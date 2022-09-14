ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Research reveals widespread use of ineffective COVID-19 treatments after FDA deauthorized their use

Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-designed treatments tailor-made to fight specific infections. In early 2021, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration issued emergency use authorization for two monoclonal antibodies (bamlanivimab/etesevimab and casirivimab/imdevimab) for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in high-risk, non-hospitalized patients. However, these treatments were shown not to work against the omicron variant of COVID-19, which emerged in the United States in December 2021 and was responsible for a record-breaking COVID-19 surge in the winter of 2021–22. As a result of the monoclonal antibodies' reduced efficacy against the variant, the FDA deauthorized their use in early January 2022.
SCIENCE
beckersspine.com

4 states with 2 or more top-ranked orthopedic hospitals, per Newsweek

UCLA Health — Santa Monica Medical Center (No. 35) UCSF Medical Center in San Francisco (No. 45) Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles (No. 49) Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago (No. 19) Rush University Medical Center in Chicago (No. 40) Massachusetts. Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston (No....
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sacramento, CA
State
Connecticut State
Sacramento County, CA
Government
County
Sacramento County, CA
State
Alabama State
Local
California Government
Smithonian

Virus Linked With Rare Polio-Like Condition in Children on the Rise, CDC Warns

The number of children hospitalized with severe respiratory illness increased in August, partially due to the spread of an enterovirus, said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in a health alert last week. Other enteroviruses cause polio and hand, foot and mouth disease. This virus, known as EV-D68,...
KIDS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Gurley
Person
James White
Person
Tom Mcclintock
docwirenews.com

Exacerbations, Hospitalizations Declined in Patients With Severe Asthma Amid COVID-19 Shutdowns

Exacerbations, exacerbation-related emergency department visits, and asthma-related hospitalizations declined in patients with severe asthma following COVID-19 stay-at-home orders and social distancing recommendations, according to a recent study. Wendy Moore, MD, of the Wake Forest School of Medicine, and colleagues conducted the research and published their findings in the Journal of...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy