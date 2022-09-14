Read full article on original website
Stephen Carter
2d ago
Misleading title....a car was stolen and it just so happened that the victims little kids were in the back seat. They obviously didn't want the kids
Reply(16)
42
Philip Cook
2d ago
Meanwhile the US State Department advises Americans not to travel to Mexico because it's dangerous. Raeford is not on the list.
Reply(16)
28
Vanessa Goins
2d ago
Ah heck to the naw! I hope they find them, track them down and arrest them! Lock them up for good and throw away the keys! I'm so glad that they did not harm the victim or the two little girls.
Reply(1)
9
Comments / 114