concerning an act that is set to perform at next year's 2023 country music festival. More on that in a moment. ND Country Fest bills itself as the Dakota's largest country music festival and fastest growing country music festival in the nation. North Dakota Country Fest is preparing for their biggest concert lineup in its history.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

KX News

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy