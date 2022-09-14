Read full article on original website
Medevac Alabama certificate of need application pending approval
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Next week, the Mobile City Council will be considering the application of Medevac Alabama to bring their emergency services to Mobile. During the height of the COVID 19 pandemic, the health care system became overwhelmed, including EMS workers. The owner of Medevac Alabama says the company just wants to do what it can to help and the help is needed. According to a study by AAA, about one third of emergency medical service workers left the field back in 2020.
AltaPointe Health & City of Mobile team up to prevent falls
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Did you know that every 14 seconds, an older adult is treated in an emergency department for a fall-related injury? Or that falls are the leading cause of both fatal and nonfatal injuries for people 65 and older? And according to the National Council on Aging, the financial toll for older adult falls is expected to reach over $101 billion by 2030.
People still recovering from Hurricane Sally two years later
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Today marks two years since Hurricane Sally ravaged the Gulf Coast. It might have been a slow storm moving at only two miles an hour, but it left a lasting impact. Baldwin County residents say they’ll never forget it. Some Baldwin County residents say they...
Drawings, plans released for new Daphne Animal Shelter
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s out with the old and in with the new by the time 2024 gets here. A new animal shelter will replace the outdated, small current shelter on Johnson Road in Daphne, with a price tag of close to $4 million. “Let’s be real. If you go to our current shelter, […]
MCSO notified about vapes possibly laced with fentanyl inside a Mobile County school
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile County Sheriff's Office is looking at the possibility of vapes laced with fentanyl inside Mary G. Montgomery High School in Semmes. Adrianna Taylor, the 15-year-old girl who died after taking pills laced with fentanyl a couple weeks ago, went to Mary G. Montgomery.
New assistant superintendent for Baldwin County Public Schools
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Board of Education announced the hiring of Joe Sharp to be the assistant superintendent for Baldwin County Public Schools. Joe Sharp has spent the last 30 years in education and the last 17 in an administrative role. Most recently, Sharp was the principal at Robertsdale High School […]
Baldwin Co. gun range could close over road access dispute
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Shane Bailey may own Pigfarm Gun Range in Baldwin County, but he doesn't own the dirt road off County Road 87 he says customers have been using to get to the range since 2015. The road is now on Belle Fountain Land Company's property. Records show it was purchased last year.
Design team awarded Fairhope ‘triangle property’ project
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s known as the triangle property because of its shape. It’s located between Highway 98, Veterans Drive and Homestead Avenue and might be easy to miss, but that’s all about to change once the land is converted to a public park. “Walking trails, ADA accessible trails, maybe some biking trails those […]
Resident files lawsuit against Ocean Springs’ traffic cameras tagging uninsured cars
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Several cars flow in and out of Ocean Springs, and the city is cracking down on uninsured cars with traffic cameras through a company named Securix. The city says if someone pays a $300 Securix ticket, it receives $150 of that payment. According to Julian...
City of Spanish Fort purchases 144-acre waterfront property for public park
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s not much to look at now, but the City of Spanish Fort has a vision for 144 acres just south of Bay Minette Creek along Highway 225. “It’s huge for our city, first off it’s going to give us a 144-acre park,” said Mayor Mike McMillian. “That’s big for […]
‘Get the trash out of the splash’: 35th Annual Alabama Coastal Cleanup is underway
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Folks along the Gulf Coast were busy deep cleaning the shorelines for Saturday’s 35th annual Alabama Coastal Cleanup. Close to 600 volunteers coming out to help beautify the city of Fairhope and its shoreline. The cleanup called on people in the community to try and...
Lawsuit filed by former George Co. superintendent advances, claims board discriminated against her
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — A federal lawsuit filed against the George County School District is moving forward after a motion to dismiss was denied Thursday, Sept. 15. The lawsuit, filed by Pam Touchard, alleges the district’s board of education discriminated against her by denying her any employment opportunity after her term as superintendent ended. […]
Daphne restaurant owner now battling City Hall in continued struggle over unpaid taxes
Guido’s and Cousin Vinny’s restaurants and Daphne City Hall are a tennis ball toss away from one another. A small parking lot is often shared by the two, and the restaurants have long been a popular place for pizza, steaks, seafood and calzones for City Hall employees and visitors.
Jackson County Sheriff warns parents about scam impacting children
More than a hundred songwriters from across the country debuting new music right here on the coast. More than a hundred songwriters from across the country debuting new music right here on the coast. Granny’s Alliance calls South Mississippi home. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Right now, most of...
2 years later: Hurricane Sally’s impact on Pensacola
Friday marks two years since Hurricane Sally made landfall in Baldwin County causing extensive damage and flooding across Southern Alabama and Northwest Florida.
Daphne considering allowing medical marijuana dispensaries
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — Medical marijuana dispensaries could be coming to Baldwin County. Alabama’s medical marijuana industry is on the fast track. According to reports, there have been nearly 200 requests for business licenses since lawmakers legalized the controlled substance for medical use in February, 2021. The city...
Bay Road Art Jubilee showcases local artists
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This weekend was a chance for residents along Bay Road to get to meet their neighbors and also show off their creativity. They’re calling it “Bay Road Art Jubilee” -- essentially a big block party -- where neighbors can showcase their homemade artwork.
Family members provide update on Mobile store owner shot in robbery
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News has received an update on a victim shot during a robbery. According to Mobile Police, 69-year-old Grover Stewart was shot in the back when two teenagers tried to rob him at Mother’s Finest Convenience Store. 19-year-old Jalunnie Bradley and a 16-year-old boy were...
Gulf Shores seeking $60M to incentivize ALDOT bridge project
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — The push to build a third bridge to Alabama's beaches is growing stronger as the city of Gulf Shores is seeking millions to help move the long-delayed project forward. Gulf Shores city officials said a new bridge is critical to easing traffic congestion to...
Five Alabama schools honored with 2022 National Blue Ribbon award
Five Alabama schools are among the 297 nationwide winners of the 2022 National Blue Ribbon for their exemplary performance on state assessments. The Blue Ribbon award is the highest national honor given by the U.S. Department of Education to a school. The winners, announced today by the U.S. Department of...
