ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raeford, NC

Comments / 114

Stephen Carter
2d ago

Misleading title....a car was stolen and it just so happened that the victims little kids were in the back seat. They obviously didn't want the kids

Reply(16)
42
Philip Cook
2d ago

Meanwhile the US State Department advises Americans not to travel to Mexico because it's dangerous. Raeford is not on the list.

Reply(16)
28
Vanessa Goins
2d ago

Ah heck to the naw! I hope they find them, track them down and arrest them! Lock them up for good and throw away the keys! I'm so glad that they did not harm the victim or the two little girls.

Reply(1)
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Raeford community concerned while deputies search for masked suspects

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — After a robbery and kidnapping at a gas station in Raeford Tuesday evening, the community is on high alert. “I’m watching… I’m watching out. I won’t come at night anymore and get gas. It’s crazy,” said Cornelius Kelly while filling up his car at the Lucky Stop gas station near Highway 401 and Rockfish Road.
RAEFORD, NC
cbs17

Woman arrested in Moore County drug bust, deputies say

WEST END, N.C. (WNCN) — Moore County deputies say they arrested a woman after a drug bust in West End. Deputies say they executed a search warrant Thursday on the 600 block of NC Highway 73 after a drug investigation. They found cocaine, oxycodone, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and marijuana...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Lumberton police search for suspects in Monday theft

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Lumberton police are searching for two suspects believed to be involved in a theft on Monday. Police are searching for Shawn Lee Jones, 45, of Rowland, and Sean Rogers, 37, of Lumberton on charges of felony breaking and entering and felony larceny after breaking and entering, according to police. Police didn’t […]
LUMBERTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hoke County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Raeford, NC
County
Hoke County, NC
Raeford, NC
Crime & Safety
WBTW News13

2 juveniles, woman accused of breaking into 9 Lumberton businesses

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Two juveniles and a woman have been charged after Lumberton police said they broke into nine businesses early Tuesday morning. Jennifer Lynn Britt, 42, of Lumberton, was arrested and charged with eight counts of felony breaking and entering, three counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering, eight counts of felony […]
LUMBERTON, NC
richmondobserver

Suspect sought in Dobbins Heights shooting

ROCKINGHAM — Investigators with the Richmond County Sheriff’s office are seeking a suspect in a shooting last week that resulted in one victim and a school lockdown. Sherman Cornelius Bass Jr., 26, is suspected of pulling the trigger in the area of Earl Franklin Drive in Dobbins Heights that sent another man to a hospital on Sept. 8, the sheriff’s office confirms.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

County Crime Report: Sept. 16

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:22 a.m., police responded to a residence on North Lee Street following a report of two stolen bicycles, valued at $1,300. The case is closed by means other than arrest. Sept. 9. ROCKINGHAM — At 5:19 p.m., police responded to a residence on Rockingham Road following...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime
cbs17

Man arrested for shooting, attempted murder in Dunn, police say

DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — City of Dunn police say they have arrested a man who was wanted for attempted first-degree murder. Officers say Sarell Cordaro McArthur had outstanding warrants for a shooting that happened Tuesday at the D&H Mart on North Clinton Ave. McArthur had been last seen driving...
DUNN, NC
The Richmond Observer

Rockingham Police, other agencies search 3 apartments on Cauthen Drive; no details yet available

ROCKINGHAM — Several people were arrested and detained Thursday following a “lengthy” investigation into drug activity at a local apartment complex. Detectives with the Rockingham Police Department’s Vice/Narcotics Unit executed search warrants at three apartments on Cauthen Drive, according to a media release posted on Facebook early Thursday afternoon.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTW News13

Pregnant woman killed in Marion shooting, deputy coroner says

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — A pregnant woman was killed Wednesday night in a shooting in Marion, according to Marion County Deputy Coroner Jim Gray. The shooting happened along Wallace Circle. The victim was identified as 31-year-old Vanessa Cross, Gray said. Family members told him Cross was about eight months pregnant. Gray said the unborn baby […]
MARION, SC
nrcolumbus.com

Two charged with stabbing each other in Whiteville

An argument on Whiteville’s westside late Tuesday, Sept. 13, led to a man and a 17-year-old stabbing each other, with both now facing charges. According to Whiteville Police Lt. Andre Jackson, the incident happened in the 300 block of Rosemary Street right before midnight. At that time, a 17-year-old stabbed Kendrick Sinkler, 32, in the eye with a fork during an argument. And while going back and forth, Sinkler then stabbed the juvenile in the shoulder with a knife.
WHITEVILLE, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Police ID man killed in shooting outside Fayetteville apartment

The Fayetteville Police Department has identified the man who was shot and killed Tuesday night, Sept. 13 outside a Fayetteville apartment. Nicholas Antonio Bobo, 22, had multiple gunshot wounds when officers found him outside his apartment, the Police Department said in a release. He died at the scene, police said.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

Person in custody after barricade situation in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person is in custody after a barricade situation Wednesday afternoon in Marion County, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies tried to serve a probate court pickup on Rose Court in the Nichols area when the subject threatened law enforcement and barricaded himself inside, according to the sheriff’s […]
MARION COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy