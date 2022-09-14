ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

For Russia's Putin, military and diplomatic pressures mount

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin mounted on the battlefield and in the halls of global power as Ukrainian troops pushed their counteroffensive Saturday to advance farther into Ukraine’s partly recaptured northeast. Western officials and analysts said Russian forces were apparently setting up a new defensive line in Ukraine’s northeast after the counteroffensive punched through the previous one, allowing Kyiv’s soldiers to recapture large swaths of land in the northeastern Kharkiv region that borders Russia. Putin, at a high-level summit in Uzbekistan this week, vowed to press his attack on Ukraine despite the recent military setbacks but also faced concerns by India and China over the drawn-out conflict. “I know that today’s era is not of war,” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the Russian leader in televised comments as they met Friday in Uzbekistan. “We discussed this with you on the phone several times, that democracy and dialogue touch the entire world.”
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Politics#Extradition#Ukraine#Turkey#Newshour#Russians#Americans#Kurdish
AFP

Queen Elizabeth's grandchildren mount vigil around coffin

Queen Elizabeth II's eight grandchildren mounted a vigil around her coffin Saturday as US President Joe Biden flew in ahead of the state funeral being planned for Britain's longest-serving monarch. The public have until 6:30 am (0530 GMT) on Monday to view the coffin before the queen is honoured with Britain's first state funeral in nearly six decades. 
WORLD
The Hill

Longtime CNN anchor Bernard Shaw dead at 82

Longtime CNN anchor and reporter Bernard Shaw died on Wednesday, the network announced. Shaw, 82, retired from journalism in the early 2000s and was one of CNN’s original anchors when the network launched in the 1980s. “He was our lead anchor for the next twenty years from anchoring coverage...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
Country
Sweden
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Army
Deadline

Anne Garrels Dies: Longtime Correspondent For NPR Was 71

Anne Garrels, longtime foreign correspondent for NPR, died of lung caner on Wednesday, the network announced. Garrels, who was 71, also worked for ABC News and NBC News. During her career, Garrels reported from the front lines in hotspots including Afghanistan, the Middle East and Iraq. She was one of the few reporters who remained in Baghdad at the outset of the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003, and she later chronicled her experiences in the book Naked in Baghdad. She was bureau chief for ABC News in Moscow and Central America. Garrels was born on July 2, 1951 in Springfield, MA. She moved...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'I think that the clever move is to invite him': CNN's Jake Tapper tells Biden to INVITE Trump to Queen's funeral - in latest example of hosts on the network pivoting to the political right

CNN's Jake Tapper suggested on his show 'The Lead' Friday that it would be 'clever' for President Biden to invite his predecessor Donald Trump to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral - as many wonder if the once-woke network is 'pulling to the political right.'. The statement from the network's chief DC...
POTUS
The Independent

Politico owner says his email asking colleagues to ‘pray’ for Trump was done in jest

Another media executive is walking back his remarks after making a potentially revealing comment about the presidency of Donald Trump and what it meant for the news business.Mathias Döpfner, owner of Politico parent company Axel Springer SE, initially denied to The Washington Post that he had asked his colleagues in an email sent late in the 2020 election season whether they wanted to “pray” for Mr Trump to be reelected.But when confronted with the email itself, he “allowed a glimmer of recognition”, according to the newspaper, and admitted sending the email before claiming that the line in question was...
POTUS
Deadline

Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow And Kaitlan Collins To Anchor New CNN Morning Show

Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins will anchor CNN’s new morning show, set to debut later this year with a new name, format and set. The retooled show has been a top priority of CNN’s chairman and CEO Chris Licht, who started in May. Lemon will end his nightly Don Lemon Tonight to host the new morning show. Harlow will switch from her 9-11 a.m. slot to join the show, and Collins, who has been the network’s chief White House correspondent, will serve as co-anchor and chief correspondent on the program. Collins will leave her role and move to New York,...
TV & VIDEOS
Fox News

ABC correspondent says White House wants to be ‘talking about literally anything else’ besides immigration

ABC White House correspondent Mary Alice Parks reported Thursday that the Biden administration wants to avoid talking about the immigration crisis at the southern border. Various Republican governors have been sending Illegal Immigrants to progressive states, with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis flying migrants to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts on Wednesday.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy