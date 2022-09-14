ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Study Suggests Microplastics in Water Have Found Trapped in Plant Leaf Axils

Microplastics have made their way into practically every ecosystem in the world, even though they have only been there for a short time. They have been found in the soil, rivers, food, bottled water, and even the human body. For the first time, researchers discovered microplastics in water trapped in...
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Tropical wetlands emit more methane than previously thought

Since 2007, the world's atmospheric methane concentration has risen at an accelerated rate, but scientists aren't exactly sure why. This is a problem, because methane is a particularly potent greenhouse gas. It has more than 80 times the warming power of carbon dioxide during its first 20 years in the atmosphere, and it accounts for about 30% of global warming since preindustrial times.
ENVIRONMENT
ScienceAlert

Much of The Great Pacific Garbage Patch's Plastic Comes From These 5 Countries

Our oceans are swirling concoctions of waste that scientists have for years reported is fed by an influx of pollution from both the land and the sea. But working out what rubbish winds up in the Great Pacific Garbage Patch in the North Pacific, where it comes from, and who is responsible is an ongoing challenge. Now a new study further implicates the global fishing industry in the mix. "Here we show that most floating plastics in the North Pacific subtropical gyre can be traced back to five industrialized fishing nations," data scientist Laurent Lebreton and colleagues write. When analyzing 573 kilograms of...
ENVIRONMENT
Discovery

Supertrees That Suck Up More Carbon Could Be Forest Climate Fix

Trees naturally absorb CO2 through photosynthesis, releasing oxygen as they grow, storing carbon in their trunks, branches, and roots for decades, or even centuries. Biotechnology firm Living Carbon says lab trials of its genetically altered poplars capture more carbon and grow 1.5 times faster than unmodified trees. Engineering the poplar’s...
INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Study shows potential of Southern cattail for phytoremediation of areas contaminated by mine tailings

Typha domingensis, the Southern cattail, a reedy marsh plant that inhabits fresh to slightly brackish waters and is about 2.5 m tall, can scavenge up to 34 times more manganese from contaminated soil than other plants found in similar environments. In a recent study, it accumulated between 10 and 13 times more manganese than other naturally occurring wetland plants such as hibiscus, sedges and rushes, demonstrating its potential for use in sustainable rehabilitation of areas affected by iron mine tailings.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Abstraction alters nitrogen cycling

Nature Reviews Earth & Environment (2022)Cite this article. Despite policy mandates to improve water quality, such as the Clean Water Act, nitrogen pollution continues to degrade freshwater quality throughout the USA. Effective management is hampered by a lack of understanding of water supply processes and their impacts on nitrogen cycling. In particular, groundwater and surface water abstraction temporally store nitrogen in terrestrial systems, but the broader effect of abstraction on nitrogen fluxes is poorly constrained.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Saving the planet or making a buck? Why is a fossil fuel tycoon building America’s biggest wind farm

Work has started on what would be the nation’s biggest wind farm – a $3bn project backed by a fossil fuel tycoon that could deliver clean energy to more than one million customers.Yet even as workers start clearing patches of ranchland on a remote site in the American West for 3,000 turbines and a power transmission line that will travel more than 700 miles to California, the project continues to attract controversy.Some allege the massive, utility-scale project, that could purportedly lead to the reduction of 11 million tonnes of CO2 emissions every year, will destroy critical habitat for species such...
WYOMING STATE
The Hill

A radical idea to fund climate adaptation globally

A lawsuit brought by a smallholder Peruvian farmer holding the biggest polluter in Europe responsible for its historic greenhouse gas emissions is currently making its way through the German court system — and with it brings a potential paradigm shift in the way that the private sector approaches climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
technologynetworks.com

