Oxnard, CA

Unemployment up statewide, and in Tri-Counties

Just released figures show a spike in unemployment on the Central and South Coasts, as well as statewide. Ventura County’s jobless rate went from 3.2% in July, to 3.5% in August. Santa Barbara showed a month-to-month increase from 2.8% to 2.9%. And, the unemployment rate in San Luis Obispo...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Water War Breaks Out over Cannabis Cultivation in Santa Barbara County

The Coalition for Responsible Cannabis filed an administrative action that if successful could wreak havoc on 22 major cannabis cultivation sites that are now drawing water from wells that draw from the Santa Ynez River. According to legal papers attorney filed Tuesday, attorney Marc Chytilo is demanding the state’s Water Resources Control Board issue a cease-and-desist order to each of cannabis cultivators improperly drawing water from the river. He also requested the state water board join with Fish and Wildlife to initiate a comprehensive investigation of cannabis cultivation along the Santa Ynez River.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Rain Expected in Santa Barbara County Starting Sunday

Santa Barbara County could see some rain and cooler temperatures early next week, with North County expecting to see about a half inch of rain. National Weather Service forecaster Ryan Kittell told Noozhawk that a storm system should be moving into California early next week, bringing rain to the area either Sunday night or Monday.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
kclu.org

Plane makes emergency landing on South Coast beach

It was a shocking sight for some beachgoers. A light plane made an emergency landing on a South Coast beach. It happened just after 4:30 Friday afternoon, near Ventura’s Marina Park. There were three people on board, and no one was hurt. There’s no word on what led to...
VENTURA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Homeless Camps in Old Town Goleta

I have been seeing homeless people living at the end of Magnolia Street in Old Town Goleta. I send many messages to the city and they tell me they deal with it, but the trash is left. Some residents want to clean it up ourselves but worry about possible confrontations....
GOLETA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood resident has safety concerns living in gated community next to SoFi Stadium

Inglewood residents living in the Renaissance, a residential gated community adjacent to SoFi Stadium continue to express their frustrations with the traffic and potential safety issues it brings. During the Sept. 13 city council meeting one of the residents came forward to speak on being “trapped” in the community on...
Ventura County Reporter

Tensions rise over Ventura’s General Plan

Downtown Ventura jewelry store owner Debbie Fox created quite a stir with a website she helped launch last month that raised questions about the General Plan update under development by Ventura city officials. The website titled “Preserve Downtown Ventura” included an animation showing boxy, six-story buildings sprouting on the tops...
VENTURA, CA
signalscv.com

Barger praises Caltrans crews for ‘ingenious’ I-5 solution

Following the end of the nightly full closures of the Interstate 5 in Castaic due to construction needs and repairs, Supervisor Kathryn Barger praised the Caltrans construction crews for completing their work in a timely fashion. The California Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that three northbound lanes on Interstate 5...
CASTAIC, CA
culvercityobserver.com

Rain Barrel Giveaway Events Announced

West Basin Municipal Water District (West Basin) announced today that it will host five drive-through rain barrel pick-up events at locations throughout the service area to give away a total of 1500 barrels. The event series will begin on Saturday, September 24, 2022 and conclude on Saturday, November 19. Eligible program participants must register at http://www.westbasin.org/rain-barrels to reserve up to two free 50-gallon rain barrels valued at approximately $80 each.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
theregistrysocal.com

135,579 SQFT Lease Signed at Five-Building Simi Valley Industrial Complex

Los Angeles, CA — Newmark 1 announces a 135,579-square-foot industrial lease at Tapo Canyon Commerce Center, an under-construction, five-building, 342,557-square-foot industrial campus in Simi Valley, California. Newmark Vice Chairman John DeGrinis, SIOR, Executive Managing Director Patrick DuRoss, SIOR and Senior Managing Director Jeff Abraham, SIOR serve as the exclusive leasing advisors for the project and represented development partners Stream Realty Partners and QuadReal Property Group in the transaction.
SIMI VALLEY, CA
KTLA

Rain is back in the forecast next week, for some

Make sure your umbrella is handy, because rain is coming back to some parts of the Central Coast late this weekend and into next week, according to the National Weather Service. A storm is expected to hit San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties later Sunday through Monday. Rain predictions from the Weather Service show […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

