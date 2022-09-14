ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

‘Chicago Fire’ Halts Production After Shots Fired Near Set

By J. Kim Murphy
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3noLD8_0hvl4Dfu00

Filming on “ Chicago Fire ” was halted on Wednesday afternoon after a gunman fired at a group of people nearby the production set for NBC’s marquee drama series.

In a statement to news media, the Chicago Police Department shared that an unidentified individual carrying a handgun shot at a group of people standing in the 5900 block of W. Madison Street at approximately 1:45 p.m local time. The suspect then fled the area in a dark-colored SUV.

Authorities shared that nobody was struck by the gunman. The incident is currently under investigation.

A source close to the production shared that reports regarding the decision to suspend filming after the shooting were accurate. Immediately following the incident, the production entered its standard security protocols.

No individuals involved with the production sustained any injuries, nor were any involved in the shooting itself. It remains unclear when filming on “Chicago Fire” will restart.

“Chicago Fire” will premiere the first episode of its 11th season on Sept. 21. The program is only one in the lineup of Windy City-set television series from Wolf Entertainment — the banner also produces “Chicago P.D.” and “Chicago Med,” both also aired on NBC. The “Chicago” franchise will air in consecutive timeslots on Wednesday evenings this fall. Continuing to draw strong ratings after several years on the air, the lineup has become a cornerstone for NBC’s programming over the past few years.

“Chicago Fire” comes from Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, as do both other active “Chicago” series.

Representatives for NBCUniversal and Wolf Entertainment were not immediately available for comment regarding the shooting.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 16

Related
Variety

Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Donnie Wahlberg Set First-Look Unscripted TV Deal With Lionsgate

Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg and Donnie Wahlberg have signed a three-year first-look deal for unscripted projects with Lionsgate Television. The deal will see the couple produce and develop unscripted and reality projects, documentaries, short form productions, and non-fiction podcasts via their newly formed company, Work Baby Productions. Lionsgate company Pilgrim Media will provide development support and the production services entity for sold projects under the terms of the deal. “Our focus as a couple, and as partners, is to bring light to projects that we are passionate about,” said Wahlberg and McCarthy Wahlberg. “Our new partners at Pilgrim and Lionsgate share...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘The Woman King’ Prevails With Projected $18 Million Opening Weekend

“The Woman King” has found its throne at the box office. The Sony release is drumming up a projected $18 million opening from 3,765 locations, in line with most analysts’ estimates heading into the weekend. The epic also benefited from landing some premium format auditoriums, such as Imax, lending an additional boost to revenue. Though that doesn’t necessarily qualify as a grand opening, it’s a solid start for the action film, which carries a $50 million production budget and has no ties to existing franchises. What’s more, it’s more than enough for “The Woman King” to top box office charts on a...
MOVIES
Variety

David A. Arnold, Standup Comedian and Showrunner, Dies at 54

David A. Arnold, a comedian and showrunner known for his standup work and as creator and showrunner of Nickelodeon’s “That Girl Lay Lay,” died unexpectedly on Wednesday. He was 54. “It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our husband, father, brother and friend, David A. Arnold,” Arnold’s family said in a statement. “David passed away peacefully today in his home and doctors have ruled the cause of death due to natural causes. Please keep our family in prayer and respect our privacy at this time as we are all shocked and devasted by this loss.” Arnold’s death...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick Wolf
Person
Jennette Mccurdy
FanSided

What’s next for Wallace Boden in Chicago Fire season 11?

There is no Firehouse 51 without Wallace Boden. What is next for Eamonn Walker’s character in Chicago Fire season 11? Will he still be around?. The key art for Chicago Fire season 11 is out, and it makes one thing clear. Eamonn Walker’s Wallace Boden is definitely returning. We didn’t think anything otherwise, but there is always that collective sigh of relief when we learn our favorite characters are coming back.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’: Why Lauren German Left the Show After Just 2 Seasons

One of the great things about television is that, unlike movies, you’re presented with a new addition to the story every week – sometimes every day. The various twists and turns of any given show can stretch on for years, even decades. And while part of the appeal is not knowing what’s going to happen next, you always have a rough idea of what to expect from your favorite series.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Pd#Chicago Med#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Chicago Fire#Shooting#Television Series#Violent Crime#Nbc#Wolf Entertainment
E! News

Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32 After Unexpected Sudden Illness

Watch: Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32. Hollywood has lost a rising star. Actress Charlbi Dean, who portrayed Syonide on the former CW series Black Lightning, passed away on Aug. 29 from "an unexpected sudden illness," a rep for the South African star confirmed to NBC News. No further details about Dean's death have been shared publicly at this time.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Why everyone quit NCIS

NCIS is one of television's longest-running (and most successful) shows, having aired over 400 episodes and churned out three spin-off series: NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, and 2021's new series NCIS: Hawaii. With a dedicated fan-base and jaw-dropping storylines in abundance, it's no wonder why CBS renews the naval...
TV SERIES
Cheryl E Preston

General Hospital's Michael Blake Kruse is headed to Chicago P.D.

Michael Blake KruseInstagram screenshot Michael Fairman. General Hospital fans are wondering about the fate of Officer Rory Cabrero because his portrayer has a new primetime role. Michael Blake Kruse recently announced on Instagram that he will be working on Chicago P.D. The actor said he is happy to be filming in the Midwest again but gave no other details.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FanSided

Chicago PD: What does Halstead’s exit mean for Upton?

Chicago PD is gearing up for big changes. The long-running police procedural has confirmed that one of its main characters, Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer), will be leaving after season 10. It’s a tough pill to swallow for fans who have followed the character’s story for a decade, but it’s going to be even tougher on his onscreen wife, Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos).
TV SERIES
AOL Corp

Country singer Luke Bell found dead at age 32

Singer-songwriter Luke Bell has died at the age of 32. The country artist was first reported missing in Arizona on August 20. Bell's close friend, musician Matt Kinman, confirmed the news to Saving Country Music. Kinman was with Bell when he went missing. The singer was discovered on Monday "not far from where he disappeared, and in a manner we all feared he would be when we first heard the news," the blog notes.
ARIZONA STATE
Rolling Stone

Philadelphia Rapper PnB Rock Killed After Being Shot ‘Multiple Times’ at L.A. Restaurant

PnB Rock, best known for his groundbreaking take on the trap genre, was fatally shot in Los Angeles while dining at a South L.A. restaurant Monday afternoon.  According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the 30-year-old Philadelphia rapper, real name Rakim Allen, died after being shot “multiple times” at the Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles location on Manchester Boulevard during the course of a robbery around 1:15 p.m. local time. The rapper was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:59 p.m. As of now, LAPD officials haven’t named a suspect in the shooting — but an...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘The Rookie’ Adds ‘Chicago P.D.’ Alum to Season 5 Cast

One Chicago PD alum will be donning a badge once again as Lisseth Chavez joins The Rookie team in the fifth season of the hit ABC action-drama TV series. Chavez is slated to guest-star in multiple episodes of this popular Nathan Fillion-led series which will be premiering in homes all across the country on September 25.
TV SERIES
Variety

Variety

81K+
Followers
60K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy