Herald-Journal
Prep football: Bobcats end skid in big way against Riverhawks
MILLVILLE — Two hard practices and a focus on being more physical paid off big time for the Bobcats Friday night at the expense of the Riverhawks. Sky View ruined Ridgeline’s Homecoming and in the process ended a four-game losing streak. The Bobcats joined the crowded group atop the Region 11 standings with a 30-6 win.
humboldtsports.com
Local JV teams look to keep unbeaten start going
By Ray Hamill — Just three weeks into the season there are no undefeated H-DNL varsity football teams, although the same cannot be said of the JVs. In fact, a trio of H-DNL teams have been very impressive in the early going and are each off to a 3-0 start.
Tigers Get First Goals, Win of Season at Rochester
In its fifth match of the season, the Centralia girls soccer team found its goals, and it found them in bulk with a second-half barrage to beat Rochester 5-0. “These girls scored 10 total goals last year, all year together,” head coach Noel Vasquez said. “To score five today really makes them goal-hungry for the upcoming games.”
KTLO
Friday football results include Yellville-Summit finishing nonconference play unbeaten
The Yellville-Summit High School football team was able to finish nonconference play unbeaten. The Panthers routed Mountainburg 35-6 on Friday. Yellville-Summit improves to 4-0 on the season, and they’ll begin 3A-2 action by hosting Perryville. Salem came up just short in its nonconference finale. The Greyhounds were edged out...
humboldtsports.com
Eureka, Arcata girls win big on opening day
Two of the favorites for this year’s Big 4 championship kicked off the H-DNL girls soccer season with emphatic victories on Wednesday evening. Matching up against Little 4 opposition, both Arcata and Eureka looked ready for the new season as they each turned in strong team performances at both ends of the field.
Morgan State Breaks Losing Streak Against Sacred Heart
Alfonzo Graham led the way for Morgan State in a big win against Sacred Heart. The post Morgan State Breaks Losing Streak Against Sacred Heart appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Nix puts up 5 TDs, No. 25 Oregon takes down No. 12 BYU 41-20
EUGENE, ore. (AP) — Bo Nix threw for two touchdowns and ran for three more to lead No. 25 Oregon to a 41-20 victory over No. 12 BYU on Saturday. The victory extended Oregon’s winning streak at Autzen Stadium to 21 games, the third-longest in the nation. Nix, a transfer from Auburn, completed 13 of 18 passes for 222 yards and ran for 35 yards on nine carries. Terrance Ferguson caught both of Nix’s touchdown passes and finished with 24 yards receiving.
