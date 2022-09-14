ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Fulton High special needs student wins homecoming king

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fulton High School students did something special for one of their students on Friday. Jake Lyon, a senior at Fulton High School, is a special needs student. At halftime of Friday night’s football game, he was named homecoming king. It’s something that was voted on...
Downtown Maryville business leaders excited for new development

Jake Lyon of Fulton High School is voted homecoming king in emotional ceremony.
PERIOD. @ UT seeks to bring period equity to campus

A new organization on campus seeks to bring awareness and combat a little-known issue affecting the community: period poverty. PERIOD. @ UTK is the local chapter of PERIOD., a global non-profit dedicated to eliminating inequalities and stigmas surrounding menstruation through service, education and advocacy. With chapters across 42 states and...
Centro Hispano honors changemakers in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Sept. 15, 2022, Centro Hispano of East Tennessee honored local changemakers across East Tennessee and the positive influence they have on serving and sharing Hispanic and Latinx culture in their communities. Each year, Centro Hispano's Latino Awards recognize individuals and groups in three categories: the...
KPD crisis team teaches de-escalation techniques to high school students

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department Crisis Negotiations Team will teach students at Central High School on Thursday. A spokesperson said the crisis team would be at Central High School throughout Sept. 15, teaching three separate 90-minute classes. The instruction will be given to criminal justice students, officials said.
'In Need of Improvement': Knox County, other East TN districts ranked among lowest-performing schools in state in 2022

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Newly released state performance data showed multiple East Tennessee school systems found themselves among the lowest-performing districts in the state in the last academic year. The Tennessee Department of Education released its 2021-2022 School and District Accountability reports on Monday, which assesses districts based on performance...
Housing to combat homelessness coming to Knoxville

Missing Knoxville girl gets in Uber, never arrives at location. Desaray Thurmer has not been seen since Sept. 5, according to Knoxville Police Department officials.
UT football player charged with domestic assault, removed from team

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee football player was charged with domestic assault for hitting his girlfriend, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News. He was identified as Savion Herring, 23. Officers responded to Volunteer Boulevard at around 11:00 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11. Once on the scene,...
