A Swarm of Butterflies and Dragonflies Have Landed in Colorado SpringsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Pikes Peak Library Promoting Children's Library Cards With Prizes in SeptemberColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
"Doggy Day Out" Provides a Welcome Break for Shelter DogsColorado JillDivide, CO
Shake Deals at Smashburger and IHOP on National Milkshake Day (September 12th)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Air Force Academy Planetarium Fall 2022 Schedule and New Reservation SystemColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
KKTV
International Association of Fire Fighters hold memorial for first time since 2019 in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) will hold a memorial for fallen firefighters at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs on Saturday. This is the first time the event will be held in person since 2019, and the names of 469 firefighters will be memorialized...
KKTV
Major northeastern Colorado Springs intersection back open ahead of schedule along Powers
Major northeastern Colorado Springs intersection back open ahead of schedule along Powers
KKTV
WATCH: Snow and ice preparations underway in Colorado Springs
WATCH: Snow and ice preparations underway in Colorado Springs
KKTV
WATCH: DUI enforcement in Colorado Springs
WATCH: DUI enforcement in Colorado Springs
Angry customer arrested after threating restaurant staff with a gun in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman was arrested early Saturday morning in Colorado Springs after threatening to shoot restaurant staff with a gun, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said the woman was an angry customer and threatened staff at a restaurant in the 500 block of S. Circle Drive around 3:30 The post Angry customer arrested after threating restaurant staff with a gun in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
WATCH: Snow plow training starts ahead of winter in Colorado Springs
WATCH: Snow plow training starts ahead of winter in Colorado Springs
Shooting near Palmer High sends school into secure status Friday morning
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Palmer High School students witnessed a fight Friday morning near the 7-Eleven gas station by the school and after reporting it to police, the school was placed under secure status. Colorado Springs Police said the fight involved a bike theft and the suspect was shot in the leg. The wound The post Shooting near Palmer High sends school into secure status Friday morning appeared first on KRDO.
Watch a Comical Colorado Horse Completely Photobomb His Owner
This is one of my favorite horses ever and that's saying something. His name is Wesley. He's a 12-year-old Colorado horse who is known for comically photobombing his owner and I have new video to prove it. This fun moment was just shared out of Colorado Springs, Colorado. Here's the...
KRDO
Parties trapped after a traffic accident on Bell Mountain Dr. and Vickers Dr.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is currently on the scene of a traffic accident at Bell Mountain Dr. and Vickers Dr. CSFD is working to extract an unknown number of trapped parties. CSFD is asking people to avoid the area while crews are working.
Driver involved in Fremont hit and run found, 87-year-old’s property repaired
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — The driver involved in a hit and run that damaged an 87-year-old Fremont County man’s property has been located. According to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), troopers responded to the crash at a home in the 1700 block of Sherman Avenue in Cañon City just before 9 a.m. on Sept. 8. […]
KKTV
Man from Fountain dies following auto-ped crash in Gleneagle north of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation is underway after a pedestrian died following a crash in a neighborhood north of Colorado Springs. Colorado State Patrol is reporting they were called to an area in Gleneagle at about 7 in the morning on Thursday. A pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle near Gleneagle Drive and Hunting Beach Drive. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital where he passed away from his injuries.
KKTV
Suspect in Colorado Springs standoff accused of threatening to shoot restaurant staff
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspect who allegedly threatened to shoot restaurant staff and then barricaded themself inside a home in southeast Colorado Springs is now in custody. Police put Farrington Street and surrounding blocks on a shelter-in-place order for about an hour Saturday morning while they tried to...
KKTV
Suicide Prevention Awareness Month: Signs parents should be aware of if their child is struggling
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. 11 News spoke with the Children’s Hospital Colorado about signs parents should be aware of it their child is struggling with their mental health. “I don’t think there’s a time where it’s too early to start talking about...
6-year-old bicyclist dies in vehicle vs bike crash in Colorado
A 6-year-old girl has been identified as the victim of a bicycle versus vehicle crash in Colorado Springs, according to a news release from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) on Wednesday. The accident occurred on Monday, September 5 at around 2:50 PM, according to officials. Upon arrival, first responders...
KKTV
Covington Homes, Santorini model, featured in Colorado Springs Parade of Homes
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Parade of homes is taking place Sep. 10-25 where you can see $500,000 homes all the way up to three million. Covington Homes, Santorini model, is part of their terrace series. The model is 3,693 square feet with four bedrooms, 3 and a half-bath, with the option of a three car garage. The price range for this model is 629,018 and it’s located in Peyton, Colorado.
350-pound bear found living in dense Colorado residential area near grade school
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, a 350-pound bear was found living in the heart of a dense residential area in Colorado Springs, near an elementary school. This prompted a rescue mission to remove the bear from this area, preventing the potential for a negative interaction that could have resulted in the euthanization of the bear.
KKTV
Snow and ice preparations begin in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It may feel like summer still, but Colorado Springs snow plow drivers are getting ready for winter. The city Public Works Department started it’s annual snow and ice training for plow drivers Wednesday. Day one of the training was a cone course for drivers to navigate through and classroom work. Day two is doing test drives on the roads, so you may see plows out Thursday.
KKTV
Information on road, Incline closures for Pikes Peak Ascent and Marathon
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Hundreds of runners are descending on Manitou Springs this weekend for the annual Pikes Peak Ascent and Marathon. The Ascent, happening Saturday, will take runners up the Barr Trail to top of Pikes Peak. For the Pikes Peak Marathon, runners will turn around at the summit and finish in Manitou Springs.
KKTV
Colorado man reportedly shoots at postal worker because he thought they were stealing mail
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is facing serious charges after authorities believe he fired shots at a postal worker in El Paso County. The incident happened on Sept. 15 at about 4:20 p.m. in the Calhan area, east of Colorado Springs. Deputies were called to the 9900 block of Calhan Highway after reports someone was shooting a gun outside of a home. Calhan police joined deputies in responding to the scene and learned two people had been shot at. No one was hit.
kdnk.org
Steel City exhibit chronicles Pueblo steelworkers’ historic strike
A new exhibit from History Colorado at the El Pueblo History Museum chronicles the historic steelworkers strike that began in the early 1980s. Over more than two decades, steelworkers and their families fought for labor rights, while the wider community came together to support them. Zach Werkowitch, lead developer on...
