Mountain lion spotted in Garden City, West Boise
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho Fish and Game have received multiple reports this week, September 12 through the 14th, of a mountain lion in Garden City and West Boise neighborhoods. Two residential doorbell cameras captured footage of the animal, allowing Fish and G officials to confirm it was a...
Portion of Cougar Island on Payette Lake sold by State of Idaho
EAGLE, Idaho — There is a new partial owner of Cougar Island located on Payette Lake near McCall. The island is visible in a popular spot of the lake, with a family leasing a part of the property. The island is owned by the state, but Idaho is looking to sell the land to maximize financial return.
The 10 Best Boise Neighborhoods to Raise a Family in 2022
When you bought your last home, what factors did you consider? If you're raising a family, you no doubt wanted it to be safe for your kids, have plenty of family activities around and it didn't hurt if you were nearby your child's school. Which neighborhoods in Boise check all...
Parking tips for the BSU game this Saturday
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — If you are planning on going to the BSU game this Saturday vs. UT-Martin, here are some helpful parking and transportation tips:. Parking is free on a first come first served basis in Julia Davis, Ann Morrison, Kristin Armstrong, and Idaho Fallen Firefighters Memorial Parks. Parking is free until 9 a.m. the following morning for all BSU home games.
Idaho Woman wins $60,000 on Big Spin
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Two weeks ago, Melissa Gorham got the surprise of a lifetime when she bought four Idaho Lottery Big Spin tickets. One of the four tickets earned her the chance to visit Boise Towne Square and spin the Big Spin Wheel to claim the game’s fourth top prize.
Caldwell City Council expected to sign resolution supporting passenger train service
BOISE, Idaho — The Caldwell City Council on Thursday evening will consider a resolution to support restoration of Amtrak passenger rail service through southwestern Idaho, similar to the stance Boise Mayor Lauren McLean has taken on the issue. Resolution No. 315-22 supports the restoration of the Pioneer Line, which...
Idaho’s Favorite Beer Has Changed Over the Years
What brand does Idaho lean on when looking for an ice cold crisp beer to satisfy the craving? Well it has changed over the years... Last year the most 'trashy beer' consumed in Idaho was Keystone Light based on Google searches over a 12 month time frame. AskMen.com surveyed 1,000...
Oregon Couple Killed in Southeast Idaho Plane Crash
PRESTON, Idaho (KLIX)-East Idaho authorities say an Oregon couple were killed in a plane crash Wednesday afternoon in Franklin County. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said in a statement the two had departed Boise and were headed to Rock Springs, Wyoming when their plane reportedly went down Wednesday morning east of Preston. Recovery crews were working to retrieve the bodies and inform family members. The sheriff's office said the couple had plans to make several cross country flights. Investigators were expected on scene today.
Two killed in Idaho plane crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Idaho — A husband and wife from Oregon died Wednesday after their plane crashed in Franklin County, Idaho. Officials with the Franklin County Idaho Sheriff’s Office said they were notified about the crash at approximately 10:50 a.m. Wednesday. Upon further investigation, they discovered the plane was...
The Hype is Real Surrounding Boise, Salt Lake City Railway Route
When it comes to traveling in and out of the Treasure Valley and really, in and out of the State of Idaho--the "ease" all depends on where you're going. Trying to get to the East Coast? Yeah, good luck. Trying to get to California? There's a quick, cheap flight for that. Going overseas? All we can say to that one is... LOL!
As residents struggle with rising rent, North Idaho manufactured home park is no exception
While much of the conversation around real estate in Idaho has focused on how rising rents and home prices affect those who live in apartment communities and single-family homes, one segment of the housing population that is frequently left out is those living in manufactured or mobile homes. Housing advocates say manufactured home communities are […] The post As residents struggle with rising rent, North Idaho manufactured home park is no exception appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Town-Shaming Across the Treasure Valley Is The Worst Its Been In Eight Years
You've heard of slut-shaming. You've heard of job-shaming. And now, I present to you...town-shaming. While I'm hardly proud to present it, it's a subject that merits mention. If you ask me, town-shaming is exactly what it sounds like: one person from one town putting down another town and, or, its residents. Over the last eight years, I've experienced an unfair share of town-shaming in Idaho's Treasure Valley. But back then, I didn't have a catchy name for it. In the beginning, I was caught off-guard by the barbs and backhanded comments town-shamers would throw at me. Whether veiled or direct, one shamer after the next would express the low opinion they held for the cozy and semi-country hamlet known as Star.
Payette woman participates in Idaho Lottery's Big Spin Winner event
BOISE, Idaho — A Payette woman will be spinning for a chance to win up to $100,000, as part of Idaho Lottery's Big Spin Winner event at the Boise Towne Square Mall, Wednesday afternoon. Melissa Gorham works as a non-emergency medical transport driver in Payette; she is also the...
Court dismisses Idaho GOP lawsuit against Bonneville County organization
BOISE, Idaho — The lawsuit filed less than a week before the primary election by the Idaho Republican Party and then-Chairman Tom Luna against the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee has been dismissed. The Idaho GOP's lawsuit accused the Bonneville County organization of violating party bylaws and state election...
Idaho’s Housing Market and Move in Rate Drops Dramatically
For years Idaho, especially the Boise area, couldn't get a break from the housing markets rocket rise. Cost, prices, development were in full blown crazy mode with no end in sight. As you may have already heard rumors of or seen and experienced the slowdown yourself, it is definitely a different world out there than it was just two years ago. Homes used to go on sale and have bidding wars that day. Now homes in the Boise area are still selling but have tamed down quite a bit. While some real estate 'experts' claimed that the housing market would hit a full blown crash similar to 2007, we are not seeing that. However there is no denying that things are finally leveling out.
Court records: Horseshoe Bend city councilman accused of grand theft for stealing money from fire district
HORSESHOE BEND, Idaho — In the spring, KTVB reported that the Horseshoe Bend Fire Protection District announced a member was let go for allegedly using district money for personal use. We uncovered who that person is. KTVB obtained court documents showing Curtis Corvinus allegedly stole thousands of dollars from...
Police investigating fatal crash in Payette County
PAYETTE COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that occurred Thursday morning eastbound on I-84 near milepost 16 in Payette County. ISP said a 46-year-old man from Fruitland was driving a Jeep Cherokee when his vehicle sideswiped another car that was on the side of the road and occupied by a 19-year-old woman from Boise.
Middleton junior cowboy bucking health crisis
MIDDLETON, Idaho — Tripp Odiaga is a rodeo star in the making. “He’s a very spunky, energetic little cowboy,” Tripp’s mother Shyann Wilson said. But now, the nine-year-old cowboy is bucking a big health scare. Wilson said Tripp got sick on Labor Day. “We thought maybe...
New Caldwell corn maze offers family fun on Chicken Dinner Road
BOISE, Idaho — Fall is right around the corner and fall weather will soon be settling into Idaho. Along with raking leaves, picking pumpkins and getting ready for Halloween, an adventure through a corn maze might be part of your fall plans. For Thursday's You Can Grow It, KTVB...
Idaho's first In-N-Out Burger locations are closer to reality
BOISE, Idaho — No grand openings are scheduled yet, but those wondering if In-N-Out Burger will ever set up shop in Idaho have a little reassurance. Plans for locations in Boise and Meridian are still moving forward. The Boise Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday approved a conditional use...
