Charleston, WV

Charleston Town Center parking garage undergoing maintenance

By Erin Noon
WOWK 13 News
 2 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – If you use the Charleston Town Center Mall parking garage on Quarrier Street, you’ve probably recently noticed signs and caution tape warning of maintenance.

13 News asked the Charleston Urban Renewal Authority (CURA) during their monthly meeting Wednesday morning if they knew anything about the maintenance. Ron Butlin, CURA’s Executive director, says they are acting as a manager to the parking garage and that it’s currently undergoing routine maintenance.

“We’re not responsible for the maintenance. We’re actually acting as the manager of the garages right now to keep them functioning. And what you see happening is we have a structural engineer that comes and inspects the garages periodically. And to the extent that we’re able to, we fund that maintenance as necessary out of the cash roll from the operation of the garages. There is still people parking in the garages and that money is going back into maintenance,” says Butlin.

We also asked Butlin if there is any structural damage to the parking garage at this time.

“No there’s not. We need to stay on top of it, but its fine. But we do need to stay on top of the needed repairs as we can, as necessary,” Butlin said.

We also inquired about who to contact about issues concerning the parking garage. Butlin replied by saying, “Well ABM manages the actual day-to-day parking they typically have a cashiers there and then we’ve hired a manager. There’s Boyd Real Estate services who kind of oversees the repairs and everything else that happens they’re on a day-to-day basis. If there’s an issue they can certainly call me and I can direct them to the right person.”

There are signs on all levels of the parking garage that reads “Park at your own risk. Not responsible for damage or theft to vehicles or vehicle contents. – The Management.”

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated as we learn more information on management and what exactly the routine maintenance repairs are.

WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

