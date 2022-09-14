Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Developers paid $1.8B to San Diego communities, but few reap benefits
SAN DIEGO — Karla Dagdag and her daughter walk along a dirt and rock trail toward the Paradise Hills skate park, the path kicking up on their shoes. The nearby playground is sandy with rusty swings and climbing bars and paint-peeled picnic tables, including one with graffiti on it.
KPBS
Cal State San Marcos receives nearly $3 million for stem cell mentoring
COMPASS — or Creating Opportunities through Mentorship and Partnership Across Stem Cell Science — is intended to work to prepare a diverse group of undergraduate students for careers in regenerative medicine by combining research opportunities with mentorship experiences. COMPASS at CSUSM recruits local high school students to the university to train them in stem cells and life sciences.
KPBS
San Diego Art Prize winners study the weight of colonization
The San Diego Art Prize exhibition opens at the Central Library Art Gallery this weekend, showcasing new works from the 2022 winners Alida Cervantes, Angélica Escoto, Carlos Castro and Cog•nate Collective. The San Diego Art Prize was established in 2006 by San Diego Visual Arts Network. As a...
KPBS
San Diego’s Black Arts & Culture District aims to empower and heal
Walk into the World Famous Imperial Barber Shop, and it's chock-full of paintings, photographs and artifacts that pay homage to Black history in San Diego and beyond. The shop sits in the heart of the recently designated Black Arts & Culture district in Encanto. “We’re wanting this community to actually...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC San Diego
Deep-Sea Monsters Ball: Very Rare ‘Megamouth' Sharks Spotted off San Diego
Imagine it: You're miles and miles off the coast of San Diego, it's a sunny, singular day, with a glassy ocean and hyper cerulean skies. The deep blue of the water is uninterrupted as far as your sight will carry you. Until you see it, them, fins, sharks, sloooooow sharks,...
kusi.com
Breakthrough discovery at Scripps in La Jolla may help treat diabetes
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A new discovery by Scripps Research in La Jolla may be a game changer in the world of treating disease. Neuroscientists have found a way to make body tissue transparent through a technique called Hybrid. Through this technique they discovered how fat in the body communicates with the brain. This new technique can transform the world of prescription drugs by allowing scientists to map how pills disperse throughout the body.
KPBS
Lessons learned from San Diego’s COVID misinformation panels
In July 2021, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy warned that misinformation — which he defined as “false, inaccurate, or misleading according to the best available evidence” — was an “urgent threat” to public health. Given misinformation’s effects on the nation’s ability to control the spread of COVID-19 he offered several strategies that individuals, medical professionals, the media, tech and, of course, governments could implement in order to combat it.
Visitors to get rare chance to explore iconic Scripps Pier
If you have ever wanted to watch a sunset on the iconic Scripps Pier, you will have a chance to this fall.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPBS
San Diego company creates partnership to mine lithium for battery powered cars
The future of battery-powered cars depends on lithium. And now San Diego-based EnergySource Minerals has partnered with Compass Minerals to extract the metal from supplies of brine water in Utah. EnergySource is licensing its technology to Compass, which wants to operate a lithium mine on the Great Salt Lake. EnergySource...
Exclusive: San Diego’s Storied Hotel del Coronado Is Expanding With 75 Lavish Private Residences
Hollywood isn’t the only Cali locale with buildings that have graced the big screen. A little more than 120 miles south of Sunset, San Diego’s beachfront Hotel del Coronado has its own claim to cinematic fame. It made a memorable cameo in 1959’s Some Like It Hot alongside Marilyn Monroe, Jack Lemon and Tony Curtis. The storied national landmark just proved it’s by no means stuck in time, though. The Hotel del Coronado team has revealed exclusively to Robb Report that it is launching a collection of bookable private residences. The Shore House at Del will bring guests more privacy—and luxury—than...
