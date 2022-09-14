Read full article on original website
natureworldnews.com
Study Suggests Microplastics in Water Have Found Trapped in Plant Leaf Axils
Microplastics have made their way into practically every ecosystem in the world, even though they have only been there for a short time. They have been found in the soil, rivers, food, bottled water, and even the human body. For the first time, researchers discovered microplastics in water trapped in...
Phys.org
Tropical wetlands emit more methane than previously thought
Since 2007, the world's atmospheric methane concentration has risen at an accelerated rate, but scientists aren't exactly sure why. This is a problem, because methane is a particularly potent greenhouse gas. It has more than 80 times the warming power of carbon dioxide during its first 20 years in the atmosphere, and it accounts for about 30% of global warming since preindustrial times.
natureworldnews.com
Mexican Mangroves Help Mitigate Climate Change By Capturing Carbon For the Past 5,000 Years
Researchers found that the Mexican mangroves have helped in climate change by capturing carbon for over 5,000 years. They urge communities to preserve mangrove forests because of their environmental benefits. Mangroves are known to reduce heavy impact from storms or typhoons. They can help in tides because their roots can...
The Weather Channel
Climate Change Is Making Sharks Walk on Land and Scientists Have Managed to Capture It on Tape
What if we told you that the chances of getting attacked by a shark on land would be slim, but never zero!?. It was just a regular day of observing and recording sharks for the researchers of the Florida Atlantic University on May 3. Except, as night fell, they came across something truly extraordinary: a walking shark!
LED Bulbs May Not Be as Great as We Thought — Studies Show Health and Environmental Risks
For the last several years, LED lights have been touted as a more eco-friendly alternative to traditional light bulbs. However, new studies show they may not be as sustainable as we previously thought. Evidently, LED lights come with major health and environmental risks. So should we stop buying them, or...
Much of The Great Pacific Garbage Patch's Plastic Comes From These 5 Countries
Our oceans are swirling concoctions of waste that scientists have for years reported is fed by an influx of pollution from both the land and the sea. But working out what rubbish winds up in the Great Pacific Garbage Patch in the North Pacific, where it comes from, and who is responsible is an ongoing challenge. Now a new study further implicates the global fishing industry in the mix. "Here we show that most floating plastics in the North Pacific subtropical gyre can be traced back to five industrialized fishing nations," data scientist Laurent Lebreton and colleagues write. When analyzing 573 kilograms of...
Discovery
Supertrees That Suck Up More Carbon Could Be Forest Climate Fix
Trees naturally absorb CO2 through photosynthesis, releasing oxygen as they grow, storing carbon in their trunks, branches, and roots for decades, or even centuries. Biotechnology firm Living Carbon says lab trials of its genetically altered poplars capture more carbon and grow 1.5 times faster than unmodified trees. Engineering the poplar’s...
Phys.org
Study shows potential of Southern cattail for phytoremediation of areas contaminated by mine tailings
Typha domingensis, the Southern cattail, a reedy marsh plant that inhabits fresh to slightly brackish waters and is about 2.5 m tall, can scavenge up to 34 times more manganese from contaminated soil than other plants found in similar environments. In a recent study, it accumulated between 10 and 13 times more manganese than other naturally occurring wetland plants such as hibiscus, sedges and rushes, demonstrating its potential for use in sustainable rehabilitation of areas affected by iron mine tailings.
Nature.com
Abstraction alters nitrogen cycling
Nature Reviews Earth & Environment (2022)Cite this article. Despite policy mandates to improve water quality, such as the Clean Water Act, nitrogen pollution continues to degrade freshwater quality throughout the USA. Effective management is hampered by a lack of understanding of water supply processes and their impacts on nitrogen cycling. In particular, groundwater and surface water abstraction temporally store nitrogen in terrestrial systems, but the broader effect of abstraction on nitrogen fluxes is poorly constrained.
Saving the planet or making a buck? Why is a fossil fuel tycoon building America’s biggest wind farm
Work has started on what would be the nation’s biggest wind farm – a $3bn project backed by a fossil fuel tycoon that could deliver clean energy to more than one million customers.Yet even as workers start clearing patches of ranchland on a remote site in the American West for 3,000 turbines and a power transmission line that will travel more than 700 miles to California, the project continues to attract controversy.Some allege the massive, utility-scale project, that could purportedly lead to the reduction of 11 million tonnes of CO2 emissions every year, will destroy critical habitat for species such...
A radical idea to fund climate adaptation globally
A lawsuit brought by a smallholder Peruvian farmer holding the biggest polluter in Europe responsible for its historic greenhouse gas emissions is currently making its way through the German court system — and with it brings a potential paradigm shift in the way that the private sector approaches climate change.
technologynetworks.com
Hazardous Acidic Industrial Wastewater Turned Into Valuable Resources
A research team of BGU environmental scientists has developed a circular process for eliminating the risk posed by phosphoric acid plant wastewater. The process turns the environmentally toxic wastewater into clean water while recovering valuable acids. Phosphoric acid is the main ingredient in industrial fertilizers, a massive industry worldwide. Their...
Refreezing poles to help reverse climate crisis is possible, scientists claim
Refreezing the north and south poles could be a way to manage the climate crisis, scientists have suggested. In a new study led by Wake Smith at Yale University, researchers proposed that aerosol particles sprayed into the atmosphere from planes could reverse ice loss by partially blocking sunlight, cooling the ice poles as a result. Scientists believe this could help manage the issue of rising sea levels by slowing the melting of ice. The concept is called stratospheric aerosol injection (SAI) and would cost £10bn a year, but the researchers say it would cost less than other methods to...
Warming Trends: Climate Insomnia, the Decline of Alpine Bumblebees and Cycling like the Dutch and the Danes
Almost 70 percent of Americans have struggled to fall asleep or stay asleep because of anxieties around climate change and environmental issues, a recent survey found. The issue seems to be more pronounced for young people. Among survey respondents aged 18 to 24, nearly half say they “always” or “often” lose sleep over environmental worries. More than 2,000 adults responded to the survey commissioned by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine.
Deep Sea Mining About to Start in Pacific Not 'Sustainable at Any Level'
Deep sea mining involves scouring the seabed with machines for concentration of important or valuable minerals, such as manganese.
Phys.org
Palm oil's implications on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals
From the second half of the twentieth century onwards, there has been an exponential increase in the production of palm oil, which has proven to be very versatile; so much so that it has become a common ingredient in many food products, such as margarine, biscuits, bread, cakes, chocolate, ice cream and non-food products such as detergents and cosmetics. Palm oil has also historically been used as a lubricant for machinery and its use as a biofuel in the energy sector has been growing particularly rapidly.
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Concludes Plants Can Thrive in Arid Areas by Pulling off Nitrogen From Thin Air
Researchers have discovered an unexpected finding after studying plants from all around the United States: the variety of plants that can fix atmospheric nitrogen is greatest in arid areas of the nation. This result contradicted the widely held belief that nitrogen-fixers should be somewhat more varied in situations with scarce...
UN sums up climate science: world heading in wrong direction
GENEVA (AP) — With weather disasters costing $200 million a day and irreversible climate catastrophe looming, the world is “heading in the wrong direction,” the United Nations says in a new report that pulls together the latest science on climate change. The World Meteorological Organization, in the latest stark warning about global warming, said weather-related disasters have increased fivefold over the last 50 years and are killing 115 per day on average – and the fallout is poised to worsen. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres cited the floods in Pakistan, heat waves in Europe, droughts in places such as China, the Horn of Africa, and the United States – and pointed the finger at fossil fuels. “There is nothing natural about the new scale of these disasters. They are the price of humanity’s fossil fuel addiction,” he said. “This year’s United in Science report shows climate impacts heading into uncharted territories of destruction.”
Nature.com
Evaluation of animal and plant diversity suggests Greenland's thaw hastens the biodiversity crisis
Ã“scar CalderÃ³n-BustamanteÂ ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-0715-68711,. Rising temperatures can lead to the occurrence of a large-scale climatic event, such as the melting of Greenland ice sheet, weakening the AMOC and further increasing dissimilarities between current and future climate. The impacts of such an event are still poorly assessed. Here, we evaluate those impacts across megadiverse countries on 21,146 species of tetrapods and vascular plants using the pessimistic climate change scenario (RCP 8.5) and four different scenarios of Greenland's ice sheet melting. We show that RCP 8.5 emission scenario would lead to a widespread reduction in species' geographic ranges (28"“48%), which is projected to be magnified (58"“99%) with any added contribution from the melting of Greenland. Also, declines in the potential geographical extent of species hotspots (12"“89%) and alterations of species composition (19"“91%) will be intensified. These results imply that the influence of a strong and rapid Greenland ice sheet melting, resulting in a large AMOC weakening, can lead to a faster collapse of biodiversity across the globe.
modernfarmer.com
The Quest to Finding a More Sustainable Animal Feed
Across the United States, roughly a quarter of all food produced is directly consumed. That includes fruit, vegetables, wheat, corn, soybeans, nuts, barley and more. A smaller portion goes to biofuels and ethanol. And the rest—about two-thirds of all crops—goes to animal feed. Much of that feed is...
