Pima County, AZ

Elizabeth Calanchi
2d ago

KOLD-TV

Man missing from Sahuarita

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sahuarita police are asking for the public's help finding a man who was reported missing earlier this week. Officers say 70-year-old Leonard Baker was last seen around 11 a.m. Sept. 9 at his home. He was reported missing the next day. His truck...
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

Troopers discover nearly 300 pounds of meth during traffic stops near Tucson

TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two traffic stops led to Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers arresting two men with loads of meth, including one driver who was hauling over 250 pounds of the drug, near Tucson earlier this week. On Wednesday, a trooper pulled over 61-year-old Jesus R. Enriquez, who was driving on Interstate 10 near Marana. The trooper searched Enriquez's sedan and discovered nearly 31 pounds of meth hidden in compartments.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

National adoption weekend at Pima Animal Care Center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima Animal Care Center is calling on you to adopt. The shelter said they only have four kennels available after taking in more than 100 dogs recently. This weekend is "National Adoption Weekend" which means all pets are free to adopt!. PACC...
TUCSON, AZ
Pima County, AZ
Crime & Safety
County
Pima County, AZ
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
KOLD-TV

Tucson-area agencies unite to combat street racing

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Law enforcement agencies across Pima County have joined forces after seeing a stark increase in illegal street racing. According to Pima County sheriff's deputies, some of these races have resulted in fatal collisions. Last weekend, deputies made 36 arrests, issued several citations and...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Day 4 of murder trial : Christopher Clements' phone shows "unusual activity" the night of Maribel Gonzalez' disappearance, consistent with being in the area her body was found

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The first murder trial of accused Tucson child killer 40-year-old Christopher Clements continued Friday, Sept. 16, with the state calling two more witnesses to the stand. Clements is facing several charges for allegedly kidnapping and killing 6-year-old Isabel Celis in 2012 and 13-year-old Maribel...
TUCSON, AZ
#Kold News 13
KOLD-TV

El Charro celebrates 100 years in business

"There's not doubt it's serious": Tucson water expert weighs in on looming crisis. A group of Belgian firefighters traveled to the Old Pueblo to train with the Tucson Fire Department. Former girlfriend of accused child killer Christopher Clements' continues testimony in murder trial - clipped version.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Nearly 200 arrested last weekend in illegal street racing sting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police took nearly 200 people into custody last weekend in connection with two large-scale street races. Officers said 124 adults and 53 juveniles were arrested between Friday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 11. Five guns were also recovered during the sting. Authorities said...
TUCSON, AZ
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOLD-TV

Some PCC leaders say they've been threatened after KOLD Investigation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Pima Community College board member has come forward about a serious safety concern. During the Sept. 14 board meeting, Maria Garcia announced she was told some board members and the chancellor now fear for their safety after receiving threats. This comes just weeks...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Authorities respond to 'prank call' about shooting at Tucson High

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities responded to a false report of a shooting at Tucson High on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The Tucson Police Department confirmed officers checked the campus and surrounding area and found no evidence of a shooting. Tucson High Principal Elizabeth Rivera called it a prank...
KOLD-TV

Sahuarita police investigate false claim of kidnapping attempt

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police in Sahuarita say a child made up a story of an attempted kidnapping to avoid getting in trouble for leaving school without permission. Police received a report of an attempted kidnapping near Anza Trail School on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Officers learned that a man connected to a particular vehicle grabbed an 8-year-old near Anza Trail School, 15490 S. Rancho Sahuarita Boulevard.
SAHUARITA, AZ
L.A. Weekly

One Killed in Pedestrian Crash near Craycroft Road [Tucson, AZ]

Hit-and-Run Collision near 22nd Street and Craycroft Road Results in One Fatality. The crash happened on September 11th, near the intersection of 22nd Street and Craycroft Road. According to Tucson Police Department, a man was walking in the area when he was fatally struck by a vehicle. The driver of...
thisistucson.com

30 must-see museums to check out in Tucson ✈️🎨📸

This story was created by #ThisIsTucson and underwritten by Hughes Federal Credit Union. Thank you for supporting the local organizations that support us!. We all know Tucson is known for its clear skies and sunny weather. The warm weather allows locals and visitors alike to participate in various outdoor activities, like hiking and outdoor markets, nearly year-round.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

TPD investigating misconduct allegations against former officer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after they were notified of possible misconduct by an off-duty officer last month. According to a news release from TPD, the allegations, which were of sexual misconduct, prompted an administrative investigation by the department's Office of Professional Standards. TPD...
TUCSON, AZ

