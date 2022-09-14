ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Comments / 0

Related
markerzone.com

ELLIOTTE FRIEDMAN EXPECTS MACKENZIE WEEGAR TO GET A LUCRATIVE EXTENSION

In recent days, it has been apparent that the Calgary Flames and MacKenzie Weegar are working towards a contract extension, and according to one highly credible insider, that extension could be a very pricey one. Speaking on this 32 Thoughts podcast, Elliotte Friedman spoke on what he is hearing in...
NHL
Yardbarker

Blues Won’t Rush to Sign UFAs O’Reilly, Tarasenko, Barbashev

The St. Louis Blues understand how important the leaders and top offensive players are to their roster, but the team is taking a different approach than many other NHL clubs have this offseason. While the Vancouver Canucks locked up J.T. Miller and the Calgary Flames inked Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year contract, the Blues aren’t rushing to sign names like Ryan O’Reilly, Vladimir Tarasenko, and Ivan Barbashev.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Boston Bruins 2022-23 Training Camp Battles: Right Wing

For the last couple of seasons, right wing depth has been an issue for the Boston Bruins. In the final two months of the 2021-22 season, former coach Bruce Cassidy moved Jake DeBrusk from his off-side to the right wing on the first line and Nick Foligno played the right wing on the fourth line, like DeBrusk on his off-side.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Arizona State
NHL

Panthers season preview: Tkachuk adds grit to talented team

Forward's edgy style, experience of new coach Maurice key to taking next step. The 2022-23 NHL season starts Oct. 7. With training camps opening soon, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Florida Panthers.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Sacramento Kings Waive Former Duke Star

View the original article to see embedded media. The Sacramento Kings will begin their 2022-23 NBA regular season in just 34 days. They will host the Portland Trail Blazers at home in California and try to end their 16-season playoff drought, which is currently the longest in the NBA. The...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Yardbarker

Flyers, Foerster secure OT victory against Rangers’ rookies

A closely contested effort between the Philadelphia Flyers and the New York Rangers rookies required bonus time. For the first time, before the preseason arrives, we have overtime hockey!. Any victory serves as a cause for celebration for the Flyers. Last year, Philadelphia defeated the Rangers in the first of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Ritchie
Person
Connor Mcdavid
Person
Alex Chiasson
Person
Christian Fischer
Person
Zack Kassian
Person
Andrew Ladd
NBC Sports

Kuemper represents Caps at NHL Player Media Tour in Las Vegas

Darcy Kuemper has not played a game for the Capitals yet, but he was tasked with representing the team at the NHL Player Media Tour in Las Vegas on Thursday. These events give national media members access to a number of big-name players as players and media alike prepare for the upcoming season.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Pro Hockey Rumors

Coyotes forward Clayton Keller won't be ready by start of season

While Coyotes forward Clayton Keller won’t be ready to play at the start of the preseason, he told NHL.com’s Tom Gulitti that he expects to be ready for Arizona’s season opener on October 13th. The 24-year-old was well on his way to a career year last season with 63 points in 65 games but at the end of March, he fractured his leg which ended his campaign prematurely. The original timetable for a return after surgery was four-to-six months and it appears this recovery will be on the long end with Keller likely to have a reduced workload in their exhibition games if he’s able to get into the lineup at all.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coyote#Ufa#The Washington Capitals#Pto
markerzone.com

CANES OWNERSHIP QUIETLY GIVES GM WADDELL SEAL OF APPROVAL

It's been fairly common the last couple of years for teams to announce extensions for general managers. In the case of the Carolina Hurricanes, it's happened without little being said publicly. TSN's Pierre LeBrun is reporting that Waddell has "quietly signed a new contract with the Canes to remain as...
RALEIGH, NC
Yardbarker

Duncan Keith Joins Oilers Player Development Staff

Rumors of him sticking with the organization in some capacity were out there, but on September 15, 2022, it was announced that Duncan Keith signed a player development contract with the Edmonton Oilers. This will be his first run as an NHL executive after years as one of the best defensemen in the league.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Dallas Stars
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Arizona Coyotes
NHL Teams
Calgary Flames
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Ottawa Senators
Place
Vancouver, CA
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Jake DeBrusk and Joe Thornton

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports. Jake DeBrusk won’t say why he rescinded his trade request. Ty Anderson: Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk wouldn’t confirm or deny that the coaching change lead to him rescinding his trade request. “I mean, hey, you...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy