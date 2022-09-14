Read full article on original website
White principal recorded using racial slur in front of student
A White principal at East Forsyth High School was accused of using the N-word while counseling one of his White students to never use the word. On Sept. 9, principal Jeff Cheney voluntarily reported himself to the superintendent’s office, and apologized for what he said to the student. The...
Black Salon Owner Blames Google After Video of a Racist Rant Led Social Media To Attack Wrong Business
Iris Mejia, the owner of the salon Beauty Bar Orlando, became the victim of social media backlash after a restaurant manager posited a video of an anti-Asian racist rant that went viral. NBC News reports Mejia whose salon is located near the King Cajun Crawfish restaurant in Orlando, where the...
White Man Hurls Racial Slurs At Black Driver Over Parking In Viral Video
'You want my name? You want my license? It says f*** you n****,' a man says in the video.
Waitress fired hours after calling cops about manager’s assault in Florida, lawsuit says
She was told to ignore the kitchen manager and that “nothing would be done to change the situation,” according to a complaint.
Buh-Bye, Bigot! Wicked White Man Fired From His Job After Drunken, Racist, Homophobic Rant Aboard Airplane
A white man named Zachary Easterly was fired from his chemical engineer job at GlaxoSmithKline after a racist homophobic rant on plane
'I'm exhausted with these white folx': Black female diversity officer at Dept of Defense boasted on Twitter about reprimanding a white woman for her 'CAUdacity' after she said 'black people can be racist too'
A senior official in the Pentagon's education wing who has written books on anti-racism has a history of mocking white people on Twitter, recently-resurfaced posts revealed on Tuesday. Kelisa Wing is the chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer in the Department of Defense's Education Activity office, which oversees schooling for...
‘White Folx’ Are Big Mad At ‘Woke’ DoD Official’s Old Tweets About Race
Department of Defense chief diversity officer Kelisa Wing, a Black woman, tweeted that she's exhausted by "white folx" and Black people can't be racist. The post ‘White Folx’ Are Big Mad At ‘Woke’ DoD Official’s Old Tweets About Race appeared first on NewsOne.
Chick-fil-A apologizes after viral tweet from company account sparks accusations of racism
Chick-fil-A's tweet garnered almost 9,000 retweets as users accused the company of using racially insensitive language.
A short history of fake history: Why fighting for the truth is critical
It is often said that history is a story told by the winners. It might be more accurate to say that those who tell their story as history and get others to believe it thereby make themselves the winners. That happened on a grand scale in the United States from the late 19th century into the 1960s. That fact is essential for us to understand as right-wing extremists again seek to dictate that a fraudulent version of the American past be taught in schools.
Sunny Hostin Shades Alyssa Farah Griffin: 'It Was Your Job to Know' About the Proud Boys
New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. It may be a Friday, but Sunny Hostin went into the weekend swinging when she suggested Alyssa Farah Griffin, who served as communications director under then-President Trump, was negligent for failing to learn about the Proud Boys, a far-right white nationalist group.
