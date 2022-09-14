Read full article on original website
UT breaks ground on new $85-million nursing building
Students, faculty and staff, alumni and friends gathered Monday afternoon to break ground for the new Croley Nursing Building at the University of Tennessee.
wvlt.tv
Fulton High special needs student wins homecoming king
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fulton High School students did something special for one of their students on Friday. Jake Lyon, a senior at Fulton High School, is a special needs student. At halftime of Friday night’s football game, he was named homecoming king. It’s something that was voted on...
wvlt.tv
Downtown Maryville business leaders excited for new development
Jake Lyon of Fulton High School is voted homecoming king in emotional ceremony. The spokesperson said the company would be opening a second location in Sevierville in the spring of 2023. Poultry exhibit at Tennessee Valley Fair shut down after bird flu detected in state. Updated: 6 hours ago. The...
While four East Tennessee school districts ranked low in state report, two others achieved success
TENNESSEE, USA — Newly released state performance data showed multiple East Tennessee school systems found themselves among the lowest-performing districts in the state in the last academic year. However, two school districts were considered "exemplary" in the report. They were Newport City Schools and the Tennessee Schools for the...
utdailybeacon.com
PERIOD. @ UT seeks to bring period equity to campus
A new organization on campus seeks to bring awareness and combat a little-known issue affecting the community: period poverty. PERIOD. @ UTK is the local chapter of PERIOD., a global non-profit dedicated to eliminating inequalities and stigmas surrounding menstruation through service, education and advocacy. With chapters across 42 states and...
WBIR
Centro Hispano honors changemakers in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Sept. 15, 2022, Centro Hispano of East Tennessee honored local changemakers across East Tennessee and the positive influence they have on serving and sharing Hispanic and Latinx culture in their communities. Each year, Centro Hispano's Latino Awards recognize individuals and groups in three categories: the...
wvlt.tv
East Tenn. needs more older adult care providers; Knoxville clinic has solution
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The waitlist in East Tennessee is growing for people to get a new patient appointment at one memory care clinic in Knoxville. Now the need for health care workers for people getting older is very high, but one Knoxville doctor has a solution. “We’re aging as...
wvlt.tv
KPD crisis team teaches de-escalation techniques to high school students
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department Crisis Negotiations Team will teach students at Central High School on Thursday. A spokesperson said the crisis team would be at Central High School throughout Sept. 15, teaching three separate 90-minute classes. The instruction will be given to criminal justice students, officials said.
District leaders speak after KCS ranks in bottom 5% of Tennessee school districts
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Wednesday, Knox County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jon Rysewyck discussed where the district ranks across Tennessee, after the Tennessee Department of Education released its 2021-2022 School and District Accountability report. Knox County Schools ranks in the bottom five percent of scores statewide. That is based on...
wvlt.tv
Parents of Farragut High School student file lawsuit over bullying in school
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Parents of a Farragut High School student filed a lawsuit Thursday, saying that their son was assaulted and not helped by authority figures at school. Knox County, the Board of Education, the school’s principal, two school resource officers and a deputy with the sheriff’s office were...
'In Need of Improvement': Knox County, other East TN districts ranked among lowest-performing schools in state in 2022
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Newly released state performance data showed multiple East Tennessee school systems found themselves among the lowest-performing districts in the state in the last academic year. The Tennessee Department of Education released its 2021-2022 School and District Accountability reports on Monday, which assesses districts based on performance...
wvlt.tv
Housing to combat homelessness coming to Knoxville
A teaser trailer that dropped for Disney’s ‘The Santa Clauses’ features the VFL. Missing Knoxville girl gets in Uber, never arrives at location. Desaray Thurmer has not been seen since Sept. 5, according to Knoxville Police Department officials. UTK Enrollment Booming. Updated: 10 hours ago. Making room...
WBIR
Free gas giveaway in East Knox on Saturday
The Exxon station in east Knoxville is providing free gas while it lasts. The Gas and Glory event is put on by Overcoming Believer's Church and will start at 8 a.m.
Judge permanently closes The Ball Gentleman's Club on Alcoa Highway
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knox County judge approved an order Friday permanently prohibiting the owner of The Ball Gentleman's Club from continuing to operate such a business there. Authorities told 10News that John Nichols, the owner of the club, is retaining ownership of the Alcoa highway property but he's...
wvlt.tv
UT football player charged with domestic assault, removed from team
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee football player was charged with domestic assault for hitting his girlfriend, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News. He was identified as Savion Herring, 23. Officers responded to Volunteer Boulevard at around 11:00 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11. Once on the scene,...
wvlt.tv
Hottest ticket in town | Tennessee football tickets skyrocketing in price
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee football team looked to be the real deal, as a result, tickets are running low. ”If they keep winning I might buy a ticket,” said UT Alumnus Joe Walsh. Walsh once had season tickets to Tennessee Football games. These days he...
WBIR
Ijams River Trail in Knoxville, Tennessee
Ijams in Knoxville has more than 12 miles of nature trails open to hikers and runners. An easy trail to start with is the River Trail.
Knox Co. Schools starts annual coupon book fundraiser with theme celebrating 'The Great Outdoors'
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Thursday, Knox County Schools announced the start of its annual coupon book fundraiser. This year's theme is "Explore the Great Outdoors" and includes coupons for many of East Tennessee's favorite restaurants, shops and locations. Coupon books cost $10 and Superintendent John Rysewyk said the campaign...
Knox County Schools holds briefing on achievement data released by state
Knox County Schools superintendent Dr. Jon Rysewyk held a news conference Wednesday morning to discuss items related to achievement data shared by the Tennessee Department of Education and the district's work to accelerate academic growth.
rockytopinsider.com
Four-Star Shooting Guard Reportedly Sets Tennessee Visit, Impressed With Coaches Dedication
Tennessee is set to host a Top 100 class of 2024 basketball recruit this fall. According to a report from 24/7 High School Hoops on Wednesday, four-star shooting guard Jayden “Juke” Harris is set to visit the Tennessee basketball program from Oct. 14-15. This will be Harris’ second...
WBIR
