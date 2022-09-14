Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
NHL Notebook: Edmonton Oilers hire new amateur scout, Kraken promote Alexandra Mandrycky to AGM and more
Tichy joins the Oilers after spending the last two decades working a European Scout for the Columbus Blue Jackets. He played pro hockey in the Czechoslovakia league in the late 1980’s and early ’90’s before coming to North America to play in the ’90’s. His...
markerzone.com
ELLIOTTE FRIEDMAN EXPECTS MACKENZIE WEEGAR TO GET A LUCRATIVE EXTENSION
In recent days, it has been apparent that the Calgary Flames and MacKenzie Weegar are working towards a contract extension, and according to one highly credible insider, that extension could be a very pricey one. Speaking on this 32 Thoughts podcast, Elliotte Friedman spoke on what he is hearing in...
Yardbarker
Blues Won’t Rush to Sign UFAs O’Reilly, Tarasenko, Barbashev
The St. Louis Blues understand how important the leaders and top offensive players are to their roster, but the team is taking a different approach than many other NHL clubs have this offseason. While the Vancouver Canucks locked up J.T. Miller and the Calgary Flames inked Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year contract, the Blues aren’t rushing to sign names like Ryan O’Reilly, Vladimir Tarasenko, and Ivan Barbashev.
Yardbarker
Boston Bruins 2022-23 Training Camp Battles: Right Wing
For the last couple of seasons, right wing depth has been an issue for the Boston Bruins. In the final two months of the 2021-22 season, former coach Bruce Cassidy moved Jake DeBrusk from his off-side to the right wing on the first line and Nick Foligno played the right wing on the fourth line, like DeBrusk on his off-side.
NHL
Panthers season preview: Tkachuk adds grit to talented team
Forward's edgy style, experience of new coach Maurice key to taking next step. The 2022-23 NHL season starts Oct. 7. With training camps opening soon, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Florida Panthers.
Yardbarker
Sacramento Kings Waive Former Duke Star
View the original article to see embedded media. The Sacramento Kings will begin their 2022-23 NBA regular season in just 34 days. They will host the Portland Trail Blazers at home in California and try to end their 16-season playoff drought, which is currently the longest in the NBA. The...
Yardbarker
Flyers, Foerster secure OT victory against Rangers’ rookies
A closely contested effort between the Philadelphia Flyers and the New York Rangers rookies required bonus time. For the first time, before the preseason arrives, we have overtime hockey!. Any victory serves as a cause for celebration for the Flyers. Last year, Philadelphia defeated the Rangers in the first of...
Yardbarker
L.A. Kings extend young defencemen Sean Durzi and Mikey Anderson: Around the Pacific
Welcome back to Around the Pacific — a column in which we examine news from around the Pacific Division, oftentimes through a Canucks-tinted lens. For a while now, you’ve likely heard about the L.A. Kings’ strong prospect pool — particularly, their highly-rated defence prospects. The Kings...
Yardbarker
Young Stars Recap 1.0: Oilers Rookies kick off weekend with 3-2 win over Jets Rookies
We’re back! There was an actual hockey game played last night, as the Edmonton Oilers Rookies kicked off the Penticton Young Stars Classic with a 3-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets Rookies. Let’s go through all of the interesting stuff from Friday night…. Lineup. Dylan Holloway – James...
David Pastrnak on upcoming UFA status: 'Extremely happy' to be in Boston
One of the biggest stories that could play out this upcoming season is the contract situation between the Boston Bruins and their star goal-scoring winger, David Pastrnak. Pastrnak, a Rocket Richard trophy winner, will play the 2022-23 season on the final year of his $6.66M AAV deal and is undoubtedly in line to receive a significant raise on his next contract.
NBC Sports
Kuemper represents Caps at NHL Player Media Tour in Las Vegas
Darcy Kuemper has not played a game for the Capitals yet, but he was tasked with representing the team at the NHL Player Media Tour in Las Vegas on Thursday. These events give national media members access to a number of big-name players as players and media alike prepare for the upcoming season.
Coyotes forward Clayton Keller won't be ready by start of season
While Coyotes forward Clayton Keller won’t be ready to play at the start of the preseason, he told NHL.com’s Tom Gulitti that he expects to be ready for Arizona’s season opener on October 13th. The 24-year-old was well on his way to a career year last season with 63 points in 65 games but at the end of March, he fractured his leg which ended his campaign prematurely. The original timetable for a return after surgery was four-to-six months and it appears this recovery will be on the long end with Keller likely to have a reduced workload in their exhibition games if he’s able to get into the lineup at all.
Yardbarker
PK Subban might find his best price as an in season free agent option
Let me start by saying this isn’t making a case for Subban coming to the Leafs. In fact other than this initial preamble I’m not sure there will be a ton a Leafs content in this article, we’ll have to see where this journey takes us. From...
markerzone.com
CANES OWNERSHIP QUIETLY GIVES GM WADDELL SEAL OF APPROVAL
It's been fairly common the last couple of years for teams to announce extensions for general managers. In the case of the Carolina Hurricanes, it's happened without little being said publicly. TSN's Pierre LeBrun is reporting that Waddell has "quietly signed a new contract with the Canes to remain as...
Yardbarker
Rangers Roundup: Nils Lundkvist will not come to camp, Vitali Kravtsov on track, and more
In what should be no surprise, Nils Lundkvist will NOT report to New York Rangers camp per his agent Claude Lemieux. When the original story broke regarding the Rangers trying to trade the 2018 first round pick, I spoke with him about the situation. “We did request a trade when...
Yardbarker
Duncan Keith Joins Oilers Player Development Staff
Rumors of him sticking with the organization in some capacity were out there, but on September 15, 2022, it was announced that Duncan Keith signed a player development contract with the Edmonton Oilers. This will be his first run as an NHL executive after years as one of the best defensemen in the league.
Coyotes, Blue Jackets sign players to professional tryouts
Per CapFriendly, the Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Alex Chiasson to a PTO, while the Columbus Blue Jackets have signed forward Victor Rask and defenseman Ben Harpur to PTOs. Chiasson, now 31, has a legit shot at not only getting a contract, but playing a top-nine role if things go...
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Jake DeBrusk and Joe Thornton
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports. Jake DeBrusk won’t say why he rescinded his trade request. Ty Anderson: Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk wouldn’t confirm or deny that the coaching change lead to him rescinding his trade request. “I mean, hey, you...
