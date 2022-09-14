Read full article on original website
Voices: The five Senate seats most likely to flip in the midterms, ranked
As the midterm elections come barreling down, Republicans are still confident of winning the House – but they’re already downplaying expectations that they can flip the Senate. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has all but admitted that the GOP likely won’t gain control of his chamber. Meanwhile, The Washington Post this weekend published a damning piece about how the National Republican Senatorial Committee is running low on money under chairman Rick Scott.Still, the party has time to turn things around. We like to give it to you straight and move beyond the noise; with that in mind, here are the...
Republicans Take the Lead in Two Senate Seats Democrats Need to Hold: Polls
Two recent Senate midterm polls in the key states of Nevada and Georgia both show the Republican challengers leading the Democratic incumbents with less than two months until the November elections. In Nevada, the latest Emerson College Polling/8 News Now/The Hill survey revealed that GOP Senate candidate Adam Laxalt is...
Republicans think Trump will be a midterm kingmaker. Democrats like me think he may be a spoiler
The post-Labor Day weekend sprint to the November midterms is officially on. The general election matchups are set and the contours of the election have taken shape. With less than two months to go, one thing is remarkably clear: while former President Donald Trump is not on the ballot, his candidates and policies certainly are.
2 Senators, Republican Susan Collins and Democrat Tammy Baldwin, Pen Op-Ed to Support Marriage Equality
“Individuals in same-sex and interracial marriages need, and should have, the confidence that their marriages are legal,” they write for The Washington Post in support of the Respect for Marriage Act Two U.S. senators, Republican Susan Collins of Maine and Democrat Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, teamed up to write an op-ed in support of the Respect for Marriage Act (RFMA) for The Washington Post. "Millions of American families have come to rely on the promise of marriage equality and the freedoms, rights and responsibilities that come with making...
Dem win in key special election stuns GOP, jolts political world
As voters throughout New York prepared to cast ballots Tuesday morning, Republican congressional hopeful Marc Molinaro urged people to show up and “send a message” to Washington, D.C. As it turns out, that’s precisely what happened — though it wasn’t the message Molinaro and his party wanted to...
New poll indicates a Liz Cheney presidential run would hurt Biden more than Trump
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., has vowed to do “whatever it takes to ensure Donald Trump is never again anywhere near the Oval Office” — including possibly embarking on a White House bid of her own. “It is something that I am thinking about,” she said last week....
Poll: Biden now leads Trump by widest margin in 6 months
As President Biden’s approval rating continues to bounce back from its summertime lows, a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll now shows him leading former President Donald Trump in a 2024 rematch by the widest margin since March. The survey of 1,634 U.S. adults was conducted from Sept. 2 to Sept....
3 in 5 voters support a federal same-sex marriage law: poll
Three in 5 Americans support a federal law protecting the right to same-sex marriage, according to a new poll released Wednesday, a day before the Senate tabled a vote on such legislation. The Respect for Marriage Act was expected to come to the Senate floor next week, but its lead...
GOP establishment suffers big losses in New Hampshire primaries
Republican leaders had a credible plan for this year’s elections in New Hampshire, the northeast’s most competitive state. GOP leaders would rally behind electable, mainstream candidates who’d be well positioned to compete against vulnerable Democratic incumbents, while taking steps to derail the more radical candidates running in Republican primaries.
REVEALED: Trump's MAGA Army that could transform Congress in his image - more than 200 candidates he endorsed will now fight tooth and nail for him in November midterms... but establishment GOP is terrified they will scare off floating voters
An army of more than 200 MAGA candidates ready to fight for Donald Trump's agenda is marching into November's midterm races, after a heated primary season that proved the ex-president remains, for the most part, the de facto leader of the Republican Party. Trump has played a heavy hand in...
This week: Senate to move on marriage equality, House reconvenes
The Senate is expected to “start the process” for considering a bill to protect same-sex marriage on the federal level this week, marking the culmination of a months-long effort by Democrats and some Republicans to codify marriage equality after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The House...
U.S. Senate delays same-sex marriage vote until after midterm elections
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate won’t vote on legislation to secure marriage equality for millions of Americans until after the midterm elections, bipartisan negotiators announced Thursday. The move follows weeks of behind-the-scenes discussions among five U.S. senators from both political parties who have been drafting an amendment to the House-passed legislation that they hoped would […] The post U.S. Senate delays same-sex marriage vote until after midterm elections appeared first on Michigan Advance.
DeSantis: Florida will keep relocating migrants with state funds
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis defended flying migrant families to Martha’s Vineyard this week and said he plans to spend millions that Florida has budgeted to continue the controversial practice. Driving the news: “These are just the beginning efforts,” DeSantis said, per CNN. “We’ve got an infrastructure in place now....
'Perennial battleground' Pennsylvania draws Biden, Trump
WASHINGTON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's fiery speech aimed at "MAGA Republicans" on Thursday at Philadelphia's Independence Hall will be followed by a Saturday rally in the same state by the original MAGA Republican, Donald Trump.
Trump ally’s victory in New Hampshire GOP primary completes Senate battleground map
CNN — New Hampshire Republicans’ decision to nominate Don Bolduc to take on Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan locks in the final key matchup in November’s battle for control of the Senate. Bolduc, a retired Army brigadier general who has embraced former President Donald Trump’s election denialism, will...
Senate Democrats push gay marriage vote to after midterms
Senate Democrats have decided to push the vote to codify gay marriage via the Respect for Marriage Act until after the midterm elections in November, in hopes of garnering enough Republican support to ensure the bill's passage, The New York Times reports. Democrats had originally planned to vote on the bill this coming Monday.
Two-thirds of likely voters in swing states support marriage equality, poll finds
Story at a glance Most likely voters in swing states this year support codifying the right of same-sex couples to marry in federal law, the Human Rights Campaign said Wednesday. Majority support for marriage equality was also seen across subgroups in polling from HRC, including among men, women and Christians. Surveys from other organizations including…
Kamala Harris embarks on midterm campaign swing to boost turnout -- and her own brand
Kamala Harris is embarking on a targeted burst of midterm campaigning -- especially rooted around abortion rights -- in an effort to raise her profile after a rocky start as vice president and boost turnout among key segments of the coalition Democrats desperately need for the midterms.
Groups unveil climate law ad push ahead of midterms
Climate and progressive groups are launching a $10 million, 12-week ad campaign touting the new energy law, an effort targeted at young people and communities of color. Driving the news: The ads begin Monday on streaming services and social media platforms in states including Arizona, Michigan, Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania and a few others.
Focus groups: Biden's North Carolina bounceback
Some North Carolina swing voters who'd lost faith in President Biden are expressing a renewed affinity for his leadership, according to our latest Engagious/Schlesinger focus groups. Why it matters: If that trend holds, it could benefit Democrats in the November midterms. The big picture: Democrats' passage of the Inflation Reduction...
