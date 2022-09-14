Read full article on original website
Elizabeth Calanchi
2d ago
Thank You Our Precious Saviour Jesus Christ for finding This Elderly Man and bringing him home safe to his Family 💯❣️🙏🏼❣️🙏🏼❣️🙏🏼❣️🙏🏼❣️🙏🏼
KOLD-TV
Man missing from Sahuarita
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sahuarita police are asking for the public’s help finding a man who was reported missing earlier this week. Officers say 70-year-old Leonard Baker was last seen around 11 a.m. Sept. 9 at his home. He was reported missing the next day. His truck...
Tucson street "takeovers" kick into higher gear
So-called “car meet-ups” or “side-shows” are happening more often in Tucson this year, according to law enforcement.
AZFamily
Troopers discover nearly 300 pounds of meth during traffic stops near Tucson
TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two traffic stops led to Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers arresting two men with loads of meth, including one driver who was hauling over 250 pounds of the drug, near Tucson earlier this week. On Wednesday, a trooper pulled over 61-year-old Jesus R. Enriquez, who was driving on Interstate 10 near Marana. The trooper searched Enriquez’s sedan and discovered nearly 31 pounds of meth hidden in compartments.
KOLD-TV
National adoption weekend at Pima Animal Care Center
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima Animal Care Center is calling on you to adopt. The shelter said they only have four kennels available after taking in more than 100 dogs recently. This weekend is “National Adoption Weekend” which means all pets are free to adopt!. PACC...
KOLD-TV
Tucson-area agencies unite to combat street racing
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Law enforcement agencies across Pima County have joined forces after seeing a stark increase in illegal street racing. According to Pima County sheriff’s deputies, some of these races have resulted in fatal collisions. Last weekend, deputies made 36 arrests, issued several citations and...
KOLD-TV
Day 4 of murder trial : Christopher Clements’ phone shows “unusual activity” the night of Maribel Gonzalez’ disappearance, consistent with being in the area her body was found
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The first murder trial of accused Tucson child killer 40-year-old Christopher Clements continued Friday, Sept. 16, with the state calling two more witnesses to the stand. Clements is facing several charges for allegedly kidnapping and killing 6-year-old Isabel Celis in 2012 and 13-year-old Maribel...
KOLD-TV
‘There’s no doubt it’s serious’: Tucson water expert weighs in on looming crisis
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - This monsoon season has been a good one for Arizona. But, even with all the rain and an ongoing water crisis many still have questions. Cities are being told to conserve water, and others saying this is just the beginning. “You just can’t sugar...
TPD: Semi truck stuck near Broadway Boulevard
The Tucson Police Department responds to a stuck on the roadway semi-truck near Broadway Boulevard. The semitruck got stuck southbound of Camino Seco and East Broadway
Mexican citizens arrested with multiple weapons and high capacity magazine
Tucson Sector Border Patrol found two handguns, a rifle and a dual drum magazine in the car during a search.
KOLD-TV
New interactive map helps Pima County families find parks, playgrounds to enjoy
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County has a new tool to make it easier for families to find nearby recreational options. Simply type in your address to find the locations near you where your kids can play. The interactive map show locations for several amenities, attractions, courts, fields...
KOLD-TV
El Charro celebrates 100 years in business
“There’s not doubt it’s serious”: Tucson water expert weighs in on looming crisis. A group of Belgian firefighters traveled to the Old Pueblo to train with the Tucson Fire Department. Former girlfriend of accused child killer Christopher Clements’ continues testimony in murder trial - clipped version.
KOLD-TV
Nearly 200 arrested last weekend in illegal street racing sting
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police took nearly 200 people into custody last weekend in connection with two large-scale street races. Officers said 124 adults and 53 juveniles were arrested between Friday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 11. Five guns were also recovered during the sting. Authorities said...
KOLD-TV
Some PCC leaders say they’ve been threatened after KOLD Investigation
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Pima Community College board member has come forward about a serious safety concern. During the Sept. 14 board meeting, Maria Garcia announced she was told some board members and the chancellor now fear for their safety after receiving threats. This comes just weeks...
KOLD-TV
Authorities respond to ‘prank call’ about shooting at Tucson High
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities responded to a false report of a shooting at Tucson High on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The Tucson Police Department confirmed officers checked the campus and surrounding area and found no evidence of a shooting. Tucson High Principal Elizabeth Rivera called it a prank...
KOLD-TV
Sahuarita police investigate false claim of kidnapping attempt
SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police in Sahuarita say a child made up a story of an attempted kidnapping to avoid getting in trouble for leaving school without permission. Police received a report of an attempted kidnapping near Anza Trail School on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Officers learned that a man connected to a particular vehicle grabbed an 8-year-old near Anza Trail School, 15490 S. Rancho Sahuarita Boulevard.
L.A. Weekly
One Killed in Pedestrian Crash near Craycroft Road [Tucson, AZ]
Hit-and-Run Collision near 22nd Street and Craycroft Road Results in One Fatality. The crash happened on September 11th, near the intersection of 22nd Street and Craycroft Road. According to Tucson Police Department, a man was walking in the area when he was fatally struck by a vehicle. The driver of...
Video shows moments before vehicle-pedestrian crash in Tucson
So far in 2022, Tucson Police have responded to 29 pedestrian fatalities. That's 10 more than what was reported at this time last year.
thisistucson.com
30 must-see museums to check out in Tucson ✈️🎨📸
This story was created by #ThisIsTucson and underwritten by Hughes Federal Credit Union. Thank you for supporting the local organizations that support us!. We all know Tucson is known for its clear skies and sunny weather. The warm weather allows locals and visitors alike to participate in various outdoor activities, like hiking and outdoor markets, nearly year-round.
KOLD-TV
TPD investigating misconduct allegations against former officer
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after they were notified of possible misconduct by an off-duty officer last month. According to a news release from TPD, the allegations, which were of sexual misconduct, prompted an administrative investigation by the department’s Office of Professional Standards. TPD...