Hazardous Acidic Industrial Wastewater Turned Into Valuable Resources

A research team of BGU environmental scientists has developed a circular process for eliminating the risk posed by phosphoric acid plant wastewater. The process turns the environmentally toxic wastewater into clean water while recovering valuable acids. Phosphoric acid is the main ingredient in industrial fertilizers, a massive industry worldwide. Their...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Refreezing poles to help reverse climate crisis is possible, scientists claim

Refreezing the north and south poles could be a way to manage the climate crisis, scientists have suggested. In a new study led by Wake Smith at Yale University, researchers proposed that aerosol particles sprayed into the atmosphere from planes could reverse ice loss by partially blocking sunlight, cooling the ice poles as a result. Scientists believe this could help manage the issue of rising sea levels by slowing the melting of ice. The concept is called stratospheric aerosol injection (SAI) and would cost £10bn a year, but the researchers say it would cost less than other methods to...
SCIENCE
InsideClimate News

Warming Trends: Climate Insomnia, the Decline of Alpine Bumblebees and Cycling like the Dutch and the Danes

Almost 70 percent of Americans have struggled to fall asleep or stay asleep because of anxieties around climate change and environmental issues, a recent survey found. The issue seems to be more pronounced for young people. Among survey respondents aged 18 to 24, nearly half say they “always” or “often” lose sleep over environmental worries. More than 2,000 adults responded to the survey commissioned by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Palm oil's implications on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals

From the second half of the twentieth century onwards, there has been an exponential increase in the production of palm oil, which has proven to be very versatile; so much so that it has become a common ingredient in many food products, such as margarine, biscuits, bread, cakes, chocolate, ice cream and non-food products such as detergents and cosmetics. Palm oil has also historically been used as a lubricant for machinery and its use as a biofuel in the energy sector has been growing particularly rapidly.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

UN sums up climate science: world heading in wrong direction

GENEVA (AP) — With weather disasters costing $200 million a day and irreversible climate catastrophe looming, the world is “heading in the wrong direction,” the United Nations says in a new report that pulls together the latest science on climate change. The World Meteorological Organization, in the latest stark warning about global warming, said weather-related disasters have increased fivefold over the last 50 years and are killing 115 per day on average – and the fallout is poised to worsen. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres cited the floods in Pakistan, heat waves in Europe, droughts in places such as China, the Horn of Africa, and the United States – and pointed the finger at fossil fuels. “There is nothing natural about the new scale of these disasters. They are the price of humanity’s fossil fuel addiction,” he said. “This year’s United in Science report shows climate impacts heading into uncharted territories of destruction.”
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Evaluation of animal and plant diversity suggests Greenland's thaw hastens the biodiversity crisis

Ã“scar CalderÃ³n-BustamanteÂ ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-0715-68711,. Rising temperatures can lead to the occurrence of a large-scale climatic event, such as the melting of Greenland ice sheet, weakening the AMOC and further increasing dissimilarities between current and future climate. The impacts of such an event are still poorly assessed. Here, we evaluate those impacts across megadiverse countries on 21,146 species of tetrapods and vascular plants using the pessimistic climate change scenario (RCP 8.5) and four different scenarios of Greenland's ice sheet melting. We show that RCP 8.5 emission scenario would lead to a widespread reduction in species' geographic ranges (28"“48%), which is projected to be magnified (58"“99%) with any added contribution from the melting of Greenland. Also, declines in the potential geographical extent of species hotspots (12"“89%) and alterations of species composition (19"“91%) will be intensified. These results imply that the influence of a strong and rapid Greenland ice sheet melting, resulting in a large AMOC weakening, can lead to a faster collapse of biodiversity across the globe.
WILDLIFE
modernfarmer.com

The Quest to Finding a More Sustainable Animal Feed

Across the United States, roughly a quarter of all food produced is directly consumed. That includes fruit, vegetables, wheat, corn, soybeans, nuts, barley and more. A smaller portion goes to biofuels and ethanol. And the rest—about two-thirds of all crops—goes to animal feed. Much of that feed is...
AGRICULTURE

