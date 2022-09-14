Read full article on original website
Parishville Man Arrested After Allegedly Stealing Guns from Family Member’s Garage
A Saint Lawrence County man is facing charges after an alleged theft. Troopers were called to a site located on County Route 47 in Parishville, New York for a call regarding the alleged theft of firearms at approximately 7:38am on Monday, September 12, 2022. According to a written release from...
Did NYS Trooper Try to Scam Walmart with Bogus Return?
A New York State Trooper is finding himself on the wrong side of a felony complaint in connection with the return of an item purchased at a big box store. The alleged incident happened at the Walmart in Watertown on September 13 when Errol Oskay - an off duty NYS Trooper - returned a children's riding toy item, state police officials said. The store's asset protection department called State Police after discovering the item Oskay returned in the box was 'an older, much-weathered model of the riding toy inside.' officials said.
Here Kitty Kitty! Huge Cat Seen Walking Through Upstate New York Cemetery
Here kitty kitty. This huge cat was seen walking through a cemetery in Upstate New York. But what is it?. Rebecca Klimek came across what she believed was a bobcat in Tupper Lake while heading to the cemetery with her mom Paula Churco Hoffay and sister Heather Hansen. "We stopped to look for my beloved grandparents' graves. We rounded a corner and this absolutely beautiful bobcat was right in the middle of the cemetery Road."
