kclu.org
Local non-profit focuses on helping undocumented residents when disaster hits
For the first time, leaders from over 30 grassroots immigrant-serving organizations across California that responded to the pandemic and other disasters will get together for the summit. "805 UndocuFund was created in 2018 when the Thomas Fire hit Santa Barbara County and Ventura Counties," explained María Melo, Executive Director of...
kclu.org
Unemployment up statewide, and in Tri-Counties
Just released figures show a spike in unemployment on the Central and South Coasts, as well as statewide. Ventura County’s jobless rate went from 3.2% in July, to 3.5% in August. Santa Barbara showed a month-to-month increase from 2.8% to 2.9%. And, the unemployment rate in San Luis Obispo...
kclu.org
Potential new answer to the drought: floating desalination systems off the Central, South Coasts?
Almost daily, we’re being reminded that we can’t take something as simple as a glass of water for granted, as the impacts of the drought continue to grow. But now, officials with an innovative company are preparing to test a new approach in Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties to turning sea water into drinking water.
moorparkreporter.com
Expected downpour turns into a heavy let down for Ventura County residents
This past weekend, Southern California faced winds and rain brought on by Tropical Storm Kay following a severe 10-day heat wave. For many Ventura County residents, the storm did not live up to its expectations. The highly anticipated Tropical Storm Kay was expected to bring heavy winds, rain and flooding...
Santa Barbara Independent
'Poop Water' Floated as Solution to Santa Barbara County's Water Woes
A fascinating if dismal report of the state of Santa Barbara County aquifers went to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, prompting an odd “poop-fest” of a discussion of toilet-to-tap options, which are technically called “indirect potable reuse.”. The yearly report showed charts spanning decades of groundwater-level...
Santa Barbara Independent
Water War Breaks Out over Cannabis Cultivation in Santa Barbara County
The Coalition for Responsible Cannabis filed an administrative action that if successful could wreak havoc on 22 major cannabis cultivation sites that are now drawing water from wells that draw from the Santa Ynez River. According to legal papers attorney filed Tuesday, attorney Marc Chytilo is demanding the state’s Water Resources Control Board issue a cease-and-desist order to each of cannabis cultivators improperly drawing water from the river. He also requested the state water board join with Fish and Wildlife to initiate a comprehensive investigation of cannabis cultivation along the Santa Ynez River.
Noozhawk
Rain Expected in Santa Barbara County Starting Sunday
Santa Barbara County could see some rain and cooler temperatures early next week, with North County expecting to see about a half inch of rain. National Weather Service forecaster Ryan Kittell told Noozhawk that a storm system should be moving into California early next week, bringing rain to the area either Sunday night or Monday.
Granada Hills homeowner sued for hoarding by L.A. County
Los Angeles County filed a public nuisance complaint against a homeowner due to a hoarding issue that has plagued neighbors for years, despite the property falling within the Los Angeles City limits.
kclu.org
Plane makes emergency landing on South Coast beach
It was a shocking sight for some beachgoers. A light plane made an emergency landing on a South Coast beach. It happened just after 4:30 Friday afternoon, near Ventura’s Marina Park. There were three people on board, and no one was hurt. There’s no word on what led to...
kvta.com
Firefighters From Ventura County Respond To Inland Empire Flash Flooding
A large contingent of specially trained firefighters from throughout Ventura County were dispatched in the middle of the night to help the San Bernardino County community of Yucaipa hard hit by flash flooding and mudflows. Urban Search and Rescue teams from Ventura County Fire, Ventura City Fire, and Oxnard City...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Homeless Camps in Old Town Goleta
I have been seeing homeless people living at the end of Magnolia Street in Old Town Goleta. I send many messages to the city and they tell me they deal with it, but the trash is left. Some residents want to clean it up ourselves but worry about possible confrontations....
spotonidaho.com
Patagonia's founder transfers ownership into two entities to help fight the climate crisis
CNN Patagonia's founder is transferring ownership of the company after nearly 50 years into two entities that will help fight the climate crisis. Patagonia is a private company based in Ventura, California, that sells outdoor apparel and equipment. Yvon Chouinard... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 07:27.
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood resident has safety concerns living in gated community next to SoFi Stadium
Inglewood residents living in the Renaissance, a residential gated community adjacent to SoFi Stadium continue to express their frustrations with the traffic and potential safety issues it brings. During the Sept. 13 city council meeting one of the residents came forward to speak on being “trapped” in the community on...
Ventura County Reporter
Tensions rise over Ventura's General Plan
Downtown Ventura jewelry store owner Debbie Fox created quite a stir with a website she helped launch last month that raised questions about the General Plan update under development by Ventura city officials. The website titled “Preserve Downtown Ventura” included an animation showing boxy, six-story buildings sprouting on the tops...
signalscv.com
Barger praises Caltrans crews for 'ingenious' I-5 solution
Following the end of the nightly full closures of the Interstate 5 in Castaic due to construction needs and repairs, Supervisor Kathryn Barger praised the Caltrans construction crews for completing their work in a timely fashion. The California Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that three northbound lanes on Interstate 5...
culvercityobserver.com
Rain Barrel Giveaway Events Announced
West Basin Municipal Water District (West Basin) announced today that it will host five drive-through rain barrel pick-up events at locations throughout the service area to give away a total of 1500 barrels. The event series will begin on Saturday, September 24, 2022 and conclude on Saturday, November 19. Eligible program participants must register at http://www.westbasin.org/rain-barrels to reserve up to two free 50-gallon rain barrels valued at approximately $80 each.
Santa Clarita Radio
A Nightmare Experience With A Santa Clarita Homeowner's Association (HOA)
Homeowner’s Associations, better known as HOA’s are prevalent throughout the Santa Clarita Valley. While there are many benefits to an HOA, the potential exists for extreme challenges. This is the story of one such challenge. KHTS was approached by Steve Goodman, who resides in the North Park Community...
theregistrysocal.com
135,579 SQFT Lease Signed at Five-Building Simi Valley Industrial Complex
Los Angeles, CA — Newmark 1 announces a 135,579-square-foot industrial lease at Tapo Canyon Commerce Center, an under-construction, five-building, 342,557-square-foot industrial campus in Simi Valley, California. Newmark Vice Chairman John DeGrinis, SIOR, Executive Managing Director Patrick DuRoss, SIOR and Senior Managing Director Jeff Abraham, SIOR serve as the exclusive leasing advisors for the project and represented development partners Stream Realty Partners and QuadReal Property Group in the transaction.
26-Year-Old Saul Y. Martinez Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Oxnard (Oxnard, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Oxnard on Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened on Highway 118 west of Grimes [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
Rain is back in the forecast next week, for some
Make sure your umbrella is handy, because rain is coming back to some parts of the Central Coast late this weekend and into next week, according to the National Weather Service. A storm is expected to hit San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties later Sunday through Monday. Rain predictions from the Weather Service show […]
