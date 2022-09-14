‘Chicago Fire’ Halts Production After Shots Fired Near Set

Filming on “ Chicago Fire ” was halted on Wednesday afternoon after a gunman fired at a group of people nearby the production set for NBC’s marquee drama series.

In a statement to news media, the Chicago Police Department shared that an unidentified individual carrying a handgun shot at a group of people standing in the 5900 block of W. Madison Street at approximately 1:45 p.m local time. The suspect then fled the area in a dark-colored SUV.

Authorities shared that nobody was struck by the gunman. The incident is currently under investigation.

A source close to the production shared that reports regarding the decision to suspend filming after the shooting were accurate. Immediately following the incident, the production entered its standard security protocols.

No individuals involved with the production sustained any injuries, nor were any involved in the shooting itself. It remains unclear when filming on “Chicago Fire” will restart.

“Chicago Fire” will premiere the first episode of its 11th season on Sept. 21. The program is only one in the lineup of Windy City-set television series from Wolf Entertainment — the banner also produces “Chicago P.D.” and “Chicago Med,” both also aired on NBC. The “Chicago” franchise will air in consecutive timeslots on Wednesday evenings this fall. Continuing to draw strong ratings after several years on the air, the lineup has become a cornerstone for NBC’s programming over the past few years.

“Chicago Fire” comes from Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, as do both other active “Chicago” series.

Representatives for NBCUniversal and Wolf Entertainment were not immediately available for comment regarding the shooting.