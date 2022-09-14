ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile County, AL

WPMI

Medevac Alabama certificate of need application pending approval

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Next week, the Mobile City Council will be considering the application of Medevac Alabama to bring their emergency services to Mobile. During the height of the COVID 19 pandemic, the health care system became overwhelmed, including EMS workers. The owner of Medevac Alabama says the company just wants to do what it can to help and the help is needed. According to a study by AAA, about one third of emergency medical service workers left the field back in 2020.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

AltaPointe Health & City of Mobile team up to prevent falls

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Did you know that every 14 seconds, an older adult is treated in an emergency department for a fall-related injury? Or that falls are the leading cause of both fatal and nonfatal injuries for people 65 and older? And according to the National Council on Aging, the financial toll for older adult falls is expected to reach over $101 billion by 2030.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

People still recovering from Hurricane Sally two years later

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Today marks two years since Hurricane Sally ravaged the Gulf Coast. It might have been a slow storm moving at only two miles an hour, but it left a lasting impact. Baldwin County residents say they’ll never forget it. Some Baldwin County residents say they...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Drawings, plans released for new Daphne Animal Shelter

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s out with the old and in with the new by the time 2024 gets here. A new animal shelter will replace the outdated, small current shelter on Johnson Road in Daphne, with a price tag of close to $4 million. “Let’s be real. If you go to our current shelter, […]
DAPHNE, AL
WKRG News 5

New assistant superintendent for Baldwin County Public Schools

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Board of Education announced the hiring of Joe Sharp to be the assistant superintendent for Baldwin County Public Schools. Joe Sharp has spent the last 30 years in education and the last 17 in an administrative role. Most recently, Sharp was the principal at Robertsdale High School […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

Baldwin Co. gun range could close over road access dispute

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Shane Bailey may own Pigfarm Gun Range in Baldwin County, but he doesn't own the dirt road off County Road 87 he says customers have been using to get to the range since 2015. The road is now on Belle Fountain Land Company's property. Records show it was purchased last year.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Design team awarded Fairhope ‘triangle property’ project

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s known as the triangle property because of its shape. It’s located between Highway 98, Veterans Drive and Homestead Avenue and might be easy to miss, but that’s all about to change once the land is converted to a public park. “Walking trails, ADA accessible trails, maybe some biking trails those […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
WKRG News 5

Lawsuit filed by former George Co. superintendent advances, claims board discriminated against her

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — A federal lawsuit filed against the George County School District is moving forward after a motion to dismiss was denied Thursday, Sept. 15. The lawsuit, filed by Pam Touchard, alleges the district’s board of education discriminated against her by denying her any employment opportunity after her term as superintendent ended. […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
utv44.com

Daphne considering allowing medical marijuana dispensaries

DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — Medical marijuana dispensaries could be coming to Baldwin County. Alabama’s medical marijuana industry is on the fast track. According to reports, there have been nearly 200 requests for business licenses since lawmakers legalized the controlled substance for medical use in February, 2021. The city...
DAPHNE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Bay Road Art Jubilee showcases local artists

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This weekend was a chance for residents along Bay Road to get to meet their neighbors and also show off their creativity. They’re calling it “Bay Road Art Jubilee” -- essentially a big block party -- where neighbors can showcase their homemade artwork.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Family members provide update on Mobile store owner shot in robbery

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News has received an update on a victim shot during a robbery. According to Mobile Police, 69-year-old Grover Stewart was shot in the back when two teenagers tried to rob him at Mother’s Finest Convenience Store. 19-year-old Jalunnie Bradley and a 16-year-old boy were...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Gulf Shores seeking $60M to incentivize ALDOT bridge project

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — The push to build a third bridge to Alabama's beaches is growing stronger as the city of Gulf Shores is seeking millions to help move the long-delayed project forward. Gulf Shores city officials said a new bridge is critical to easing traffic congestion to...
GULF SHORES, AL

