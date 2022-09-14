ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nampa, ID

Post Register

Mountain lion spotted in Garden City, West Boise

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho Fish and Game have received multiple reports this week, September 12 through the 14th, of a mountain lion in Garden City and West Boise neighborhoods. Two residential doorbell cameras captured footage of the animal, allowing Fish and G officials to confirm it was a...
GARDEN CITY, ID
Post Register

Parking tips for the BSU game this Saturday

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — If you are planning on going to the BSU game this Saturday vs. UT-Martin, here are some helpful parking and transportation tips:. Parking is free on a first come first served basis in Julia Davis, Ann Morrison, Kristin Armstrong, and Idaho Fallen Firefighters Memorial Parks. Parking is free until 9 a.m. the following morning for all BSU home games.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Idaho Woman wins $60,000 on Big Spin

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Two weeks ago, Melissa Gorham got the surprise of a lifetime when she bought four Idaho Lottery Big Spin tickets. One of the four tickets earned her the chance to visit Boise Towne Square and spin the Big Spin Wheel to claim the game’s fourth top prize.
BOISE, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Oregon Couple Killed in Southeast Idaho Plane Crash

PRESTON, Idaho (KLIX)-East Idaho authorities say an Oregon couple were killed in a plane crash Wednesday afternoon in Franklin County. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said in a statement the two had departed Boise and were headed to Rock Springs, Wyoming when their plane reportedly went down Wednesday morning east of Preston. Recovery crews were working to retrieve the bodies and inform family members. The sheriff's office said the couple had plans to make several cross country flights. Investigators were expected on scene today.
PRESTON, ID
KSLTV

Two killed in Idaho plane crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Idaho — A husband and wife from Oregon died Wednesday after their plane crashed in Franklin County, Idaho. Officials with the Franklin County Idaho Sheriff’s Office said they were notified about the crash at approximately 10:50 a.m. Wednesday. Upon further investigation, they discovered the plane was...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ID
103.5 KISSFM

The Hype is Real Surrounding Boise, Salt Lake City Railway Route

When it comes to traveling in and out of the Treasure Valley and really, in and out of the State of Idaho--the "ease" all depends on where you're going. Trying to get to the East Coast? Yeah, good luck. Trying to get to California? There's a quick, cheap flight for that. Going overseas? All we can say to that one is... LOL!
BOISE, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

As residents struggle with rising rent, North Idaho manufactured home park is no exception

While much of the conversation around real estate in Idaho has focused on how rising rents and home prices affect those who live in apartment communities and single-family homes, one segment of the housing population that is frequently left out is those living in manufactured or mobile homes. Housing advocates say manufactured home communities are […] The post As residents struggle with rising rent, North Idaho manufactured home park is no exception appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Town-Shaming Across the Treasure Valley Is The Worst Its Been In Eight Years

You've heard of slut-shaming. You've heard of job-shaming. And now, I present to you...town-shaming. While I'm hardly proud to present it, it's a subject that merits mention. If you ask me, town-shaming is exactly what it sounds like: one person from one town putting down another town and, or, its residents. Over the last eight years, I've experienced an unfair share of town-shaming in Idaho's Treasure Valley. But back then, I didn't have a catchy name for it. In the beginning, I was caught off-guard by the barbs and backhanded comments town-shamers would throw at me. Whether veiled or direct, one shamer after the next would express the low opinion they held for the cozy and semi-country hamlet known as Star.
STAR, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho's Housing Market and Move in Rate Drops Dramatically

For years Idaho, especially the Boise area, couldn't get a break from the housing markets rocket rise. Cost, prices, development were in full blown crazy mode with no end in sight. As you may have already heard rumors of or seen and experienced the slowdown yourself, it is definitely a different world out there than it was just two years ago. Homes used to go on sale and have bidding wars that day. Now homes in the Boise area are still selling but have tamed down quite a bit. While some real estate 'experts' claimed that the housing market would hit a full blown crash similar to 2007, we are not seeing that. However there is no denying that things are finally leveling out.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Police investigating fatal crash in Payette County

PAYETTE COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that occurred Thursday morning eastbound on I-84 near milepost 16 in Payette County. ISP said a 46-year-old man from Fruitland was driving a Jeep Cherokee when his vehicle sideswiped another car that was on the side of the road and occupied by a 19-year-old woman from Boise.
PAYETTE COUNTY, ID

