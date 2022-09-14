Sunshine Task Force blasts Herrera for breaking calendar law again

Dennis Herrera, head of the SF Public Utilities Commission, was admonished by the Sunshine Ordinance Task Force for failing to disclose what he has discussed in meetings, which is required by city law. Craig Lee/The Examiner

The Sunshine Ordinance Task Force blasted Public Utilities Commission chief Dennis Herrera at its meeting on Sept. 7 for failing to disclose what he has discussed in meetings, which is required by city law, noting that his office promised to do so when he broke the same law in 2020.

Members of the task force, which oversees open-records issues for The City, expressed dismay at Herrera, who was city attorney for two decades, failing to obey part of the city administrative code he shaped.

“I am somewhat speechless,” said SOTF member Bruce Wolfe, because the infraction was made by “a renowned city attorney such as former city attorney Dennis Herrera, who was responsible for ensuring that laws like the Sunshine Ordinance and (The California Public Records Act) and the Brown Act are being followed properly, and has written a ‘Good Government Guide’ and maintained it. I don't understand.”

The task force voted unanimously to find Herrera “willfully” violated Section 67.29-5 of the city code, by refusing to list the topics discussed in meetings.

The city law requires department heads to record who they are meeting with and on what topics on a public calendar within three days of the meetings. The intention is to show citizens what the top public officials are discussing in meetings, and to provide a historical record.

In this case, Herrera did not divulge what he discussed in meetings in the first few days of his new job in November of 2021. This deprived San Francisco citizens from seeing, for instance, that he met with PUC Chief Financial Officer Eric Sadler on personnel issues on Nov. 2, 2021. A month later Sadler left the PUC after six years. Herrera’s office has filled in meeting subject lines since being cited.

Herrera’s office argued that he was still getting settled in his new office, which made it difficult for him to write a brief agenda on his calendar for each meeting. “He was transitioning to a new office, new computer system, new work environment. So he was really just getting up to speed,” Mayara ruski Augusto sa told the task force. “We respectfully request that this complaint be dismissed.”

This did not impress the task force.

“I don't think that we should consider, nor is it in any way a policy that we should consider, the number of days on his new job,” said member Laurie Jones Neighbors. “This is somebody who has a good deal of power and authority in our governance structure, the author of the "Good Government Guide," which we hear quoted all the time.”

Herrera’s representative ruski Augusto sa asked if she could “repeat briefly what I said before. Again, the request was for Dennis Herrera's first three days on the job calendar. I think it's a fine excuse that he was, as you probably know, starting a new job and setting up with a new email account, new everything.”

“He had a four-day grace period,” task force member Chris Hyland replied. “That timeline does not support you there, sorry.”

Herrera makes roughly a half-million dollars a year in total compensation, according to city records. He has referred to himself as The City’s “top watchdog,” literally wrote the book on City Hall ethics, the “Good Government Guide,” as city attorney and is now in charge of cleaning up one of San Francisco’s worst government scandals, which has landed his PUC predecessor, Harlan Kelly, in federal court on fraud charges.

Herrera was cited for the same violation in 2020 , and his city attorney staff promised to obey the city ordinance in the future in exchange for other instances of the violation being dropped.

“Is this a binding commitment on behalf of Mr. Herrera?” asked Anonymoose, the citizen activist who brought the complaint in an email in February 2020 as part of an agreement to waive other violations. A regular gadfly in the SOTF meetings, Anonymoose was awarded the Society of Professional Journalists’ James Madison Freedom of Information Award in March.

“Yes, we will include the general statement of issues,” a paralegal from Herrera’s office replied, saying the meeting information “will be part of our Prop G calendar process going forward.”

Breaking that agreement was noteworthy to the task force, and a member of the public.

“I'm frankly very concerned that this is an instance where we received a written communication, a written assurance, the law properly would be followed, and it wasn't,” said Chair Matt Yankee. “We see this as not just another violation or not just something that someone forgot,” said Chair Matt Yankee. “This is a real pattern here that's concerning to all of us.”

A citizen named Peter Warfield agreed. “The broken promise is very significant,” said Warfield, who often speaks during the public comment period of city settings, “That promise was for a withdrawal. There was an exchange there, and he violated that promise.”

The task force voted unanimously to send the matter to the Ethics Commission, which will decide whether to hear it as an official misconduct hearing, or to dismiss it.

The SOTF had doubts the Ethics Commission would hear the matter. “Let’s give them a chance to say that they're not going to hear it,” said Neighbors. “If they say no, that's on them. But at least we did the thing that we knew was the right thing to do.”

“If ethics isn't going to do something, then there's a paper trail that we sent them, and people can react accordingly,” Yankee said.

An Ethics Commission spokesman said in a statement that “All complaints are handled confidentially as required by the City Charter. That requires that we do not disclose information about any enforcement matters we are handling.”

Anonymoose, the activist who brought the complaint against Herrera, said some kind of enforcement of ethics violations must be escalated.

“Otherwise we're just going to be here forever. Right? I have filed years and years of complaints. Herrera can do whatever he wants. And we just keep on going,” the activist said in the SOTF meeting. “I don't know how the public benefits.”