News 8 KFMB
Extremely rare 'megamouth' shark sighting near San Diego
Fishermen spotted two megamouth sharks 30 miles from the coast. Megamouth sharks have only been seen a few hundred times throughout history.
kusi.com
SVP Michael Martinez moves into Borrego Springs, community outraged
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sexually violent predator Michael Martinez has officially moved into a home on Running M Rd. in Borrego Springs. Badger is classified as a sexually violent predator, a designation for those convicted of sexually violent offenses and diagnosed with a mental disorder that makes them likely to re-offend. After serving their prison sentences, SVPs undergo treatment at state hospitals, but may also petition courts to continue treatment in supervised outpatient locations.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News 8 KFMB
San Diego Wave, Bad Bunny set to bring massive crowds this weekend
San Diego Wave’s first home game of the season at Snapdragon stadium is sold out. Bad Bunny's back-to-back shows at Petco Park are sold out.
Judge rules City of San Diego overcharged water customers $79 million since 2014
SAN DIEGO — Months after a judge ruled the City of San Diego is overcharging some water customers, the city has yet to pay up, or make changes to its rates. Attorneys say the delay is costing taxpayers millions in penalty fees. They filed the case back in 2017,...
KPBS
San Diego's mayor gets national spotlight in discussion of hate and extremism
San Diego mayor Todd Gloria was one of four mayors invited to the White House Thursday for a summit on combating hate and extremism, called United We Stand. Gloria joined one other Democrat and two Republican mayors at a panel discussion hosted by former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. The discussion centered on how to bring about unity. As an example of San Diego's efforts, Gloria cited the creation of one of the newest city offices.
‘You Have Failed, Us and Yourself’ – Bill Walton Has Had It with the Mayor’s Approach to Homelessness
For the last several weeks, Bill Walton, the basketball legend, Grateful Dead fan and avid bicyclist – perhaps San Diego’s most famous resident – has been sending Mayor Todd Gloria emails about the homeless crisis in San Diego. He’s extremely frustrated. “you have failed, us and...
escondidograpevine.com
Escondido’s Grape Day Festival stomped through history
Despite the intense heat in Southern California the last few weeks, and the sudden hurricane and rain just one day before, The Grape Day Festival held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 was a complete success. We had perfect weather, comparatively, as the community of Escondido, California...
sandiegoville.com
San Diego Chinese Food Destination Golden Chopsticks Opens Long-Awaited Second Location
After more than 25 years in business, Chinese food destination Golden Chopsticks has opened a second San Diego location. Operated by the Chen family since opening in 1995, Golden Chopsticks has been drawing hungry San Diegans to National City for its menu of Americanized Chinese food classics, including their super popular salt and pepper chicken wings. Last Spring, it was announced that the restaurant would be replicating in San Diego's Mira Mesa, opening in the shopping plaza that also houses 85°C Bakery Cafe, Menya Ultra and Raising Cane's.
northcountydailystar.com
JC Resorts Loses Reidy Creek Golf Course Contract in Escondido After 20 Years
On September 14, the Escondido City Council voted unanimously to award a five-year contract for management and operation of the Reidy Creek Golf Course to Escondido Golf, LLC, an affiliate of Petaluma-based CourseCo, Inc. JC Resorts operated the course since its opening in 2002, but according to a City of Escondido staff report, the property failed to achieve levels of income that would have enabled it to pay back or subsidize tax-exempt Lease Revenue bonds issued by the City in April 2001 for the construction of the golf course, forcing the Escondido General Fund to make debt service payments that average about $361,000 per year.
KPBS
San Diego weekend arts events: Alexis Smith, zines, funk and kickball
This weekend, the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego's La Jolla campus opens a new exhibition that chronicles the long career of Los Angeles artist Alexis Smith. Smith has two significant works on view at UC San Diego as part of the Stuart Art Collection: 1992's 560-foot-long "Snake Path," and the 1987 mural "Same Old Paradise," which was installed in 2021, and had served as the inspiration for "Snake Path."
Comments / 0