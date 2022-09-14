ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

WITN

Student in custody after gun found at Riverside High School

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A student is in custody after a gun was found on the campus of a Martin County high school. Martin County deputies said an anonymous tip was shared with school administrators Friday morning about a possible weapon on the campus of Riverside High School. Administrators...
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Dowdy-Ficklen student section renamed following multi-million dollar donation

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The student section at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium has been renamed after a $2 million investment is made to East Carolina University. East Carolina University Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert and Pirate Club Executive Director Ryan Robinson announced today that the student section at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium will be named the Clark Family Boneyard.
GREENVILLE, NC
Greenville, NC
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
City
Greenville, NC
WITN

Woman takes Alford plea for 2004 Nash County killing

SPRING HOPE, N.C. (WRAL) - A Nash County woman charged in connection to the 2004 death of Deborah Deans took a plea deal in court. WRAL reports that Kimberly Hancock took an Alford plea to aiding and abetting voluntary manslaughter and concealment of death. Hancock was originally charged with first-degree murder when Deans’ remains were found in 2019.
NASH COUNTY, NC
WITN

ECU student enrollment continues to drop

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University’s student headcount is continuing to fall. Statistics on the university’s website show that 27,152 students were enrolled for the fall 2022 semester. That marks a 3.1% decline from 28,021 in the fall of 2021. In the fall of 2020, 28,798 students...
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecu#Sexual Assault#East Carolina University#Violent Crime
WITN

RECOGNIZE ME? Police say woman dumped 7 puppies in empty lot

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are looking for a woman they say dumped a litter of 7 puppies in an empty lot Thursday. The Greenville Police Department says it happened in the area of Skinner and Myrtle streets. “While we have a good idea of who it might be, warrants...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Wayne County deputies offering reward for information on homicide of Greenville man

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Wayne County deputies are asking for the public’s help in sharing information related to the homicide of a Greenville man. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says Alex Sharpless, 21, was found dead on Watershed Road, east of Goldsboro, on July 13th of this year. Deputies are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for his death.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WITN

Pitt County Schools directs money to after-school programs

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Many parents know just how much virtual learning set students back across the country. Now, school board members in Pitt County are putting money into making up for those losses. They’re doing that by investing in after-school programs the area already has. WITN talked to...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Man wanted in Edgecombe County murder caught

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county have arrested a man wanted in a homicide that happened over the weekend. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Devin Hyman was arrested Thursday and charged with 1st-degree murder. Deputies said Monday that they got a call...
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Washington Housing Authority breaks ground for neighborhood program

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -The Washington Housing Authority broke ground Friday for its neighborhood revitalization program. The program is a partnership with the City of Washington and will provide more affordable homes for low to moderate income families in Beaufort County. The ceremony took place at the corner of 6th and...
WASHINGTON, NC
WITN

Greenville business bring awareness to need of more urban areas

GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Hispanic Heritage Month: Highlighting culture in Eastern Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Thursday marks the start of Hispanic Heritage Month. A little over 10% of North Carolina’s population is Hispanic, according to census data. WITN talked to one restaurant and an organization that serves the Hispanic community in Eastern Carolina to learn more about what they do.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

City of Greenville participates in National Parking Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Head to any town or city and you will see parking spaces for cars, but Friday, some of those spaces were being used for a different purpose. Friday is what is known as National Parking Day and organizations in Greenville celebrated together uptown. There was a...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Affordable housing options to expand in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC

