Swin Cash brings McKeesport girls basketball team to Hall of Fame induction ceremony
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- WNBA star and McKeesport native Swin Cash was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame on Sunday night and invited her alma mater's girls basketball team as her guests of honor.Cash is a two-time NCAA champion, three-time WNBA champion, and two-time Olympic gold medalist. She was one of 13 inductees this year.The McKeesport Area High School girls basketball team was invited as guests for the ceremony that was held in Massachusetts.In her speech, Cash stressed the important of the next generation of players to advance the game forward."I'm sitting amongst the greatest in this room and hopeful for the next generation of ballers and social responsibility to bring this whole world along with them," Cash said.Cash is currently serving as the Vice President of Basketball Operations and Team Development for the New Orleans Pelicans.
Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield says team missed opportunities against Florida State
Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield seemed to have his team in control of the game, but missed opportunities kept the Cardinals from maintaining the advantage against Florida State. The Cardinals had a chances to build a two-score, or more, lead by halftime, but instead settled for 21-14 advantage. Unable to create added breathing room on the scoreboard haunted the Cardinals in the second half as the visiting Seminoles scored 21 points in the final two quarters from a come-from-behind 35-31 victory.
Pitt's Starting QB vs. WMU Comes Down to Gametime Decision
The Pitt Panthers still have "no clarity" on their quarterback situation for Week 3.
Pitt Basketball Fills Open Roster Spot with Former WPIAL G
The Pitt Panthers have filled their last open roster spot.
For Pitt, Bounce Back Games Come Best Served as Revenge
The Pitt Panthers have a special grin thinking about quieting a Western Michigan crowd.
Recruits react to Florida State's comeback win over Louisville
Commits and targets share their thoughts after a big road victory for the Seminoles.
Elliott Explains Why NASCAR Should Have A Shorter Season
The Hendrick Motorsports driver doesn’t think the number of races matters but rather how far into fall and football season the racing schedule stretches.
Sam Greene, fast-rising Maryland defensive lineman, commits to USC Trojans on national television
During halftime of St. Frances Academy's game at Venice (Florida) on ESPN2, Sam Greene put an end to his recruitment. With his team leading 14-3, the 6-foot-2, 260-pound defensive lineman was down to a final four - Boston College, Penn State, Texas A&M and USC - and announced his ...
What Win Over Texas A&M Would Mean for Miami
What are the implications of a potential Miami win against Texas A&M?
Pitt Coaches Stand by Kicker After Rough Outing
Despite a 2-4 showing against Tennessee, Pitt Panther coaches have faith in their kickers.
Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. Florida State | Game 3
The Cardinals host the Seminoles in their first home game of the 2022 season.
Mountaineers Handle the Tigers
West Virginia gets in the win column with a lopsided win over Towson
