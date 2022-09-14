ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swin Cash brings McKeesport girls basketball team to Hall of Fame induction ceremony

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- WNBA star and McKeesport native Swin Cash was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame on Sunday night and invited her alma mater's girls basketball team as her guests of honor.Cash is a two-time NCAA champion, three-time WNBA champion, and two-time Olympic gold medalist. She was one of 13 inductees this year.The McKeesport Area High School girls basketball team was invited as guests for the ceremony that was held in Massachusetts.In her speech, Cash stressed the important of the next generation of players to advance the game forward."I'm sitting amongst the greatest in this room and hopeful for the next generation of ballers and social responsibility to bring this whole world along with them," Cash said.Cash is currently serving as the Vice President of Basketball Operations and Team Development for the New Orleans Pelicans. 
MCKEESPORT, PA
Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield says team missed opportunities against Florida State

Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield seemed to have his team in control of the game, but missed opportunities kept the Cardinals from maintaining the advantage against Florida State. The Cardinals had a chances to build a two-score, or more, lead by halftime, but instead settled for 21-14 advantage. Unable to create added breathing room on the scoreboard haunted the Cardinals in the second half as the visiting Seminoles scored 21 points in the final two quarters from a come-from-behind 35-31 victory.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
