International film festival returns to Mattoon
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) – The Mattoon Public Library is once again hosting the international Manhattan Short film festival. Four years ago, the library searched for more ways to bring the community together related to the arts. They have served as a hosting location for the festival ever since. “We found the opportunity to offer primarily […]
Journal Review
Annual fish fry begins today
WAYNETOWN — Good food and fun are on the agenda for the Waynetown Fish Fry. The annual event sponsored by the Waynetown Merchants Association begins today and continues through Saturday. It is considered the longest continuous festival in Montgomery County. Activities begin today with Huesman Entertainment Carnival Night. They...
Urbana Little Free Library damaged by fire
URBANA, Ill (WCIA) — A Little Free Library in Urbana was damaged by a fire on Tuesday. Officials said the fire happened around 1 p.m. in front of an Urbana home. The house is near the corner of West Michigan and Carle Avenues. Urbana Police reported a 59-year-old Urbana male is a suspect. At least […]
New American Welcome Center to host Champaign’s first El Grito event
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — As Hispanic Heritage Month comes along, there is a chance to spend a night immersing yourself in Hispanic culture. The New American Welcome Center at the University YMCA will celebrate El Grito de Independencia Friday at 7 p.m. at Maize, a Mexican Grill. The celebration lasts till 10:30 p.m. Officials said it […]
WTHI
Fork in the Road: Ambro's OMG Bar and Grill
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Ambrosini's was once a staple in Terre Haute. It could be found at the corner of 14th and Wabash. Over the years, this piece of real estate has gone through some changes. In fact, it's now the home to a brand new bar and grill.
More changes coming to downtown Danville
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Downtown Danville could be getting three new restaurants as part of a re-development plan for the area. Vermilion Advantage officials said they’ve been working on bringing life back to the city for seven years, but they said the recent growth has been organic. They credit this to the excitement people have […]
Champaign firefighters respond to fire at EpiWorks
CHAMPAIGN Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign firefighters said they responded to a building fire Friday afternoon. In a press release, officials said the fire was in the gas vault of EpiWorks at 1606 Rion Drive. The fire caused crews to evacuate a nearby hotel and school. Crews arrived on the scene around 3 p.m. to respond to […]
Effingham Radio
Severe Weather Possible Saturday
There’s a possibility that the northern portions of our listening area could see severe weather Saturday evening. According to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, areas along a line extending through Shelby County to Coles County and north have a possibility of seeing severe weather Saturday. The northern portion...
MyWabashValley.com
A taste of Germany coming to Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — If you’re looking to enjoy authentic German food and beer in Terre Haute this weekend, you’re in luck. The 49th annual Oktoberfest is back. It’s taking place Sept. 16-17 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. each night at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Sewer Work Outside Big Lots on Gilbert St: Mon Sept 19th – Wed Sept 21st
Danville, September 15, 2022- The City of Danville would like to announce that southbound Gilbert St. in front of Big Lots will have a temporary lane closure for sewer. repairs beginning Monday, September 19, 2022 at 6:30 am. This work is scheduled to be completed by Wednesday, September 21, 2022,...
Propane leak causes evacuations in Paris
PARIS, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Residents near Horizon Health in Paris were temporarily evacuated after a propane leak was detected nearby. According to Horizon Health, the leak was found just after 3 p.m. Thursday on the north edge of Horizon Health’s main campus in Paris, Illinois. Once reported, the Edgar County Emergency Services and Disaster Agency […]
WAND TV
Champaign native Ludacris coming to perform for UI Homecoming
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Rapper Ludacris, a Champaign native, is coming to The State Farm Center Theatre to perform for the University of Illinois Homecoming. The performance will be Saturday, October 15 at 8:00 p.m. TikTok star charlieonnafriday will be his special guest. Tickets go on sale to the public...
STEP Recovery opens new facility
DANVILLE, Ill. — A recovery group officially opened the doors to its new facility in Danville over the weekend. STEP Recovery is an organization with a mission to help people struggling with substance abuse. It helps them find freedom and a new way of life. The group held its open house ceremony Saturday at the […]
Dead bird with West Nile Virus found in Danville
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – The Vermilion County Health Department announced they have found a dead bird that tested positive for the West Nile Virus in Danville. The bird was found Sept. 7 and tested at the University of Illinois’ Veterinary School laboratory. Three other birds from Vermilion County have been tested this season, and all […]
WAND TV
SHIELD Illinois opens new community location at UI Campus Recreation Center East
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - SHIELD Illinois is opening a new community location for its free, saliva-based COVID-19 testing on Sept. 19 at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign’s Campus Recreation Center East. The free PCR testing is a partnership between the Illinois Department of Public Health and SHIELD Illinois that...
Gilman manhunt ends; how and where he was captured
GILMAN, Ill. (WCIA) — Many stepped up when a sexual assault suspect was on the run. Now, he’s in custody. Iroquois County Sheriff Clint Perzee said an Illinois State Trooper found Joel Smith around 11 p.m. on Thursday night. He said Smith was walking near the Route 24 and 45 intersection. It’s not far from […]
Employees at EpiWorks evacuated
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Around 2:50 p.m. on Friday, Champaign Fire and several other departments responded to a fire at Epiworks. Smoke is currently coming out of the roof. All employees at EpiWorks were evacuated. Employees from a hotel across the street were also evacuated. This is a developing story.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Up to THREE Restaurants on 1st Floor; Could Second Floor be Residential?
The next Danville City Council meeting will consider a $1.8 million dollar proposal from a developer to give the Turk Furniture building a new life. $600,000 would come from the city; 400 of that from general funds,the other 200 from the Downtown TIF district. Community Development Administrator Logan Cronk says the proposal actually calls for up to three businesses, all restaurants, on the bottom floor. The second floor, Cronk says, could possibly end up being residential. But figuring that part out is down the road.
arthurgraphic.com
2022 Cerro Gordo Homecoming King and Queen Candidates
KING AND QUEEN CANDIDATES. The Cerro Gordo High School Homecoming Queen and King candidates for 2022 have been announced. Pictured are Kaitlynn Adams and Carson Brown, Lillyanna Weldy and Romeo Montes, and Lexus Lawhorn and Joseph Meinders. The school bonfire will be held at 7:00 pm on Thursday, September 22 at the Piatt County Fairgrounds. This year the king and queen will be announced during the halftime performance.
Urbana embraces immigrants with ‘Welcoming Week’: How you can have coffee with a mayor
(WCIA) – Urbana mayor Diane Marlin came on The Morning Show this morning to discuss “Welcoming Week” in Urbana. She mentioned one event going on today which is Coffee With A Mayor. That will start at 9:30 this morning and runs until 11:00 AM. If you are interested in participating in other activities, you can […]
