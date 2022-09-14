ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Herald-Journal

Prep football: Bobcats end skid in big way against Riverhawks

MILLVILLE — Two hard practices and a focus on being more physical paid off big time for the Bobcats Friday night at the expense of the Riverhawks. Sky View ruined Ridgeline’s Homecoming and in the process ended a four-game losing streak. The Bobcats joined the crowded group atop the Region 11 standings with a 30-6 win.
SMITHFIELD, UT
humboldtsports.com

Local JV teams look to keep unbeaten start going

By Ray Hamill — Just three weeks into the season there are no undefeated H-DNL varsity football teams, although the same cannot be said of the JVs. In fact, a trio of H-DNL teams have been very impressive in the early going and are each off to a 3-0 start.
HIGH SCHOOL
State
Oregon State
humboldtsports.com

Eureka, Arcata girls win big on opening day

Two of the favorites for this year’s Big 4 championship kicked off the H-DNL girls soccer season with emphatic victories on Wednesday evening. Matching up against Little 4 opposition, both Arcata and Eureka looked ready for the new season as they each turned in strong team performances at both ends of the field.
EUREKA, CA
The Associated Press

Nix puts up 5 TDs, No. 25 Oregon takes down No. 12 BYU 41-20

EUGENE, ore. (AP) — Bo Nix threw for two touchdowns and ran for three more to lead No. 25 Oregon to a 41-20 victory over No. 12 BYU on Saturday. The victory extended Oregon’s winning streak at Autzen Stadium to 21 games, the third-longest in the nation. Nix, a transfer from Auburn, completed 13 of 18 passes for 222 yards and ran for 35 yards on nine carries. Terrance Ferguson caught both of Nix’s touchdown passes and finished with 24 yards receiving.
EUGENE, OR

