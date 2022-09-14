Read full article on original website
Related
WITN
Several Pitt County middle school students hospitalized as THC gummies & marijuana seized
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Law enforcement says several middle school students in an Eastern Carolina county were hospitalized after showing signs that they were impaired. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says at about 9:30 a.m. Friday, several Hope Middle School students were acting abnormally and showing signs of impairment.
WITN
Student in custody after gun found at Riverside High School
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A student is in custody after a gun was found on the campus of a Martin County high school. Martin County deputies said an anonymous tip was shared with school administrators Friday morning about a possible weapon on the campus of Riverside High School. Administrators...
WITN
Dowdy-Ficklen student section renamed following multi-million dollar donation
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The student section at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium has been renamed after a $2 million investment is made to East Carolina University. East Carolina University Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert and Pirate Club Executive Director Ryan Robinson announced today that the student section at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium will be named the Clark Family Boneyard.
WITN
Jacksonville releases heavily redacted police recordings from high school stabbing
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville police released more public records related to the deadly stabbing at Northside High School two weeks ago today. Saddique Melvin was killed, while another student was sent to the hospital with injuries in the September 1st attack. A 16-year-old boy has been charged with voluntary...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WITN
Woman takes Alford plea for 2004 Nash County killing
SPRING HOPE, N.C. (WRAL) - A Nash County woman charged in connection to the 2004 death of Deborah Deans took a plea deal in court. WRAL reports that Kimberly Hancock took an Alford plea to aiding and abetting voluntary manslaughter and concealment of death. Hancock was originally charged with first-degree murder when Deans’ remains were found in 2019.
WITN
Jacksonville parents and community members hold safety town hall meeting after Northside High School stabbing
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Residents of the Jacksonville community came together Thursday night for a town hall meeting to discuss safety. The gathering comes two weeks after the fatal stabbing at Northside High School. Jacksonville parent Anthony Sloane says talking directly to the youth about their perspectives will ultimately provide...
WITN
ECU student enrollment continues to drop
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University’s student headcount is continuing to fall. Statistics on the university’s website show that 27,152 students were enrolled for the fall 2022 semester. That marks a 3.1% decline from 28,021 in the fall of 2021. In the fall of 2020, 28,798 students...
WITN
University of Mount Olive student killed, three others injured in Wayne Co. crash
MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WITN) - A student at the University of Mount Olive was killed and three of his classmates were injured after a vehicle crash early Friday in Wayne County. The university said Peyton Lee, a senior agriculture major from Four Oaks, died in the accident. The Highway Patrol...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WITN
RECOGNIZE ME? Police say woman dumped 7 puppies in empty lot
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are looking for a woman they say dumped a litter of 7 puppies in an empty lot Thursday. The Greenville Police Department says it happened in the area of Skinner and Myrtle streets. “While we have a good idea of who it might be, warrants...
WITN
Greenville police release more information after shooting suspect arrested near high school
HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Many of us know Her Majesty The Queen from the television screen or the newspaper, but how many can say they spent one-on-one time as an adviser to the royal grounds?. LUCAMA, N.C. (WITN) - From the farm to your yoga pose, Sarah Ratley’s gaggle...
WITN
Wayne County deputies offering reward for information on homicide of Greenville man
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Wayne County deputies are asking for the public’s help in sharing information related to the homicide of a Greenville man. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says Alex Sharpless, 21, was found dead on Watershed Road, east of Goldsboro, on July 13th of this year. Deputies are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for his death.
WITN
Repeat offender gets 10 years for possession of fentanyl & interfering with monitoring device
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A repeat offender was found guilty by a jury Wednesday for interfering with an electronic monitoring device, misdemeanor possession of fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting a public officer. The Pitt County District Attorney’s Office says Norman Nobles was on post-release supervision for selling...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WITN
Pitt County Schools directs money to after-school programs
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Many parents know just how much virtual learning set students back across the country. Now, school board members in Pitt County are putting money into making up for those losses. They’re doing that by investing in after-school programs the area already has. WITN talked to...
WITN
Man wanted in Edgecombe County murder caught
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county have arrested a man wanted in a homicide that happened over the weekend. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Devin Hyman was arrested Thursday and charged with 1st-degree murder. Deputies said Monday that they got a call...
WITN
Washington Housing Authority breaks ground for neighborhood program
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -The Washington Housing Authority broke ground Friday for its neighborhood revitalization program. The program is a partnership with the City of Washington and will provide more affordable homes for low to moderate income families in Beaufort County. The ceremony took place at the corner of 6th and...
WITN
Greenville business bring awareness to need of more urban areas
Affordable housing options to expand in Beaufort County. Student in custody after gun found at Riverside High School. Student in custody after gun found at Riverside High School. Teens charged for robbing tobacco store at gunpoint, possession of stolen gun. Updated: 3 hours ago. Teens charged for robbing tobacco store...
WITN
Hispanic Heritage Month: Highlighting culture in Eastern Carolina
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Thursday marks the start of Hispanic Heritage Month. A little over 10% of North Carolina’s population is Hispanic, according to census data. WITN talked to one restaurant and an organization that serves the Hispanic community in Eastern Carolina to learn more about what they do.
WITN
Silver Alert issued for missing Chowan County man possibly headed to Greenville
CHOWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Chowan County man that officials say may be endangered. The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons says William Johnson, 85, may be headed to Greenville. He was last seen in Edenton and has a 2013 Hyundai Sonata with a North Carolina license plate of JAA6408.
WITN
City of Greenville participates in National Parking Day
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Head to any town or city and you will see parking spaces for cars, but Friday, some of those spaces were being used for a different purpose. Friday is what is known as National Parking Day and organizations in Greenville celebrated together uptown. There was a...
WITN
Affordable housing options to expand in Beaufort County
Student in custody after gun found at Riverside High School. Greenville business bring awareness to need of more urban areas. Greenville business bring awareness to need of more urban areas. Teens charged for robbing tobacco store at gunpoint, possession of stolen gun. Updated: 3 hours ago. Teens charged for robbing...
Comments / 0