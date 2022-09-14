ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

KKTV

WATCH: Snow and ice preparations underway in Colorado Springs

11 News is speaking with a representative from Gallus Medical Detox Centers to highlight "Recovery Month." Call 1-800-662-4357 for substance abuse help. DUI enforcement in Colorado Springs is set to start on Sept. 15. Updated: 6 hours ago. Snow plows have started training in Colorado Springs in preparation for winter.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: DUI enforcement in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Crime & Safety
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Angry customer arrested after threating restaurant staff with a gun in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman was arrested early Saturday morning in Colorado Springs after threatening to shoot restaurant staff with a gun, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said the woman was an angry customer and threatened staff at a restaurant in the 500 block of S. Circle Drive around 3:30 The post Angry customer arrested after threating restaurant staff with a gun in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Shooting near Palmer High sends school into secure status Friday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Palmer High School students witnessed a fight Friday morning near the 7-Eleven gas station by the school and after reporting it to police, the school was placed under secure status. Colorado Springs Police said the fight involved a bike theft and the suspect was shot in the leg. The wound The post Shooting near Palmer High sends school into secure status Friday morning appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Man from Fountain dies following auto-ped crash in Gleneagle north of Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation is underway after a pedestrian died following a crash in a neighborhood north of Colorado Springs. Colorado State Patrol is reporting they were called to an area in Gleneagle at about 7 in the morning on Thursday. A pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle near Gleneagle Drive and Hunting Beach Drive. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital where he passed away from his injuries.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Covington Homes, Santorini model, featured in Colorado Springs Parade of Homes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Parade of homes is taking place Sep. 10-25 where you can see $500,000 homes all the way up to three million. Covington Homes, Santorini model, is part of their terrace series. The model is 3,693 square feet with four bedrooms, 3 and a half-bath, with the option of a three car garage. The price range for this model is 629,018 and it’s located in Peyton, Colorado.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Snow and ice preparations begin in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It may feel like summer still, but Colorado Springs snow plow drivers are getting ready for winter. The city Public Works Department started it’s annual snow and ice training for plow drivers Wednesday. Day one of the training was a cone course for drivers to navigate through and classroom work. Day two is doing test drives on the roads, so you may see plows out Thursday.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Information on road, Incline closures for Pikes Peak Ascent and Marathon

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Hundreds of runners are descending on Manitou Springs this weekend for the annual Pikes Peak Ascent and Marathon. The Ascent, happening Saturday, will take runners up the Barr Trail to top of Pikes Peak. For the Pikes Peak Marathon, runners will turn around at the summit and finish in Manitou Springs.
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Colorado man reportedly shoots at postal worker because he thought they were stealing mail

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is facing serious charges after authorities believe he fired shots at a postal worker in El Paso County. The incident happened on Sept. 15 at about 4:20 p.m. in the Calhan area, east of Colorado Springs. Deputies were called to the 9900 block of Calhan Highway after reports someone was shooting a gun outside of a home. Calhan police joined deputies in responding to the scene and learned two people had been shot at. No one was hit.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
kdnk.org

Steel City exhibit chronicles Pueblo steelworkers’ historic strike

A new exhibit from History Colorado at the El Pueblo History Museum chronicles the historic steelworkers strike that began in the early 1980s. Over more than two decades, steelworkers and their families fought for labor rights, while the wider community came together to support them. Zach Werkowitch, lead developer on...
PUEBLO, CO

