The next Danville City Council meeting will consider a $1.8 million dollar proposal from a developer to give the Turk Furniture building a new life. $600,000 would come from the city; 400 of that from general funds,the other 200 from the Downtown TIF district. Community Development Administrator Logan Cronk says the proposal actually calls for up to three businesses, all restaurants, on the bottom floor. The second floor, Cronk says, could possibly end up being residential. But figuring that part out is down the road.

DANVILLE, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO